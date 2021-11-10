This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:45 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, en route the White House

9:40 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT honors the Milwaukee Bucks for winning the 2021 NBA Championship | South Lawn

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST – The Vice President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

9:30 p.m. EST– The Vice President and THE SECOND GENTLEMAN depart Washington, D.C., en route Paris, France, where they will remain until Saturday, November 13.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, November 5-7, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

November 7

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Terrorist Attack in Iraq

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Nicaragua's Sham Elections

November 6

Statement by President Joe Biden on the House Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Remarks by President Biden on Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Fact Sheet: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

November 5

Statement by President Joe Biden (re: Build Back Better Act)

Remarks by President Biden on the October Jobs Report

Transcript: Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Nomination: President Biden Announces Additional Members of His Diplomatic and Homeland Security Teams

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Cabo Verde to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency José Maria Neves

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing

Article: Between China or Climate: DOD Tackling Both

Article: Tech Advantage Critical to Prevail in Strategic Competition With China, DOD Official Says

Article: Official Says DOD Is Focused on Threats From State Actors, Terrorists

Article: Special Operations Success Hinges on People, Partnerships

Article : Defense Logistics Agency Ships Vaccines for Children Overseas

Advisory: Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Travels to Michigan, Rhode Island and Connecticut

Press Release: Navy to Christen Future USNS Harvey Milk

Contracts for November 5, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, November 8

November 7: Statement | One-Year Anniversary of November 8 General Elections in Burma

November 7: Readout | Secretary Antony J. Blinken's Call with Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi

November 6: Statement | Condemning the Reported Attack Targeting the Residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi

November 6: Statement | Joint Statement on the Release of the OHCHR-EHRC (Ethiopia) Joint Investigation

November 6: Advisory | Senior Advisor Hochstein's Trip to Israel

November 5: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kenyan President Kenyatta (re: Ethiopia)

November 5: Statement | Announcement of the COVID-19 Ministerial (Nov. 10)

November 5: Statement | Rewards for Information to Bring Mexican Drug Traffickers to Justice

November 5: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Allen's Travel to Belgium

November 5: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to Uruguay and Peru

November 5: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken On the Department's Health Incidents Response Task Force (re: Havana Syndrome)

November 5: Fact Sheet | Anomalous Health Incidents and the Health Incident Response Task Force (re: Havana Syndrome)

November 5: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

November 7

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Day Two Activities at COP26

November 6

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Day One Activities at COP26

Press Release: USAID's Power Africa Signs Strategic Partnership with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet

Press Release: USAID Advances Global Action for Climate Equity

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

November 5

Press Statement from the UN Security Council on Ethiopia

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Council on Foreign Relations' Sorensen Distinguished Lecture on the United Nations

Third Committee Explanation of Vote for the Report on the Human Rights Council

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill | November 5, 2021

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

November 5

Press Release: SEC Approves PCAOB Rule to Establish a Framework for Determinations Under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

Press Release: SEC Wins Jury Trial | Hedge Fund Adviser Found Liable for Securities Fraud

Press Release: Nicole Creola Kelly Named Chief of SEC Whistleblower Office

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

November 5

Press Release: Jury Convicts Chinese Intelligence Officer of Espionage Crimes, Attempting to Steal Trade Secrets

Press Release: Hawaii Man Indicted for Violating the Atomic Energy Act, Obstruction of Agency Proceedings, Making False Statements and Bank Fraud

Press Release: Previously Convicted Felon Indicted for Illegally Transporting and Storing Hazardous Waste, Falsifying a Hazardous Waste Manifest and Obstructing an Agency Proceeding

Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting on Human Smuggling and Trafficking Networks

Press Release: Justice Department Secures Surrender of Over 500 Dogs from Iowa Dog Breeder and a Permanent Prohibition on Dealing in Animals

Press Release: Former Ambulance Service Owner Charged with Tax Fraud

Press Release: Owner of Louisiana Construction and Building Inspection Businesses and His Two Siblings Plead Guilty to Tax Fraud

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Michigan Tax Preparer

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

CBP – November 7

Press Release: El Paso CBP Officials Dispel Border Opening Rumors (Texas)

CBP – November 5

Press Release: El Paso CBP Officials Discuss Upcoming Travel Restriction Changes (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Encounter Large Group Near Eagle Pass (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol and law enforcement partners arrest almost 30 individuals inside a stash house (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Man Who Fell From Cliff (Texas)

Press Release: Migrant in the All-American Canal Rescued by Agents (California)

USCIS – November 5

Press Release: USCIS Expands Credit Card Payment Pilot Program to California Service Center

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Last Day to Apply for Federal Assistance (California)

Press Release: Six Things to Know About the Nov. 12th Deadline to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance (Michigan)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of November 8, 2021 – November 12, 2021

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act | November 6, 2021

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Boston, Massachusetts (Nov. 12)

Department of Commerce

November 7

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Announces First Travel to Asia (Nov. 15-18)

November 6

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Applauds the Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

November 5

Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hagiuda Koichi

Press Release: Department of Commerce Honors U.S. Companies with Presidential Award for Export Achievements

Blog: Celebrating America's Manufacturing Resilience: Applauding Makers, Like Phorge Makerspace in Sheridan, Wyoming

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Potassium Permanganate from China | November 5, 2021

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

November 5

Press Release: Carr Backs Bill Supporting Uncensored Internet Abroad

Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on ATSC 3.0 Multicast Requirements

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Provides $610 Million in Political Risk Insurance for Innovative Debt Conversion in Support of Marine Conservation in Belize | November 5, 2021

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Underscores Commitment to Climate Action at COP26 | November 5, 2021

Department of Energy (DOE)

November 6

Statement by Secretary Granholm on U.S. House of Representatives Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Energy Reinforces America's Commitment to Climate Action at COP26

November 5

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Launches Carbon Negative Earthshots to Remove Gigatons of Carbon Pollution from the Air by 2050

Statement by Secretary Granholm on U.S. Senate Confirmation of Dr. Geraldine Richmond

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

November 4

Press Release: FERC Staff Issues the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Delta Lateral Project

Press Release: FERC, NERC, Regional Entity Staff Release Joint Review of Protection System Commissioning Programs

Department of Interior (DOI)

November 6

Press Release: Interior Department Celebrates Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

November 5

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Celebrates First Images from Landsat 9

Press Release: Interior Department Officials Commemorate Global Partnership on Climate Change and Biodiversity Crisis at COP26

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Discusses Climate Impacts with Indigenous Youth at COP26 Event

Department of Transportation

November 6

Statement from U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

November 5

Press Release: Air Travel Consumer Report: August 2021 Numbers

Department of Labor

Statement by US Secretary of Labor Walsh on the October Jobs Report | November 5, 2021

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Reaches Agreement to Resolve Restraint and Seclusion Compliance Review of Saco, Maine, Public Schools | November 5, 2021

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | November 5, 2021

