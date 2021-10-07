This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:35 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady depart Wilmington, Delaware, en route Joint Base Andrews

10:10 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at Joint Base Andrews

10:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and The First Lady arrive at the White House

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the need to raise the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans voted twice last week to default | State Dining Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Friday-Sunday, October 1-3, 2021

The White House

  • Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the Administration's Trade Approach to China | October 3, 2021
  • Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 5434, the "Surface Transportation Extension Act of 2021," which extends, through October 31, 2021, authorizes funding for the Department of Transportation's surface transportation programs
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on 700,000 American Deaths from COVID-?19 | October 2, 2021
  • Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure | October 2, 2021
  • Readout from NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Travel to Haiti | October 2, 2021
  • Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh's Travel to Colombia, Ecuador, and Panama | October 1, 2021
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, October 1, 2021
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials, October 1, 2021
  • Press Release: June 2021 Visitor Log Records Posted
  • Statement by President Joe Biden on Cybersecurity Awareness Month
  • Proclamation on Fire Prevention Week, 2021
  • Proclamation on Child Health Day, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Community Policing Week, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar
  • Readout of Japan, Republic of Korea and U.S. Defense Trilateral Call
  • Publication: DoD July 14th Outreach Event - Engagement With PFAS Stakeholders Questions & Answers
  • Article: Defense Logistics Agency Supports White House Initiative With $2.78B in Testing Supplies
  • Advisory: Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Carl M. Levin
  • Article: Hicks Discusses DOD Issues, Career Advice in 'Smart Women, Smart Power'
  • Article: Face of Defense | Leading the D.C. National Guard
  • Contracts for October 1, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Monday, October 4
  • October 3: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov
  • October 3: Statement | Increasing People's Republic of China Military Pressure Against Taiwan Undermines Regional Peace and Stability
  • October 3: Statement | Troika Statement on the Anniversary of the Juba Peace Agreement
  • October 3: Statement | Day of German Unity
  • October 2: Readout | Visit of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman to Sudan
  • October 2: Statement | The Third Anniversary of the Murder of Jamal Khashoggi
  • October 2: Statement | Guinea National Day
  • October 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Ambassador Etienne
  • October 1: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Paris and Mexico City (Oct. 4-6)
  • October 1: Transcript | European and Eurasian Affairs Assistant Secretary Dr. Karen Donfried and Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Senior Bureau Official Matt Murray On the Secretary's Upcoming Travel to France
  • October 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in U.S.-Switzerland Strategic Partnership Dialogue
  • October 1: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Participation in Roundtable on Apprenticeship in Switzerland
  • October 1: Statement | Celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month
  • October 1: Statement | Nigeria National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With International Organization for Migration Director General António Vitorino
  • Statement: On Government of Ethiopia Expulsion of UN Officials
  • Transcript: USAID Administrator Power Announces the United States' Launch of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment
  • Press Release: USAID Administrator Power Announces the United States' Launch of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment
  • Transcript: Administrator Power and Ineza Umuhoza Grace at Generation 2030 | Highlighting the Promise of Youth Leaders for Development Gains Event

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

  • Press Release: DNI Haines Statement on Senate Confirmation of Thomas Monheim as IC Inspector General

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Publication of Venezuela-related Frequently Asked Question

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Charges Webcast Host for Role in Market Manipulation Scheme

Department of Justice

October 2, 2021

  • Press Release: ISIS Media Figure and Foreign Fighter Charged with Conspiring to Provide Material Support to a Terrorist Organization, Resulting in Death

