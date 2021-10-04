Update: Defense industrial base, comments due 10/13/2021

The Department of Defense is seeking comments (both generally and in response to specific questions) focused on four topics identified by the agency: select kinetic capabilities, energy storage/batteries, microelectronics, and castings and forgings.

On February 24, 2021, President Biden issued an Executive Order, "America's Supply Chains," which directs Federal agency actions and reports aimed at securing and strengthening America's supply chains. Earlier this summer, the White House issued its 100-day review of four critical supply chains, as mandated by that EO.

In addition to the 100-day reviews, the EO on America's supply chains directs six year-long sectoral supply chain assessments, on:

Supply chains for the defense industrial base, led by the Secretary of Defense.

Supply chains for the public health and biological preparedness industrial base, led by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Supply chains for critical sectors and subsectors of the information and communications technology (ICT) industrial base, led by the Secretaries of Commerce and of Homeland Security.

Supply chains for the energy sector industrial base, led by the Secretary of Energy.

Supply chains for the transportation industrial base, led by the Secretary of Transportation.

Supply chains for the production of agricultural commodities and food products, led by the Secretary of Agriculture.

Biden officials are seeking comments to support these assessments:

Transportation industrial base, comments due 10/18/2021.

The Department of Transportation is seeking a wide range of information on challenges within the freight and logistics sector, including (but not limited to) bottlenecks across the supply chain that are impeding cargo movements, current and potential future shortages on critical equipment like chassis and shipping containers, and technology risks like cybersecurity and interoperability.

ICT industrial base, comments due 11/4/2021.

The Departments of Commerce and of Homeland Security are looking for a wide range of information on ICT supply chains, including (but not limited to) the resilience and capacity and American supply chains, policy recommendations to ensure a resilient supply chain, and support for workforce needs.

The results of these assessment are due by the end of February 2022. We will update this post as additional comment windows open.