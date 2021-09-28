This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
12:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
12:30 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT has lunch with THE VICE PRESIDENT | Private Dining Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief in the Oval Office
11:15 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana | The Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
12:30 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room
3:15 a.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India | The Vice President's Ceremonial Office
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Tuesday-Wednesday, September 21-22, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
September 22
- Remarks by President Biden at Virtual Global COVID-?19 Summit
- Joint Statement by the United States-European Commission
- Press Release: A U.S.-EU Agenda for Beating the Global Pandemic Vaccinating the World, Saving Lives Now, and Building Back Better Health Security
- Fact Sheet: President Biden's Global COVID-?19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better
- Fact Sheet: Targets for Global COVID-?19 Summit
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials Previewing the Global Summit to End COVID-?19
- Joint Statement on the Phone Call between President Biden and President Macron
- Readout of the President's Meetings with Congressional Democrats on the Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Police Reform Negotiations
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 22, 2021
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Ibrahim Kalin, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey
- Readout of Meeting Between Senior White House Officials and Congressional Black Caucus Members on the Situation in Del Rio, TX
- Readout of Meeting with Circle of Protection on the Build Back Better Agenda
- Readout of White House Meeting with Latino Leaders
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Nominations
- Press Release: President Biden Announces Members of President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
September 21
- Speech: President Biden Before the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr's. Call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s Meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison of Australia Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s Meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom
- Remarks by President Biden and Prime Minister Johnson of the United Kingdom Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris's Meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
- Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom Before Bilateral Meeting
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.'s Meeting with President Barham Saleh of Iraq
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Jen Psaki En Route Washington, D.C.
- Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on the First Round of U.S.-Germany Economic Dialogue
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key National Security Nominations
- Nomination Sent to the Senate
- Fact Sheet: How the Build Back Better Framework Will Support the Sandwich Generation
Department of Defense (DOD)
September 22
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
- Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Welcomes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the Pentagon
- Transcript: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks and Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Hold a Press Briefing
- Press Release: DoD Announces New Senior Advisor for Arctic Security Affairs
- Article: Army, Navy Satellite Communication Mission Areas Shift to Space Force
- Article: Australian Prime Minister, Austin Discuss New Aspect of Trilateral Partnership
- Article: Low-Level Commanders Need Authority to Counter Information Operations, Northcom Leader Says
- Press Release: Hicks Outlines Strategy to Thwart Sexual Assault in Military
- Press Release: Commencing Department of Defense Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military. Independent Review Commission Recommendation-Implementation Roadmap.
- Publication: Commencing Department of Defense Actions and Implementation to Address Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the Military. Independent Review Commission Recommendation-Implementation Roadmap.
- Press Release: DoD Approves $25 Million in Grants Under Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program
- Press Release: DoD Approves $60 Million in Grants Under Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, September 22, 2021
- Contracts for September 22, 2021
September 21
- Contracts for September 21, 2021
- Article: Deputy Defense Secretary, U.K. Counterpart Discuss Defense, Security Priorities
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | Soldier Also Was a Top NFL Pass Rusher
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, September 23
- September 22: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials on U.S. Engagements at the United Nations and on the Margins of High-Level Week
- September 22: Transcript | Senior State Department Official On Security Implications of the Climate Crisis in Advance of Secretary Blinken's Participation in the UN Security Council Open Debate on Climate and Security
- September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Trilateral Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung
- September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry
- September 22: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Before Their Meeting
- September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in Ministerial on Libya
- September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Borrell
- September 22: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister França
- September 22: Statement | U.S.-Morocco Dialogue on Human Rights Issues
- September 22: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Mexican Drug Trafficking Cartel Leader to Justice
- September 22: Statement | United States Announces Nearly $180 Million in Humanitarian Assistance for the Rakhine State/Rohingya Refugee Crisis
- September 22: Statement | The United States Announces New Assistance to Respond to the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Venezuela and the Region
- September 22: Statement | United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen
- September 22: Statement | Mali National Day
- September 21: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Officials On U.S. Engagements at the United Nations and on the Margins of High-Level Week
- September 21: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Çavusoglu
- September 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu Before Their Meeting
- September 21: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França Before Their Meeting
- September 21: Statement | U.S. Supports Sudan's Civilian-led Transition, Condemns Attempted Seizure of Power
- September 21: Statement | Joint Statement of the C5+1 on Addressing the Climate Crisis
- September 21: Statement | Canada's Federal Elections
- September 21: Statement | Death of Former Algerian President Bouteflika
- September 21: Statement | Belize Independence Day
- September 21: Statement | Malta National Day
- September 21: Statement | Armenian Independence Day
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: United States Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the Burma and Bangladesh Regional Crisis
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Vietnam Deputy Defense Minister Chien
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
September 22
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at the Virtual Global COVID-19 Summit Hosted by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Christiane Amanpour of CNN
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announcing Nearly $180 Million in Additional Assistance for the Humanitarian Crisis Facing Rohingya
- Remarks Announcing More Than $336 Million in New Assistance for the Response to the Venezuela Regional Crisis
