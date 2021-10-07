This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:35 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Wilmington, Delaware, en route Joint Base Andrews

10:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at the White House

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the need to raise the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans voted twice last week to default | State Dining Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, October 1-3, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Trade Approach to China | October 3, 2021

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5434, the "Surface Transportation Extension Act of 2021," which extends, through October 31, 2021, authorizes funding for the Department of Transportation's surface transportation programs

Statement by President Joe Biden on 700,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19 | October 2, 2021

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure | October 2, 2021

Readout from NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Haiti | October 2, 2021

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's Travel to Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama | October 1, 2021

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 1, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials, October 1, 2021

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials, October 1, 2021 Press Release: June 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted

Statement by President Joe Biden on Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Proclamation on Fire Prevention Week, 2021

Proclamation on Child Health Day, 2021

Proclamation on National Community Policing Week, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call

Publication: DoD July 14th Outreach Event - Engagement With PFAS Stakeholders Questions & Answers

Article : Defense Logistics Agency Supports White House Initiative With $2.78B in Testing Supplies

: Defense Logistics Agency Supports White House Initiative With $2.78B in Testing Supplies Advisory: Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Carl M. Levin

Article: Hicks Discusses DOD Issues, Career Advice in 'Smart Women, Smart Power'

Article: Face of Defense | Leading the D.C. National Guard

Contracts for October 1, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, October 4

October 3: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov

October 3: Statement | Increasing People's Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability

October 3: Statement | Troika Statement on the Anniversary of the Juba Peace Agreement

October 3: Statement | Day of German Unity

October 2: Readout | Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to Sudan

October 2: Statement | The Third Anniversary of the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

October 2: Statement | Guinea National Day

October 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Ambassador Etienne

October 1: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Paris and Mexico City (Oct. 4-6)

October 1: Transcript | European and Eurasian Affairs Assistant Secretary Dr. Karen Donfried and Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Senior Bureau Official Matt Murray On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to France

October 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue

October 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in Roundtable on Apprenticeship in Switzerland

October 1: Statement | Celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month

October 1: Statement | Nigeria National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With International Organization for Migration Director General António Vitorino

Statement: On Government of Ethiopia Expulsion of UN Officials

Transcript: USAID Administrator Power Announces the United States' Launch of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment

Press Release: USAID Administrator Power Announces the United States' Launch of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment

Transcript: Administrator Power and Ineza Umuhoza Grace at Generation 2030 | Highlighting the Promise of Youth Leaders for Development Gains Event

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: DNI Haines Statement on Senate Confirmation of Thomas Monheim as IC Inspector General

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Publication of Venezuela-related Frequently Asked Question

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Webcast Host for Role in Market Manipulation Scheme

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

October 2, 2021

Press Release: ISIS Media Figure and Foreign Fighter Charged with Conspiring to Provide Material Support to a Terrorist Organization, Resulting in Death

October 1, 2021

Speech: Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks at Fordham's 48th Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy

Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestiture for General Shale to Proceed with Acquisition of Meridian Brick

Press Release: Former Army Contractor Receives 151-Month Sentence for Fraud Scheme Targeting Thousands of U.S. Servicemembers and Veterans

Press Release: Founder of Russian Bank Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Press Release: West Texas Gas Companies Agree to Pay $3 Million Civil Penalty in Federal Settlement Requiring $5 Million in Safety Improvements and Clean Air Act Compliance at Eight Natural Gas Processing Plants

Press Release: Pharmaceutical Companies Pay Over $400 Million to Resolve Alleged False Claims Act Liability for Price-Fixing of Generic Drugs

Press Release: Chief Engineer and Greek Ship Owner and Operator Charged with Concealing Deliberate Pollution and Failing to Report a Hazardous Condition

Press Release: Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting with Members of the National Task Force to End Sexual and Domestic Violence

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Arkansas Housing Authority

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA Kicks Off Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Press Release: Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit finds lost individual, provides first aid (Texas)

Press Release: Agents Arrest Two Convicted Felons (Texas)

Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to 35 Apprehensions (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Stop Fentanyl Body Carriers On Consecutive Days (Texas)

Press Release: New Orleans Sector K9 and Regional Enforcement Team Seize $170,000 in Narcotics (Louisiana)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Montana

Press Release: Three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Closing, Help is Still Available (New Jersey)

Press Release: Disaster Assistance Tops $8 Million for Pennsylvania Survivors

Press Release: FEMA Offers Equal Access to All Disaster Survivors (Louisiana)

Press Release: FEMA Approves $1.5 Million Grant for Florida Division of Emergency Management

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Paris, France (Oct. 4)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Étienne

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Bahrain Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Al-Zayani

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting With Sweden's Minister For Foreign Trade And Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg

Press Release: USTR Announces Agreement Between the United States and Vietnam to Resolve Timber Section 301 Investigation

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Tour and Roundtable at Carnegie Mellon University

Department of Commerce

Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with with New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O'Connor

Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Minister for Foreign Trade of Sweden, Anna Hallberg

Blog: Manufacturing Continues to be Among Top Five Largest Employment Sectors

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Strengthens Security Review of Companies with Foreign Ownership

Press Release: FCC Combating Scams Used to Commandeer Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts

Press Release: FCC Proposes Rules to Prevent SIM Swapping and Port-Out Fraud

Press Release: Spectrum Requirements for the Internet of Things Notice of Inquiry

Press Release: FCC Supports Broadband for Tribal Libraries Through E-Rate

Press Release: FCC Looks to Stop Illegal Robocalls from Entering U.S. Phone Network

Press Release: FCC Moves to Shield 911 Call Centers from Robocalls

Press Release: FCC Seeks Comment on Promoting Public Safety Use of 4.9 GHz Band

Press Release: FCC Acts to Improve Communications Reliability During Disasters

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces up to $400 Million for Basic Research to Advance the Frontiers of Science

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Announces the Expected Availability of $21.7 Million in Grant Funding to Support Rural and Small Water Systems

Press Release: EPA Releases Draft Strategic Plan to Address Climate Change and Advance Environmental Justice and Equity

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal court enters judgment affirming U.S. Department of Labor finding oil, energy services employer misclassified 700 Pennsylvania workers

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 1, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 1, 2021 Press Release : FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meetings to Discuss Emergency Use Authorization for Booster Doses and COVID-19 Vaccines for Younger Children

: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meetings to Discuss Emergency Use Authorization for Booster Doses and COVID-19 Vaccines for Younger Children Press Release: Federal officials seize spices and food additive products held under insanitary conditions from a Florida warehouse

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.