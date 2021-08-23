This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:00 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with their national security team to hear intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan | Situation Room

Upcoming White House Visit :

August 26: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Looking ahead, the Vice President is slated to travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

Recap of Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Fighting the COVID-?19 Pandemic

by President Biden on Fighting the COVID-?19 Pandemic Statement : Ensuring a Safe Return to In-Person School for the Nation's Children

: Ensuring a Safe Return to In-Person School for the Nation's Children Fact Sheet : President Biden to Announce New Actions to Protect Americans from COVID-?19 and Help State and Local Leaders Fight the Virus

: President Biden to Announce New Actions to Protect Americans from COVID-?19 and Help State and Local Leaders Fight the Virus Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany (re: AFG)

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the Visit of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel

Nominations: President Biden Announces Five Key Nominations

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley Press Briefing (re: AFG)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds an Off-Camera Press Briefing (re: AFG, Haiti)

Article: Austin, Milley Understand the Personal Nature of Afghan War

Article: Austin, Milley Say DOD Laser-Focused on Kabul Evacuation Mission

Article: Afghanistan Crisis Remains Fluid, Dynamic, DOD Spokesman Says

Press Release: Department of Defense Offers Mental Health Resources for Service Members and Their Families

Article: Southern Command Chief Says Speed, Effort Needed to Save Haitian Lives

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Aug. 18, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, Aug. 18, 2021 Contracts for August 18, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, August 19

Afghanistan

August 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

August 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

August 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with UK Foreign Secretary Raab

August 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau

August 18: Joint Statement on the Situation of Women and Girls in Afghanistan (multiple countries)

August 18: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

Other Development

August 18: Statement | Department of State Announces Online Publication of 2020 Digest of United States Practice in International Law

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: The United States Government Continues Response Efforts to Haiti Earthquake

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Interview: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil of CBS This Morning (re: AFG)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: Acting Director Mike Orlando speaks with the International Spy Museum

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's visit to Maryland Emergency Rental Assistance grantee

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Netflix Insider Trading Ring

Press Release: Sanjay Wadhwa Named Deputy Director of Enforcement Division

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Justice Department and DHS Publish Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to Make Asylum Process More Efficient and Ensure Fairness

Press Release: Floridians Charged and Convicted in Connection with International Enterprise that Operated Sexually Exploitive 'Child Modeling' Websites

Press Release: Ohio Resident Pleads Guilty to Operating Darknet-Based Bitcoin 'Mixer' That Laundered Over $300 Million

Press Release : Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud For COVID-Relief Fraud Scheme

: Georgia Woman Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud For COVID-Relief Fraud Scheme Press Release: Georgia Man Convicted of Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

Press Release: Federal Court Finds Miami-Area Tax Preparer in Contempt for Violating Permanent Injunction

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Call with Counterparts from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom (re: AFG)

Press Release: CBP Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Seize Cocaine Worth $88K (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Rape (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : ICYMI | FEMA Administrator Addresses Hurricane Preparedness, COVID-19 Vaccinations During Miami Visit

: ICYMI | FEMA Administrator Addresses Hurricane Preparedness, COVID-19 Vaccinations During Miami Visit Press Release: FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Twenty-Five Mile Fire in Washington State

Press Release: FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Caldor Fire (California)

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Public Access to Illumina/Grail Trial Provided via Teleconference Due to ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Federal Communication Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Takes Action Against ViaTalk for Accessibility Failures

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visited Alaska to Witness Clean Energy Innovation in the 'Last Frontier'

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: White House Announces Nomination of Charles F. Sams III as National Park Service Director

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor proposes $1.3M in penalties for contractor with extensive history of violations after two workers die at Boston dig site

Press Release: Athens, Georgia, tobacco, liquor stores pay more than $71K in back wages after U.S. Department of Labor finds wage violations at two locations

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $1.7M in back wages, fringe benefits for 81 employees wrongly classified by defense contractor in 21 states

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Public School System's Implementation Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Joint Statement from HHS Public Health and Medical Experts on COVID-19 Booster Shots

from HHS Public Health and Medical Experts on COVID-19 Booster Shots Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests over $19 Million to Expand Telehealth Nationwide and Improve Health in Rural, Other Underserved Communities

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Joint Statement from HHS Public Health and Medical Experts on COVID-19 Booster Shots

