This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:45 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, en route the White House
9:40 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House
10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT honors the Milwaukee Bucks for winning the 2021 NBA Championship | South Lawn
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:15 a.m. EST – The Vice President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
9:30 p.m. EST– The Vice President and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN depart Washington, D.C., en route Paris, France, where they will remain until Saturday, November 13.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, November 5-7, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
November 7
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Terrorist Attack in Iraq
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Nicaragua's Sham Elections
November 6
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the House Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
- Remarks by President Biden on Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
November 5
- Statement by President Joe Biden (re: Build Back Better Act)
- Remarks by President Biden on the October Jobs Report
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Additional Members of His Diplomatic and Homeland Security Teams
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Cabo Verde to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency José Maria Neves
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing
- Article: Between China or Climate: DOD Tackling Both
- Article: Tech Advantage Critical to Prevail in Strategic Competition With China, DOD Official Says
- Article: Official Says DOD Is Focused on Threats From State Actors, Terrorists
- Article: Special Operations Success Hinges on People, Partnerships
- Article: Defense Logistics Agency Ships Vaccines for Children Overseas
- Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Travels to Michigan, Rhode Island and Connecticut
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Future USNS Harvey Milk
- Contracts for November 5, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, November 8
- November 7: Statement | One-Year Anniversary of November 8 General Elections in Burma
- November 7: Readout | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi
- November 6: Statement | Condemning the Reported Attack Targeting the Residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi
- November 6: Statement | Joint Statement on the Release of the OHCHR-EHRC (Ethiopia) Joint Investigation
- November 6: Advisory | Senior Advisor Hochstein's Trip to Israel
- November 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kenyan President Kenyatta (re: Ethiopia)
- November 5: Statement | Announcement of the COVID-19 Ministerial (Nov. 10)
- November 5: Statement | Rewards for Information to Bring Mexican Drug Traffickers to Justice
- November 5: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Allen's Travel to Belgium
- November 5: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to Uruguay and Peru
- November 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken On the Department's Health Incidents Response Task Force (re: Havana Syndrome)
- November 5: Fact Sheet | Anomalous Health Incidents and the Health Incident Response Task Force (re: Havana Syndrome)
- November 5: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
November 7
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Day Two Activities at COP26
November 6
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Day One Activities at COP26
- Press Release: USAID's Power Africa Signs Strategic Partnership with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet
- Press Release: USAID Advances Global Action for Climate Equity
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
November 5
- Press Statement from the UN Security Council on Ethiopia
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Council on Foreign Relations' Sorensen Distinguished Lecture on the United Nations
- Third Committee Explanation of Vote for the Report on the Human Rights Council
Department of the Treasury
- Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill | November 5, 2021
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
November 5
- Press Release: SEC Approves PCAOB Rule to Establish a Framework for Determinations Under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act
- Press Release: SEC Wins Jury Trial | Hedge Fund Adviser Found Liable for Securities Fraud
- Press Release: Nicole Creola Kelly Named Chief of SEC Whistleblower Office
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
November 5
- Press Release: Jury Convicts Chinese Intelligence Officer of Espionage Crimes, Attempting to Steal Trade Secrets
- Press Release: Hawaii Man Indicted for Violating the Atomic Energy Act, Obstruction of Agency Proceedings, Making False Statements and Bank Fraud
- Press Release: Previously Convicted Felon Indicted for Illegally Transporting and Storing Hazardous Waste, Falsifying a Hazardous Waste Manifest and Obstructing an Agency Proceeding
- Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting on Human Smuggling and Trafficking Networks
- Press Release: Justice Department Secures Surrender of Over 500 Dogs from Iowa Dog Breeder and a Permanent Prohibition on Dealing in Animals
- Press Release: Former Ambulance Service Owner Charged with Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Owner of Louisiana Construction and Building Inspection Businesses and His Two Siblings Plead Guilty to Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Michigan Tax Preparer
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
CBP – November 7
- Press Release: El Paso CBP Officials Dispel Border Opening Rumors (Texas)
CBP – November 5
- Press Release: El Paso CBP Officials Discuss Upcoming Travel Restriction Changes (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Large Group Near Eagle Pass (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol and law enforcement partners arrest almost 30 individuals inside a stash house (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man Who Fell From Cliff (Texas)
- Press Release: Migrant in the All-American Canal Rescued by Agents (California)
USCIS – November 5
- Press Release: USCIS Expands Credit Card Payment Pilot Program to California Service Center
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Last Day to Apply for Federal Assistance (California)
- Press Release: Six Things to Know About the Nov. 12th Deadline to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance (Michigan)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Advisory: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of November 8, 2021 – November 12, 2021
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act | November 6, 2021
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Boston, Massachusetts (Nov. 12)
Department of Commerce
November 7
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces First Travel to Asia (Nov. 15-18)
November 6
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Applauds the Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
November 5
- Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi
- Press Release: Department of Commerce Honors U.S. Companies with Presidential Award for Export Achievements
- Blog: Celebrating America's Manufacturing Resilience: Applauding Makers, Like Phorge Makerspace in Sheridan, Wyoming
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Potassium Permanganate from China | November 5, 2021
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
November 5
- Press Release: Carr Backs Bill Supporting Uncensored Internet Abroad
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on ATSC 3.0 Multicast Requirements
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Provides $610 Million in Political Risk Insurance for Innovative Debt Conversion in Support of Marine Conservation in Belize | November 5, 2021
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Underscores Commitment to Climate Action at COP26 | November 5, 2021
Department of Energy (DOE)
November 6
- Statement by Secretary Granholm on U.S. House of Representatives Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Energy Reinforces America's Commitment to Climate Action at COP26
November 5
- Press Release: Secretary Granholm Launches Carbon Negative Earthshots to Remove Gigatons of Carbon Pollution from the Air by 2050
- Statement by Secretary Granholm on U.S. Senate Confirmation of Dr. Geraldine Richmond
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
November 4
- Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Delta Lateral Project
- Press Release: FERC, NERC, Regional Entity Staff Release Joint Review of Protection System Commissioning Programs
Department of Interior (DOI)
November 6
- Press Release: Interior Department Celebrates Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
November 5
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates First Images from Landsat 9
- Press Release: Interior Department Officials Commemorate Global Partnership on Climate Change and Biodiversity Crisis at COP26
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Discusses Climate Impacts with Indigenous Youth at COP26 Event
Department of Transportation
November 6
- Statement from U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
November 5
- Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: August 2021 Numbers
Department of Labor
- Statement by US Secretary of Labor Walsh on the October Jobs Report | November 5, 2021
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement to Resolve Restraint and Seclusion Compliance Review of Saco, Maine, Public Schools | November 5, 2021
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | November 5, 2021