October 1, 2021

  • Speech: Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers of the Antitrust Division Delivers Remarks at Fordham's 48th Annual Conference on International Antitrust Law and Policy
  • Press Release: Justice Department Requires Divestiture for General Shale to Proceed with Acquisition of Meridian Brick
  • Press Release: Former Army Contractor Receives 151-Month Sentence for Fraud Scheme Targeting Thousands of U.S. Servicemembers and Veterans
  • Press Release: Founder of Russian Bank Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud
  • Press Release: West Texas Gas Companies Agree to Pay $3 Million Civil Penalty in Federal Settlement Requiring $5 Million in Safety Improvements and Clean Air Act Compliance at Eight Natural Gas Processing Plants
  • Press Release: Pharmaceutical Companies Pay Over $400 Million to Resolve Alleged False Claims Act Liability for Price-Fixing of Generic Drugs
  • Press Release: Chief Engineer and Greek Ship Owner and Operator Charged with Concealing Deliberate Pollution and Failing to Report a Hazardous Condition
  • Press Release: Readout of Justice Department Leadership Meeting with Members of the National Task Force to End Sexual and Domestic Violence
  • Press Release: Justice Department Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Arkansas Housing Authority

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: CISA Kicks Off Cybersecurity Awareness Month
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit finds lost individual, provides first aid (Texas)
  • Press Release: Agents Arrest Two Convicted Felons (Texas)
  • Press Release: Rio Grande Valley Law Enforcement Collaboration Leads to 35 Apprehensions (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Stop Fentanyl Body Carriers On Consecutive Days (Texas)
  • Press Release: New Orleans Sector K9 and Regional Enforcement Team Seize $170,000 in Narcotics (Louisiana)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Montana
  • Press Release: Three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Closing, Help is Still Available (New Jersey)
  • Press Release: Disaster Assistance Tops $8 Million for Pennsylvania Survivors
  • Press Release: FEMA Offers Equal Access to All Disaster Survivors (Louisiana)
  • Press Release: FEMA Approves $1.5 Million Grant for Florida Division of Emergency Management

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Paris, France (Oct. 4)
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Étienne
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Bahrain Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Al-Zayani
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting With Sweden's Minister For Foreign Trade And Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg
  • Press Release: USTR Announces Agreement Between the United States and Vietnam to Resolve Timber Section 301 Investigation
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Tour and Roundtable at Carnegie Mellon University

Department of Commerce

  • Readout of Deputy Secretary Graves Meeting with with New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O'Connor
  • Readout of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Meeting with Minister for Foreign Trade of Sweden, Anna Hallberg
  • Blog: Manufacturing Continues to be Among Top Five Largest Employment Sectors

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release:  FCC Strengthens Security Review of Companies with Foreign Ownership
  • Press Release:  FCC Combating Scams Used to Commandeer Consumers' Cell Phone Accounts
  • Press Release:  FCC Proposes Rules to Prevent SIM Swapping and Port-Out Fraud
  • Press Release:  Spectrum Requirements for the Internet of Things Notice of Inquiry
  • Press Release:  FCC Supports Broadband for Tribal Libraries Through E-Rate
  • Press Release:  FCC Looks to Stop Illegal Robocalls from Entering U.S. Phone Network
  • Press Release:  FCC Moves to Shield 911 Call Centers from Robocalls
  • Press Release:  FCC Seeks Comment on Promoting Public Safety Use of 4.9 GHz Band
  • Press Release:  FCC Acts to Improve Communications Reliability During Disasters

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Announces up to $400 Million for Basic Research to Advance the Frontiers of Science

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Press Release: EPA Announces the Expected Availability of $21.7 Million in Grant Funding to Support Rural and Small Water Systems
  • Press Release: EPA Releases Draft Strategic Plan to Address Climate Change and Advance Environmental Justice and Equity

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: Federal court enters judgment affirming U.S. Department of Labor finding oil, energy services employer misclassified 700 Pennsylvania workers

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

  • Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | October 1, 2021
  • Press Release: FDA to Hold Advisory Committee Meetings to Discuss Emergency Use Authorization for Booster Doses and COVID-19 Vaccines for Younger Children
  • Press Release: Federal officials seize spices and food additive products held under insanitary conditions from a Florida warehouse

