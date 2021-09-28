This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with THE VICE PRESIDENT | Private Dining Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office

11:15 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana | The Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

12:30 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room

3:15 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India | The Vice President's Ceremonial Office

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, September 21-22, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

September 22

Remarks by President Biden at Virtual Global COVID-?19 Summit

by President Biden at Virtual Global COVID-?19 Summit Joint Statement by the United States-European Commission

by the United States-European Commission Press Release : A U.S.-EU Agenda for Beating the Global Pandemic Vaccinating the World, Saving Lives Now, and Building Back Better Health Security

: A U.S.-EU Agenda for Beating the Global Pandemic Vaccinating the World, Saving Lives Now, and Building Back Better Health Security Fact Sheet : President Biden's Global COVID-?19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better

: President Biden's Global COVID-?19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better Fact Sheet : Targets for Global COVID-?19 Summit

: Targets for Global COVID-?19 Summit Transcript : Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Global Summit to End COVID-?19

: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Global Summit to End COVID-?19 Joint Statement on the Phone Call between President Biden and President Macron

Readout of the President's Meetings with Congressional Democrats on the Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Statement by President Joe Biden on Police Reform Negotiations

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 22, 2021

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey

Readout of Meeting Between Senior White House Officials and Congressional Black Caucus Members on the Situation in Del Rio, TX

Readout of Meeting with Circle of Protection on the Build Back Better Agenda

Readout of White House Meeting with Latino Leaders

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations

Press Release: President Biden Announces Members of President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

September 21

Speech: President Biden Before the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr's. Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s Meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison of Australia Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s Meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom

Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris's Meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom Before Bilateral Meeting

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Meeting with President Barham Saleh of Iraq

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki En Route Washington, D.C.

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on the First Round of U.S.-Germany Economic Dialogue

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key National Security Nominations

Nomination Sent to the Senate

Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Framework Will Support the Sandwich Generation

Department of Defense (DOD)

September 22

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Pentagon

Transcript: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Hold a Press Briefing

Press Release: DoD Announces New Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs

Article: Army, Navy Satellite Communication Mission Areas Shift to Space Force

Article: Australian Prime Minister, Austin Discuss New Aspect of Trilateral Partnership

Article: Low-Level Commanders Need Authority to Counter Information Operations, Northcom Leader Says

Press Release: Hicks Outlines Strategy to Thwart Sexual Assault in Military

Press Release: Commencing Department of Defense Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military. Independent Review Commission Recommendation-Implementation Roadmap.

Publication: Commencing Department of Defense Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military. Independent Review Commission Recommendation-Implementation Roadmap.

Press Release: DoD Approves $25 Million in Grants Under Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program

Press Release: DoD Approves $60 Million in Grants Under Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, September 22, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, September 22, 2021 Contracts for September 22, 2021

September 21

Contracts for September 21, 2021

Article: Deputy Defense Secretary, U.K. Counterpart Discuss Defense, Security Priorities

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Soldier Also Was a Top NFL Pass Rusher

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, September 23

September 22: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials on U.S. Engagements at the United Nations and on the Margins of High-Level Week

September 22: Transcript | Senior State Department Official On Security Implications of the Climate Crisis in Advance of Secretary Blinken's Participation in the UN Security Council Open Debate on Climate and Security

September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Trilateral Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry

September 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Before Their Meeting

September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in Ministerial on Libya

September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Borrell

September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister França

September 22: Statement | U.S.-Morocco Dialogue on Human Rights Issues

September 22: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Mexican Drug Trafficking Cartel Leader to Justice

September 22: Statement | United States Announces Nearly $180 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for the Rakhine State/Rohingya Refugee Crisis

September 22: Statement | The United States Announces New Assistance to Respond to the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Venezuela and the Region

September 22: Statement | United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen

September 22: Statement | Mali National Day

September 21: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials On U.S. Engagements at the United Nations and on the Margins of High-Level Week

September 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Çavusoglu

September 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu Before Their Meeting

September 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França Before Their Meeting

September 21: Statement | U.S. Supports Sudan's Civilian-led Transition, Condemns Attempted Seizure of Power

September 21: Statement | Joint Statement of the C5+1 on Addressing the Climate Crisis

September 21: Statement | Canada's Federal Elections

September 21: Statement | Death of Former Algerian President Bouteflika

September 21: Statement | Belize Independence Day

September 21: Statement | Malta National Day

September 21: Statement | Armenian Independence Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Burma and Bangladesh Regional Crisis

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Vietnam Deputy Defense Minister Chien

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

September 22

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Virtual Global COVID-19 Summit Hosted by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announcing Nearly $180 Million in Additional Assistance for the Humanitarian Crisis Facing Rohingya

Remarks Announcing More Than $336 Million in New Assistance for the Response to the Venezuela Regional Crisis

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the UN LGBTI Core Group Event on Margins of UNGA76 on Decriminalization of Sexual Orientation and Gender ID

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on U.S. Participation in Events Related to the Anniversary of the Durban Declaration

September 21

Remarks by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Before the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Laura Trevelyan of BBC World News America

Department of the Treasury

September 22

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom

Press Release: Former Secretaries of the Treasury Send Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Sinaloa Cartel Members Operating in Sonora