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the UN LGBTI Core Group Event on Margins of UNGA76 on Decriminalization of Sexual Orientation and Gender ID
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on U.S. Participation in Events Related to the Anniversary of the Durban Declaration
September 21
- Remarks by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Before the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Laura Trevelyan of BBC World News America
Department of the Treasury
September 22
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom
- Press Release: Former Secretaries of the Treasury Send Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit
- Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Sinaloa Cartel Members Operating in Sonora
- Sanctions List Updates: Kingpin Act Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations Updates and Removals; Somalia Designation Update
September 21
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco
- Press Release: Treasury Takes Robust Actions to Counter Ransomware
- Sanctions List Updates: Publication of Updated Ransomware Advisory; Cyber-related Designation
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Puerto Rican Company and Managing Members with Fraud
- Press Release: Changing Dynamics Pre-IPO and Going Public on the Agenda for the SEC's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
September 22, 2021
- Press Release: Defendants Charged in Connection with Multi-State Racketeering Conspiracy Involving the Forced Labor of Mexican Agricultural H-2A Workers
- Press Release: Indiana Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Offense Onboard Commercial Aircraft
- Press Release: Pain Doctor Convicted of Over $100 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Multiple Defendants Indicted in Alleged Intellectual Property Theft Scheme
- Press Release: Former Owner of Michigan Home Health Care Business Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Two Individuals Charged in Hawaii Tax Conspiracy
September 21, 2021
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks to the National Farmers Union
- Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Unprecedented Domestic Alliance Between American Airlines and JetBlue
- Press Release: Peruvian National Sentenced to Over 9 Years in Prison for Defrauding Thousands of Spanish-Speaking U.S. Immigrants
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches $1.6M Agreement to Remedy Title IX Violations at San José State University
- Press Release: Two Florida Tax Preparers Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Defraud the United States
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Joint Statement by Secretaries Mayorkas and Raimondo on President Biden's National Security Memorandum to Strengthen Nation's Cybersecurity Infrastructure
- Press Release: CISA, FBI, and NSA Release Conti Ransomware Advisory to Help Organizations Reduce Risk of Attack
- Press Release: RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest an Armed Criminal Migrant (Texas)
- Press Release: Human Smuggler Drives Vehicle into Tree (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Assault of a Child (Texas)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on Jayme White's Confirmation as Deputy United States Trade Representative
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Press Release: Ambassador Tai, Secretary Walsh Applaud Successful First Course of Remediation under USMCA's Rapid Response Mechanism
- Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to North Carolina and South Carolina (Sept. 23)
Department of Commerce
- Remarks by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at the CS London Climate Change Business Forum 2021: "The Road to COP26"
- Blog: Celebrating the Culture and Contributions of Hispanic Americans
- Readout of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo Meeting with EU Commissioner Thierry Breton
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Sends Nearly $5 Million in Refunds to People who Lost Money to Cramming Scheme
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Speech: Rosenworcel Remarks to Communications Security and Reliability Council
- Speech: Rosenworcel Remarks to NTIA Spectrum Policy Symposium
- Press Release: September 20-24 is Lifeline Awareness Week
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC and Citi Risk Management Solution Helps Gavi Strengthen the Foundations of the COVAX Facility
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
September 22
- Press Release: Former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo Address EXIM Annual Conference
- Press Release: AirFinance and Apple Bank Named EXIM 2021 Lenders of the Year
- Press Release: Impello Global Named EXIM 2021 New Broker of the Year
- Press Release: Meridian Finance Group Named EXIM 2021 Broker of the Year
September 21
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, National Security Council's Peter Harrell Discuss Biden-Harris Administration's Building Back Together at EXIM Annual Conference
- Press Release: Kentucky Woman-Owned Small Business Two Rivers Fisheries Named EXIM Exporter of the Year
- Press Release: Pennsylvania Textiles Manufacturer AKAS Textiles and Laminations Named an EXIM Exporter of the Year
- Press Release: Vermont Manufacturer Cabot Hosiery Mills, Inc./Darn Tough Named 2021 EXIM Exporter of the Year
- Press Release: Florida Small-Business Manufacturer Motortronics Named 2021 EXIM Exporter of the Year
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA and HHS Launch Resource Guide to Help Rural Communities Increase Access to Child Care Services
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $12 Million to Boost Geothermal Energy Research
- Press Release: U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi Promote the 2022 Nuclear Power Ministerial
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces More Than $111 Million in Funding for Wetland Conservation Projects and National Wildlife Refuges
Department of Labor
September 22
- Statement of Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh applaud successful first course of remediation under USMCA's Rapid Response Mechanism
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces new partners to support initiative to deliver employment services to transitioning service members, spouses
- Press Release: California car wash operator intentionally failed to pay overtime, must pay $62K in back wages, damages to remedy federal violations
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds overtime violations at a Florida air conditioning company, recovers $34K in back wages for 43 workers
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor investigations find three South Carolina marinas violated federal child labor provisions
September 21
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reaches voluntary conciliation agreement with Hawaii to improve language access to unemployment insurance
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again cites Fort Worth masonry company for exposing workers to falls, proposes $216K in penalties
- Press Release: Federal court orders border warehouse to pay $235K in back wages, penalties after U.S. Department of Labor investigation
- Press Release: OSHA finds Ohio contractor continues to defy federal safety requirements to ensure workers use fall protection, placing himself, employees at risk
- Press Release: North Carolina remodeling contractor pays $100K in back wages after U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds overtime violations
Department of Education
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces Over $40 Million to New Cohort of Promise Neighborhoods Grantees
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Announces 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces Funding for Public Health IT Workforce Development Program
- Press Release: HHS Announces Synthetic Health Data Challenge Winners
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes Booster Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Certain Populations
- Press Release: FDA Issues Draft Guidance on Donor Eligibility and Manufacturing of Cellular Therapies for Animals
- Press Release: FDA Publishes Material Safety Data to Promote Safer, More Effective Medical Devices
- Press Release: FDA Authorizes Software that Can Help Identify Prostate Cancer
