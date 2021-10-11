This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
12:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Chicago, Illinois
2:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Chicago, Illinois
3:10 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT visits a Clayco construction site
3:45 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements
5:15 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Chicago, Illinois en route Joint Base Andrews
7:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
7:20 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will host the second meeting of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Chicago, Illinois
Recap of Wednesday, October 6, 2021
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Need to Raise the Debt Ceiling
- Remarks by President Biden after Marine One Arrival
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Politburo Member Yang Jiechi (People's Republic of China)
- Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Texas S.B. 8 Court Ruling
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 6, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Economic Consequences of Default on National Security and Military Families
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak Opening Remarks at Pentagon Meeting
- Article: Austin Welcomes Polish Counterpart to Pentagon for Discussions
- Article: More Stable Networks among DOD Cloud Goals for Outside U.S.
- Article: Official Says Peace, Security in Middle East Are Possible Through Partnerships
- Article: Vietnam Veteran Recalls Camaraderie, Hardships of War Experience
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Oct. 6, 2021
- Advisory: Guantanamo Periodic Review Board Media Invitation Announced October 14, 2021
- Contracts for October 6, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, October 7
- October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at a Joint Press Availability
- October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
- October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio
- October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio Before Their Meeting
- October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Lucía Ramírez
- October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez De Rincon Before Their Meeting
- October 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares
- October 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Before Their Meeting
- October 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar
- October 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla
- October 6: Statement | The Sentencing of Saudi Humanitarian Aid Worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan
- October 6: Statement | The United States Welcomes the Appointment of Staffan de Mistura as the UN Secretary General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara
- October 6: Statement | Joint Statement on Iraq's Early Elections
- October 6: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Francine Lacqua of Bloomberg
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Statement: Administrator Power on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Agreement with the Government of The Gambia
- Press Release: President's Malaria Initiative Announces New Five-Year Strategy to End the World's Oldest Pandemic Within a Generation
- Remarks: Administrator Power to the U.S.-India Business Council's (USIBC) 46th Annual General Meeting and India Ideas Summit: "From Recovery to Resurgence"
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on Ethiopia
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Stakeout Following a Briefing on Ethiopia
- Statement at a Third Committee Interactive Dialogue with the Independent Expert on Older Persons, Claudia Mahler
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Small Arms and Light Weapons
Department of the Treasury
- Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to CEOs and Business Leaders at the White House on Debt Limit
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Estonia Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ of Jordan
- Sanctions: Treasury Works with Government of Mexico to Sanction CJNG Members Operating Through the Port of Manzanillo
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Regarding Texas SB8
- Speech: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Delivers Remarks at Major Cities Chiefs Association 2021 Annual Meeting
- Press Release: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
- Press Release: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco Announces New Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative
- Press Release: Justice Department Awards Over $33 Million in Grants to Advance Community Policing Efforts Across the Country
- Congressional Testimony: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Testifies Before the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021
- Readout of Justice Department, HHS Listening Session on the Bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with Organizations Representing Communities Impacted by Hate
- Press Release: Foreign National Sentenced for Money Laundering Funds to Promote Turtle Trafficking
- Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Production and Receipt of Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Press Release: Crane Company Agrees to Pay More Than $4.5 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Lawsuit for Non-Compliance with Military Specifications
- Press Release: Aryan Circle Gang Leader Sentenced to 87 Months in Prison for Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Speech: Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at the 12th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit
- Press Release: USBP Agents Arrest Sureño Gang Member (California)
- Press Release: Three Gang Members Arrested in the RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Two Packages Containing 26 lbs. Of Ketamine Seized by Indianapolis CBP (Indiana)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: It's Not Too Early to Check Your Home's Heating Systems
- Press Release: Washington Commission on Hispanic Affairs and FEMA Partner to Support Hispanic/Latinx Communities
- Press Release: FEMA Funds Help Address Short Columns in Schools in the South
- Press Release: FEMA Issues Public Notice for North Carolina
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Participation in the OECD Ministerial Meeting
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with France's Minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery Bruno Le Maire
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Canada's Minister for Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade, Mary Ng
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Costa Rica's Trade Minister Andres Valenciano
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Targets False Claims by For-Profit Colleges
- Press Release: FTC Approves Updated Energy Efficiency Descriptors for Central Air Conditioning Units
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces More Than $146M Investment in Sustainable Agricultural Research
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Invests $45 Million to Decarbonize the Natural Gas Power and Industrial Sectors Using Carbon Capture and Storage
- Press Release: DOE Announces Clean Energy Cybersecurity Accelerator Program to Modernize the Grid
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Thomson Reuters Corp. agree to resolve alleged gender, race-based pay discrimination at New York headquarters
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $300K in fines after inspection finds workers endangered at Missouri nutrition production plant
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, Aecom reach Conciliation Agreement to resolve alleged hiring discrimination by federal contractor in Virginia Beach
Department of Education
- Statement from Secretary Cardona on Senate Confirmation of Education Department Officials Brown, Rodriguez and Graham
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Transformational Changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, Will Put Over 550,000 Public Service Workers Closer to Loan Forgiveness
- Fact Sheet: Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program Overhaul
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of DOJ, HHS Listening Session on the Bipartisan COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act with Organizations Representing Communities Impacted by Hate
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Revises Hospital and Health System Compounding Guidance to Help Preserve Patient Access to Compounded Drugs
