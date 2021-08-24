This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief

10:45 a.m. EDT - The President and The Vice President meet with their national security team to hear intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan | Situation Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on remarks on the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans; The Vice President also attends | East Room

2:05 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route Wilmington, Delaware

3:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT arrives in Wilmington, Delaware

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 26: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:45 a.m. EDT - the President and the Vice President will meet with their national security team to hear intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan | Situation Room

1:00 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will attend when the President delivers remarks on the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and vulnerable Afghans | East Room

9:15 p.m. EDT- the Vice President will depart Washington, D.C., en route Singapore.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Thursday, August 19, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Readout of President Joe Biden Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France (re: AFG)

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with House Leadership and Committee Chairs on Build Back Better Agenda

Fact Sheet: The Build Back Better Agenda Will Provide Greater Tax Fairness for Small Businesses

Statement by President Joe Biden on Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on World Humanitarian Day

Appointment: President Biden Intends to Appoint Maria-Elena Giner as Commissioner of the International Boundary and Water Commission | August 20, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing (re: AFG)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing (re: AFG and other matters)

Article: Flow of Evacuees out of Kabul Continuing Apace, Officials Say

Article: More Than 2,000 Evacuated From Afghanistan in 24 Hours

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah (re: AFG)

Article: S., Qatari Defense Leaders Discuss Afghanistan, Other Issues at Pentagon Meeting

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Call with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (re: AFG)

Contracts for August 19, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, August 20

Afghanistan

August 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

August 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

August 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Spanish Foreign Minister Albares

August 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

August 19: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Albanian Prime Minister Rama

Other Developments

August 19: Sanctions | Sanctioning Cuban Officials in Response to Violence against Peaceful Protestors

August 19: Statement | Department of State Offers Reward for Information to Bring Guinea-Bissau Narcotics Trafficker to Justice

August 19: Statement | On the Occasion of World Humanitarian Day

August 19: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: On the Humanitarian Situation in Ethiopia

Press Release: On World Humanitarian Day

Press Release: Passing of USAID Colleague Tresja Denysenko

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UN Security Council Briefing on ISIL/Da'esh

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?on World Humanitarian Day

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Senior Cuban Officials in Response to Violence Against Peaceful Demonstrators

Sanctions List Updates: Global Magnitsky Designations

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter with Secretary of the Department of Labor Martin J. Walsh to Congressional Leaders on Unemployment Insurance

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Enhances Access to Financial Disclosure Data

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: New York Man Sentenced to 36 Months for Stealing Nude Photos of Dozens of Victims

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Message from Deputy Secretary John Tien on the Current Situation in Afghanistan

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Visit to Miami, Florida

Press Release: Coordination Amongst Agencies Leads to Rescue of Six Migrants (California)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine Worth Over $20 Million at World Trade Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Checkpoint Agents Arrest 60 Migrants in Three Smuggling Attempts (Texas)

Press Release: Border Patrol Arrest Multiple Criminal Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: Human Smuggler Crashes into Civilian Vehicle After Leading Law Enforcement on Vehicle Pursuit (Texas)

Press Release: CBP to Hold Global Entry Enrollment Event at the Bozeman-Yellowstone Airport (Montana)

Press Release: Memphis Seizes Cocaine Found In Hammocks (Tennessee)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations works with partners in Haitian earthquake relief efforts (Florida)

Press Release: Cap Reached for Remaining H-2B Visas for Returning Workers for FY 2021

Press Release: USCIS Reaches Settlement Agreement in "No Blank Space Rejection Policy" Case

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Approves Additional $7.4 Million for Hurricane Michael Recovery (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on the Vote by Workers in Silao, Mexico

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Alleges Facebook Resorted to Illegal Buy-or-Bury Scheme to Crush Competition After String of Failed Attempts to Innovate

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Invests $26 Million in Biofuel Infrastructure to Expand Availability of Higher-Blend Renewable Fuels in 23 States

Press Release: USDA Announces Improvements to the Dairy Safety Net and New Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: U.S. Department of Energy Announces $61 Million to Advance Breakthroughs in Quantum Information Science

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Next Steps for Idaho Onshore Wind Energy Project

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor, City of Lubbock mark National Safe Digging Day

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $90M in grants to support training, employment services for workers displaced by the pandemic

Press Release: Lansing contractor pays 18 subcontracted workers $26K in back wages, fringe benefits after U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Department of Education

Press Release: Over 323,000 Federal Student Loan Borrowers to Receive $5.8 Billion in Automatic Total and Permanent Disability Discharges

