POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

Upcoming White House Visit:

  • August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, August 6-8, 2021

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden on the July Jobs Report
  • Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a Virtual Meeting with Team USA Members Who Competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
  • Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965
  • Statement by President Joe Biden Extending the Pause on Student Loan Repayment
  • Nominations: President Biden Announces 10 Key Nominations (State, DOD, HHS, Treasury, etc.)
  • Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Export Control Regulations
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Export Control Regulations
  • Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 208, H.R. 264, H.R. 772, H.R. 1002 (U.S. Postal Office Designations)
  • Readout of White House Meetings with Landlords and Tenant Advocates
  • Readout of the Second Meeting of the White House Council on Native American Affairs
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, August 6, 2021
  • Proclamation on National Health Center Week, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Recent Confirmation of Carlos Del Toro as the 78th Secretary of the Navy
  • Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on National Purple Heart Day
  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin “Benny” Gantz
  • Press Release: Defense Department Announces Service Cross Reviews For African American and Native American War Veterans
  • Publication: Service Cross Reviews for African American and Native American War Veterans
  • Article: Fort Lee Supports Afghan Relocation
  • Press Release: Navy to Christen Littoral Combat Ship Nantucket
  • Contracts for August 6, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Monday, August 9
  • August 7: Statement | The Lack of Prospects for Free and Fair Election in Nicaragua
  • August 7: Statement | 23rd Commemoration of the August 7th U.S. Embassy Bombings
  • August 7: Statement | Côte d'Ivoire National Day
  • August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting
  • August 6: Statement | Marking U.S. Engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Its 54th Anniversary
  • August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi
  • August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra
  • August 6: Statement | The United States Welcomes the Appointment of Hans Grundberg as the New UN Special Envoy for Yemen
  • August 6: Statement | Hizballah Rocket Attacks into Israel
  • August 6: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on the MV Mercer Street Attack
  • August 6: Statement | Designations of ISIS-Mozambique, JNIM, and al-Shabaab Leaders
  • August 6: Statement | The United States Restricts Visas of 50 Additional Nicaraguan Individuals Affiliated With Ortega-Murillo Regime
  • August 6: Statement | Republic of Singapore National Day
  • August 6: Statement | Jamaica's Independence Day
  • August 6: Statement | Bolivia's Independence Day
  • August 6: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Domestic Renewal as a Foreign Policy Priority (Aug. 9)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Ethiopia
  • Press Release: USAID Reaffirms its Commitment to Strengthening Uzbekistan's Education System
  • Press Release: USAID Awards $500,000 to Local Organizations in Africa and Europe to Address Gender-Based Violence

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

  • Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show"
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Uto Takashi
  • Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu
  • Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Arrests in the Alleged Plot Targeting Burma's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kyaw
  • Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan

Department of the Treasury

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

  • Press Release: SEC Awards $3.5 Million to Whistleblowers in Two Enforcement Actions
  • Press Release: SEC Charges Decentralized Finance Lender and Top Executives for Raising $30 Million Through Fraudulent Offerings

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: County Medical Center and County Agree to Pay $11.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Medically Unnecessary Inpatient Admissions
  • Press Release: Justice Department Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Property Manager and Owners of California Apartment Buildings
  • Press Release: Michigan Biodiesel Exporter Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud
  • Press Release: Puerto Rico Men Charged with Hate Crimes for Shooting Transgender Woman with a Paintball Gun
  • Press Release: Real Estate Investor Pleads Guilty to Rigging Bids at Foreclosure Auctions
  • Press Release: Federal Court Orders California Company and Owner to Stop Distribution of Unapproved, Misbranded and Adulterated 'Poly-MVA' Products

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

  • Press Release: CISA Releases New Cyber Training Guide
  • Press Release: Meth Hidden in Toolboxes Seized at Checkpoint (California)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $750K in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
  • Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Continues to Rescue Individuals from Grain Hopper Railcars (Texas)
  • Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $749K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania
  • Press Release: More Than $58.5 Million in Federal Assistance Already Approved for Southeast Michiganders

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Joint Statement of the United States and Uruguay — Trade and Investment Council

Department of Commerce

  • Blog: FirstNet – Helping Firefighters Face Historic Wildfire Season Amid Pandemic

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: Carr Meets First Responders, Public Safety Officials Fighting CA Fire
  • Press Release: FCC Seeks to Modernize Telecommunications Relay Service Compensation
  • Press Release: FCC Launches New Mobile Broadband Map

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

  • Press Release: CFPB Issues Interpretive Rule on Certain Mortgage and Disclosure Timing Requirements for the 2021 Juneteenth Federal Holiday

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

  • Press Release: EXIM Approves $500 Million in Financing to Support U.S.-Manufactured Commercial Aircraft Exports to WestJet

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visits Michigan to Tout Build Back Better Agenda's Investments in Manufacturing, Clean Cars

Department of Interior (DOI)

  • Press Release: Interior Department Advances Three Solar Projects in California, Continuing Efforts to Develop a Robust Clean Energy Economy

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

  • Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
  • Press Release: EPA Wraps Up Public Engagement on the Lead and Copper Rule
  • Press Release: EPA to Overhaul Pollution Standards for Passenger Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Trucks, Paving Way for Zero-Emission Future

Department of Transportation

  • Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg gives remarks in Peachtree Corners, GA, on the Biden Administration's climate commitments and the historic bipartisan infrastructure deal
  • Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg speaks in Doraville, GA, about how the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will promote safety and equity for communities across America

Department of Labor

  • Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the July Jobs Report
  • Press Release: Court enters consent order that Canton, Massachusetts, companies pay $310K in back wages, damages to 19 employees denied overtime

Health & Human Services (HHS)

  • Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with Guatemalan Minister of Health

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

