Chuck Duross and Carrie Cohen spoke to Reuters about Morrison & Foerster adding two former prosecutors who bolster the firm's investigations and white collar defense capabilities and help anchor a new practice group focused on state attorney general matters.

Kate Driscoll and Nathan Reilly joined from the U.S. Attorney's offices for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Eastern District of New York, respectively.

"The truth is that we're busy," Chuck said. "Our clients need the help, and we need the kinds of tremendous talent that we're fortunate to get with Nathan and Kate joining us to help our clients deal with some of their most pressing and serious matters."

Carrie added: "What was particularly attractive to hiring both Kate and Nathan was their ability to help a wide variety of clients on a wide variety of matters," noting that the firm is forming a state and local government enforcement group to help clients that are increasingly facing scrutiny from the state, local, and other government agencies.

