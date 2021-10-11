This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

12:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Chicago, Illinois

2:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Chicago, Illinois

3:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT visits a Clayco construction site

3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements

5:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Chicago, Illinois en route Joint Base Andrews

7:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

7:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will host the second meeting of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Chicago, Illinois

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling

Remarks by President Biden after Marine One Arrival

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Politburo Member Yang Jiechi (People's Republic of China)

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Texas S.B. 8 Court Ruling

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 6, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Economic Consequences of Default on National Security and Military Families

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak Opening Remarks at Pentagon Meeting

Article: Austin Welcomes Polish Counterpart to Pentagon for Discussions

Article: More Stable Networks among DOD Cloud Goals for Outside U.S.

Article: Official Says Peace, Security in Middle East Are Possible Through Partnerships

Article: Vietnam Veteran Recalls Camaraderie, Hardships of War Experience

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Oct. 6, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Oct. 6, 2021 Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced October 14, 2021

Contracts for October 6, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, October 7

October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at a Joint Press Availability

October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio Before Their Meeting

October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Lucía Ramírez

October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez De Rincon Before Their Meeting

October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Before Their Meeting

October 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar

October 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

October 6: Statement | The Sentencing of Saudi Humanitarian Aid Worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan

October 6: Statement | The United States Welcomes the Appointment of Staffan de Mistura as the UN Secretary General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara

October 6: Statement | Joint Statement on Iraq's Early Elections

October 6: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Francine Lacqua of Bloomberg

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Statement: Administrator Power on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement with the Government of The Gambia

Press Release: President's Malaria Initiative Announces New Five-Year Strategy to End the World's Oldest Pandemic Within a Generation

Remarks: Administrator Power to the U.S.-India Business Council's (USIBC) 46th Annual General Meeting and India Ideas Summit: "From Recovery to Resurgence"

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Briefing on Ethiopia

Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on Older Persons, Claudia Mahler

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Small Arms and Light Weapons

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to CEOs and Business Leaders at the White House on Debt Limit

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Estonia Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ of Jordan

Sanctions: Treasury Works with Government of Mexico to Sanction CJNG Members Operating Through the Port of Manzanillo

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Regarding Texas SB8

Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at Major Cities Chiefs Association 2021 Annual Meeting

Press Release: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team

Press Release: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces New Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative

Press Release: Justice Department Awards Over $33 Million in Grants to Advance Community Policing Efforts Across the Country

Congressional Testimony: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

Readout of Justice Department, HHS Listening Session on the Bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with Organizations Representing Communities Impacted by Hate

of Justice Department, HHS Listening Session on the Bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with Organizations Representing Communities Impacted by Hate Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Money Laundering Funds to Promote Turtle Trafficking

Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Production and Receipt of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Press Release: Crane Company Agrees to Pay More Than $4.5 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Lawsuit for Non-Compliance with Military Specifications

Press Release: Aryan Circle Gang Leader Sentenced to 87 Months in Prison for Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Speech: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at the 12th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit

Press Release: USBP Agents Arrest Sureño Gang Member (California)

Press Release: Three Gang Members Arrested in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Two Packages Containing 26 lbs. Of Ketamine Seized by Indianapolis CBP (Indiana)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: It's Not Too Early to Check Your Home's Heating Systems

Press Release: Washington Commission on Hispanic Affairs and FEMA Partner to Support Hispanic/Latinx Communities

Press Release: FEMA Funds Help Address Short Columns in Schools in the South

Press Release: FEMA Issues Public Notice for North Carolina

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Participation in the OECD Ministerial Meeting

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with France's Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Canada's Minister for Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade, Mary Ng

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Costa Rica's Trade Minister Andres Valenciano

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Targets False Claims by For-Profit Colleges

Press Release: FTC Approves Updated Energy Efficiency Descriptors for Central Air Conditioning Units

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces More Than $146M Investment in Sustainable Agricultural Research

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Invests $45 Million to Decarbonize the Natural Gas Power and Industrial Sectors Using Carbon Capture and Storage

Press Release: DOE Announces Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator Program to Modernize the Grid

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Thomson Reuters Corp. agree to resolve alleged gender, race-based pay discrimination at New York headquarters

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $300K in fines after inspection finds workers endangered at Missouri nutrition production plant

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Aecom reach Conciliation Agreement to resolve alleged hiring discrimination by federal contractor in Virginia Beach

Department of Education

Statement from Secretary Cardona on Senate Confirmation of Education Department Officials Brown, Rodriguez and Graham

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Transformational Changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, Will Put Over 550,000 Public Service Workers Closer to Loan Forgiveness

Fact Sheet: Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program Overhaul

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of DOJ, HHS Listening Session on the Bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with Organizations Representing Communities Impacted by Hate

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Revises Hospital and Health System Compounding Guidance to Help Preserve Patient Access to Compounded Drugs