Sanctions List Updates: Kingpin Act Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations Updates and Removals; Somalia Designation Update

September 21

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco

Press Release: Treasury Takes Robust Actions to Counter Ransomware

Sanctions List Updates: Publication of Updated Ransomware Advisory; Cyber-related Designation

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Puerto Rican Company and Managing Members with Fraud

Press Release: Changing Dynamics Pre-IPO and Going Public on the Agenda for the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

September 22, 2021

Press Release: Defendants Charged in Connection with Multi-State Racketeering Conspiracy Involving the Forced Labor of Mexican Agricultural H-2A Workers

Press Release: Indiana Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Offense Onboard Commercial Aircraft

Press Release: Pain Doctor Convicted of Over $100 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Multiple Defendants Indicted in Alleged Intellectual Property Theft Scheme

Press Release: Former Owner of Michigan Home Health Care Business Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud

Press Release: Two Individuals Charged in Hawaii Tax Conspiracy

September 21, 2021

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks to the National Farmers Union

Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Unprecedented Domestic Alliance Between American Airlines and JetBlue

Press Release: Peruvian National Sentenced to Over 9 Years in Prison for Defrauding Thousands of Spanish-Speaking U.S. Immigrants

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches $1.6M Agreement to Remedy Title IX Violations at San José State University

Press Release: Two Florida Tax Preparers Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Joint Statement by Secretaries Mayorkas and Raimondo on President Biden's National Security Memorandum to Strengthen Nation's Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Press Release: CISA, FBI, and NSA Release Conti Ransomware Advisory to Help Organizations Reduce Risk of Attack

Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest an Armed Criminal Migrant (Texas)

Press Release: Human Smuggler Drives Vehicle into Tree (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Jayme White's Confirmation as Deputy United States Trade Representative

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Press Release: Ambassador Tai, Secretary Walsh Applaud Successful First Course of Remediation under USMCA's Rapid Response Mechanism

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to North Carolina and South Carolina (Sept. 23)

Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the CS London Climate Change Business Forum 2021: "The Road to COP26"

Blog: Celebrating the Culture and Contributions of Hispanic Americans

Readout of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Meeting with EU Commissioner Thierry Breton

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sends Nearly $5 Million in Refunds to People who Lost Money to Cramming Scheme

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Speech: Rosenworcel Remarks to Communications Security and Reliability Council

Speech: Rosenworcel Remarks to NTIA Spectrum Policy Symposium

Press Release: September 20-24 is Lifeline Awareness Week

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC and Citi Risk Management Solution Helps Gavi Strengthen the Foundations of the COVAX Facility

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

September 22

Press Release: Former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Address EXIM Annual Conference

Press Release: AirFinance and Apple Bank Named EXIM 2021 Lenders of the Year

Press Release: Impello Global Named EXIM 2021 New Broker of the Year

Press Release: Meridian Finance Group Named EXIM 2021 Broker of the Year

September 21

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, National Security Council's Peter Harrell Discuss Biden-Harris Administration's Building Back Together at EXIM Annual Conference

Press Release: Kentucky Woman-Owned Small Business Two Rivers Fisheries Named EXIM Exporter of the Year

Press Release: Pennsylvania Textiles Manufacturer AKAS Textiles and Laminations Named an EXIM Exporter of the Year

Press Release: Vermont Manufacturer Cabot Hosiery Mills, Inc./Darn Tough Named 2021 EXIM Exporter of the Year

Press Release: Florida Small-Business Manufacturer Motortronics Named 2021 EXIM Exporter of the Year

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA and HHS Launch Resource Guide to Help Rural Communities Increase Access to Child Care Services

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $12 Million to Boost Geothermal Energy Research

Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi Promote the 2022 Nuclear Power Ministerial

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces More Than $111 Million in Funding for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges

Department of Labor

September 22

Statement of Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh applaud successful first course of remediation under USMCA's Rapid Response Mechanism

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces new partners to support initiative to deliver employment services to transitioning service members, spouses

Press Release: California car wash operator intentionally failed to pay overtime, must pay $62K in back wages, damages to remedy federal violations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds overtime violations at a Florida air conditioning company, recovers $34K in back wages for 43 workers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigations find three South Carolina marinas violated federal child labor provisions

September 21

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches voluntary conciliation agreement with Hawaii to improve language access to unemployment insurance

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again cites Fort Worth masonry company for exposing workers to falls, proposes $216K in penalties

Press Release: Federal court orders border warehouse to pay $235K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: OSHA finds Ohio contractor continues to defy federal safety requirements to ensure workers use fall protection, placing himself, employees at risk

Press Release: North Carolina remodeling contractor pays $100K in back wages after U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds overtime violations

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Over $40 Million to New Cohort of Promise Neighborhoods Grantees

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Funding for Public Health IT Workforce Development Program

Press Release: HHS Announces Synthetic Health Data Challenge Winners

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : FDA Authorizes Booster Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Certain Populations

: FDA Authorizes Booster Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Certain Populations Press Release: FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Donor Eligibility and Manufacturing of Cellular Therapies for Animals

Press Release: FDA Publishes Material Safety Data to Promote Safer, More Effective Medical Devices

Press Release: FDA Authorizes Software that Can Help Identify Prostate Cancer

