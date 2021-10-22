This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

3:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

3:25 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Avoca, Pennsylvania

4:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Avoca, Pennsylvania

5:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks promoting his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and Build Back Better Agenda

7:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Avoca, Pennsylvania, en route Joint Base Andrews

7:50 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

8:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:35 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will host a roundtable with workers to discuss encouraging worker organizing and collective bargaining. She will be joined by Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Director of the Office of Personnel Management Kiran Ahuja | South Court Auditorium

Looking Ahead: On Friday, October 22, the Vice President will travel to the Bronx, New York. She will be accompanied by Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

8:45 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Avoca, Pennsylvania

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet : Biden Administration Announces Update on Operational Planning for COVID-?19 Vaccinations for Kids Ages 5-11 | October 20, 2021

: Biden Administration Announces Update on Operational Planning for COVID-?19 Vaccinations for Kids Ages 5-11 | Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the President's Meetings with Members of Congress

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 19, 2021

Executive Order on White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equity and Opportunity for Black People and Communities Across the Country

Fact Sheet: Improving Access and Care for Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Conditions

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 4981, to amend the Fentanyl Sanctions Act, to modify certain deadlines relating to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Visit to Ukraine

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at Ukraine Ministry of Defense Post-Bilat Joint Press Event

Article: U.S., Ukraine Aim to Implement Strategic Defense Framework

Article: Austin Works with Allies, Partners to Deter Russian Malign Activities

Article: Van Ovost | 'No Other Military or Transportation Enterprise Could Have Executed' Afghanistan Evacuation

Article: Climate Change in East Asia and the Pacific Impacts DOD

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Supporting Roles

Contracts for October 19, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, October 20

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Ecuador and Colombia, from October 19-21.

October 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ecuadorian President Lasso and Foreign Minister Montalvo

October 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Top of Working Lunch with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo

October 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo At a Joint Press Availability

October 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks at a Roundtable with Democracy Activists and Civil Society | Quito, Ecuador

October 19: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Ecuador Staff

October 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister França

October 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Ramírez

October 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Chilean Foreign Minister Allamand

October 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Grundberg

October 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with IAEA Director General Grossi

October 19: Statement | Joint Statement on Mexican - U.S. Engagement on Climate Change

October 19: Readout | Special Representative for the DPRK Kim's Trilateral Meeting with Republic of Korea Special Representative Noh and Japanese Director General Funakoshi in Washington, D.C.

October 19: Advisory | Senior Advisor for Global Energy Security Hochstein's Travel to Lebanon

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari

Press Release: Through Prosper Africa, USAID Drives Investment in Affordable Housing Across West Africa

Press Release: Administrator Samantha Power with Donald M. Payne Fellows

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in the Middle East

Remarks at the UN Second Committee Side Event: "Energy Transition for Sustainable Development and Climate Action"

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Privacy, Ana Brian Nougrères

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Freedom of Religion or Belief, Ahmed Shaheed

Remarks at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Education

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Statement from DNI Haines on the Passing of Former Secretary of State Colin Powell

Department of the Treasury

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Congressional Tax Compliance Proposals

Fact Sheet: Tax Compliance Proposals Will Improve Tax Fairness While Protecting Taxpayer Privacy

Congressional Testimony of Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, U.S. Senate

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Credit Suisse to Pay Nearly $475 Million to U.S. and U.K. Authorities to Resolve Charges in Connection with Mozambican Bond Offerings

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Credit Suisse Resolves Fraudulent Mozambique Loan Case in $547 Million Coordinated Global Resolution

Press Release: Massachusetts Woman Sentenced to Prison on Tax and Drug Charges Arising from Multimillion-Dollar Black Market Marijuana Enterprise

Press Release: Tennessee Physician Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Hydrocodone Distribution Resulting in Death

Press Release: Justice, Labor Departments Reach Settlements with Facebook Resolving Claims of Discrimination Against U.S. Workers and Potential Regulatory Recruitment Violations

Press Release: Department of Justice Issues Annual Report to Congress on its Work to Combat Elder Fraud and Abuse

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Speech: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at the Eradicate Hate Global Summit

Press Release: Agents Intercept a Clone Delivery Truck Trying to Smuggle Eight Individuals (California)

Press Release: Knock &Talk Leads to Five Arrests with Multiple Weapons/Contraband Seized (Arizona)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Discover 39 Harbored Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Participate in Red Ribbon Week (Texas)

Press Release: CBP officers seize pizza ovens valued at more than $300,000 in International Falls (Minnesota)

Press Release: $1.9 Million worth of Fake Chanel Earrings Seized Destined for Little Rock (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Last Day to Apply for Federal Assistance (re: wildfires)

Press Release: One Month Later | By the Numbers (Pennsylvania)

Press Release: New Northampton County Disaster Recovery Center Opening to Better Serve Pennsylvanians

Press Release: FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of the Commonwealth of Virginia

Press Release: FEMA Approves Additional $21.8 Million for Bay County Hurricane Michael Debris Removal Expenses (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Virtual Meeting with the Labor Advisory Committee for Trade Negotiations and Trade Policy

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Aluminum Foil from Armenia, Brazil, Oman, Russia, and Turkey Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Sets Agenda of Virtual Field Hearing on Disaster Communications

Press Release: FCC to Hold Open Commission Meeting Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Press Release: Carr Calls for Review of DJI, Citing National Security Risks

Press Release: FCC Office of Inspector General Announces New Social Media Accounts

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Penalizes JPay for Siphoning Taxpayer-Funded Benefits Intended to Help People Re-enter Society After Incarceration

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Now Accepting Grant Applications for Wood Products, Energy

Press Release: USDA and EPA Announce Winners of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge

Press Release: USDA Appoints New Members to Food Safety Advisory Committee

Press Release: USDA Launches New Effort to Reduce Salmonella Illnesses Linked to Poultry

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards Nearly $40 Million for Grid Decarbonizing Solar Technologies

Department of Labor

Press Release: Investigation in Puerto Rico recovers $106K in overtime wages for 136 security guards misclassified as independent contractors

Press Release: Departments of Labor, Justice reach settlements with Facebook resolving claims of discrimination against U.S. workers, alleged regulation violations

Press Release: Syracuse iron foundry agrees to correct serious hazards, implement enhanced safeguards following U.S. Department of Labor inspection, litigation

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases New Resource on Supporting Child and Student Social, Emotional, Behavioral and Mental Health during COVID-19 Era

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statements by Officials of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Commemorating the First Openly Transgender Four-Star Officer and First Female Four-Star Admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps on October 19, 2021

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Issues Landmark Proposal to Improve Access to Hearing Aid Technology for Millions of Americans

Press Release: FDA Permits Marketing of New Oral Tobacco Products through Premarket Tobacco Product Application Pathway

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 19, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.