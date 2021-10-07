This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:35 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Wilmington, Delaware, en route Joint Base Andrews
10:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews
10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at the White House
11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the need to raise the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans voted twice last week to default | State Dining Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, October 1-3, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Trade Approach to China | October 3, 2021
- Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5434, the "Surface Transportation Extension Act of 2021," which extends, through October 31, 2021, authorizes funding for the Department of Transportation's surface transportation programs
- Statement by President Joe Biden on 700,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19 | October 2, 2021
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure | October 2, 2021
- Readout from NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Haiti | October 2, 2021
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's Travel to Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama | October 1, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 1, 2021
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials, October 1, 2021
- Press Release: June 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Cybersecurity Awareness Month
- Proclamation on Fire Prevention Week, 2021
- Proclamation on Child Health Day, 2021
- Proclamation on National Community Policing Week, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
- Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call
- Publication: DoD July 14th Outreach Event - Engagement With PFAS Stakeholders Questions & Answers
- Article: Defense Logistics Agency Supports White House Initiative With $2.78B in Testing Supplies
- Advisory: Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Carl M. Levin
- Article: Hicks Discusses DOD Issues, Career Advice in 'Smart Women, Smart Power'
- Article: Face of Defense | Leading the D.C. National Guard
- Contracts for October 1, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, October 4
- October 3: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov
- October 3: Statement | Increasing People's Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability
- October 3: Statement | Troika Statement on the Anniversary of the Juba Peace Agreement
- October 3: Statement | Day of German Unity
- October 2: Readout | Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to Sudan
- October 2: Statement | The Third Anniversary of the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi
- October 2: Statement | Guinea National Day
- October 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Ambassador Etienne
- October 1: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Paris and Mexico City (Oct. 4-6)
- October 1: Transcript | European and Eurasian Affairs Assistant Secretary Dr. Karen Donfried and Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Senior Bureau Official Matt Murray On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to France
- October 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue
- October 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in Roundtable on Apprenticeship in Switzerland
- October 1: Statement | Celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month
- October 1: Statement | Nigeria National Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With International Organization for Migration Director General António Vitorino
- Statement: On Government of Ethiopia Expulsion of UN Officials
- Transcript: USAID Administrator Power Announces the United States' Launch of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment
- Press Release: USAID Administrator Power Announces the United States' Launch of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment
- Transcript: Administrator Power and Ineza Umuhoza Grace at Generation 2030 | Highlighting the Promise of Youth Leaders for Development Gains Event
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: DNI Haines Statement on Senate Confirmation of Thomas Monheim as IC Inspector General
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Publication of Venezuela-related Frequently Asked Question
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Webcast Host for Role in Market Manipulation Scheme
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
October 2, 2021
- Press Release: ISIS Media Figure and Foreign Fighter Charged with Conspiring to Provide Material Support to a Terrorist Organization, Resulting in Death
October 1, 2021
- Speech: Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks at Fordham's 48th Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy
- Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestiture for General Shale to Proceed with Acquisition of Meridian Brick
- Press Release: Former Army Contractor Receives 151-Month Sentence for Fraud Scheme Targeting Thousands of U.S. Servicemembers and Veterans
- Press Release: Founder of Russian Bank Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
- Press Release: West Texas Gas Companies Agree to Pay $3 Million Civil Penalty in Federal Settlement Requiring $5 Million in Safety Improvements and Clean Air Act Compliance at Eight Natural Gas Processing Plants
- Press Release: Pharmaceutical Companies Pay Over $400 Million to Resolve Alleged False Claims Act Liability for Price-Fixing of Generic Drugs
- Press Release: Chief Engineer and Greek Ship Owner and Operator Charged with Concealing Deliberate Pollution and Failing to Report a Hazardous Condition
- Press Release: Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting with Members of the National Task Force to End Sexual and Domestic Violence
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Arkansas Housing Authority
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CISA Kicks Off Cybersecurity Awareness Month
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit finds lost individual, provides first aid (Texas)
- Press Release: Agents Arrest Two Convicted Felons (Texas)
- Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to 35 Apprehensions (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Stop Fentanyl Body Carriers On Consecutive Days (Texas)
- Press Release: New Orleans Sector K9 and Regional Enforcement Team Seize $170,000 in Narcotics (Louisiana)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Montana
- Press Release: Three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Closing, Help is Still Available (New Jersey)
- Press Release: Disaster Assistance Tops $8 Million for Pennsylvania Survivors
- Press Release: FEMA Offers Equal Access to All Disaster Survivors (Louisiana)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves $1.5 Million Grant for Florida Division of Emergency Management
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Paris, France (Oct. 4)
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Étienne
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Bahrain Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Al-Zayani
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting With Sweden's Minister For Foreign Trade And Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg
- Press Release: USTR Announces Agreement Between the United States and Vietnam to Resolve Timber Section 301 Investigation
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Tour and Roundtable at Carnegie Mellon University
Department of Commerce
- Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with with New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O'Connor
- Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Minister for Foreign Trade of Sweden, Anna Hallberg
- Blog: Manufacturing Continues to be Among Top Five Largest Employment Sectors
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Strengthens Security Review of Companies with Foreign Ownership
- Press Release: FCC Combating Scams Used to Commandeer Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts
- Press Release: FCC Proposes Rules to Prevent SIM Swapping and Port-Out Fraud
- Press Release: Spectrum Requirements for the Internet of Things Notice of Inquiry
- Press Release: FCC Supports Broadband for Tribal Libraries Through E-Rate
- Press Release: FCC Looks to Stop Illegal Robocalls from Entering U.S. Phone Network
- Press Release: FCC Moves to Shield 911 Call Centers from Robocalls
- Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Promoting Public Safety Use of 4.9 GHz Band
- Press Release: FCC Acts to Improve Communications Reliability During Disasters
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces up to $400 Million for Basic Research to Advance the Frontiers of Science
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Announces the Expected Availability of $21.7 Million in Grant Funding to Support Rural and Small Water Systems
- Press Release: EPA Releases Draft Strategic Plan to Address Climate Change and Advance Environmental Justice and Equity
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Federal court enters judgment affirming U.S. Department of Labor finding oil, energy services employer misclassified 700 Pennsylvania workers
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 1, 2021
- Press Release: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meetings to Discuss Emergency Use Authorization for Booster Doses and COVID-19 Vaccines for Younger Children
- Press Release: Federal officials seize spices and food additive products held under insanitary conditions from a Florida warehouse
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.