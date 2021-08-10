ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE

Upcoming White House Visit:

August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.

Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, August 6-8, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the July Jobs Report

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a Virtual Meeting with Team USA Members Who Competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965

Statement by President Joe Biden Extending the Pause on Student Loan Repayment

by President Joe Biden Extending the Pause on Student Loan Repayment Nominations: President Biden Announces 10 Key Nominations (State, DOD, HHS, Treasury, etc.)

Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Export Control Regulations

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Export Control Regulations

Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 208, H.R. 264, H.R. 772, H.R. 1002 (U.S. Postal Office Designations)

Readout of White House Meetings with Landlords and Tenant Advocates

Readout of the Second Meeting of the White House Council on Native American Affairs

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, August 6, 2021

Proclamation on National Health Center Week, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Recent Confirmation of Carlos Del Toro as the 78th Secretary of the Navy

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on National Purple Heart Day

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin “Benny” Gantz

Press Release: Defense Department Announces Service Cross Reviews For African American and Native American War Veterans

Publication: Service Cross Reviews for African American and Native American War Veterans

Article: Fort Lee Supports Afghan Relocation

Press Release: Navy to Christen Littoral Combat Ship Nantucket

Contracts for August 6, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, August 9

August 7: Statement | The Lack of Prospects for Free and Fair Election in Nicaragua

August 7: Statement | 23rd Commemoration of the August 7th U.S. Embassy Bombings

August 7: Statement | Côte d'Ivoire National Day

August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting

August 6: Statement | Marking U.S. Engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Its 54th Anniversary

August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra

August 6: Statement | The United States Welcomes the Appointment of Hans Grundberg as the New UN Special Envoy for Yemen

August 6: Statement | Hizballah Rocket Attacks into Israel

August 6: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on the MV Mercer Street Attack

August 6: Statement | Designations of ISIS-Mozambique, JNIM, and al-Shabaab Leaders

August 6: Statement | The United States Restricts Visas of 50 Additional Nicaraguan Individuals Affiliated With Ortega-Murillo Regime

August 6: Statement | Republic of Singapore National Day

August 6: Statement | Jamaica's Independence Day

August 6: Statement | Bolivia's Independence Day

August 6: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Domestic Renewal as a Foreign Policy Priority (Aug. 9)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Ethiopia

Press Release: USAID Reaffirms its Commitment to Strengthening Uzbekistan's Education System

Press Release: USAID Awards $500,000 to Local Organizations in Africa and Europe to Address Gender-Based Violence

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show"

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Uto Takashi

Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Arrests in the Alleged Plot Targeting Burma's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kyaw

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan

Department of the Treasury

SDN List Update: Counter Terrorism Designations

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards $3.5 Million to Whistleblowers in Two Enforcement Actions

Press Release: SEC Charges Decentralized Finance Lender and Top Executives for Raising $30 Million Through Fraudulent Offerings

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: County Medical Center and County Agree to Pay $11.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Medically Unnecessary Inpatient Admissions

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Property Manager and Owners of California Apartment Buildings

Press Release: Michigan Biodiesel Exporter Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud

Press Release: Puerto Rico Men Charged with Hate Crimes for Shooting Transgender Woman with a Paintball Gun

Press Release: Real Estate Investor Pleads Guilty to Rigging Bids at Foreclosure Auctions

Press Release: Federal Court Orders California Company and Owner to Stop Distribution of Unapproved, Misbranded and Adulterated 'Poly-MVA' Products

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CISA Releases New Cyber Training Guide

Press Release: Meth Hidden in Toolboxes Seized at Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $750K in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Continues to Rescue Individuals from Grain Hopper Railcars (Texas)

Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $749K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures (Texas)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania

Press Release: More Than $58.5 Million in Federal Assistance Already Approved for Southeast Michiganders

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint Statement of the United States and Uruguay — Trade and Investment Council

Department of Commerce

Blog: FirstNet – Helping Firefighters Face Historic Wildfire Season Amid Pandemic

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr Meets First Responders, Public Safety Officials Fighting CA Fire

Press Release: FCC Seeks to Modernize Telecommunications Relay Service Compensation

Press Release: FCC Launches New Mobile Broadband Map

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: CFPB Issues Interpretive Rule on Certain Mortgage and Disclosure Timing Requirements for the 2021 Juneteenth Federal Holiday

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Approves $500 Million in Financing to Support U.S.-Manufactured Commercial Aircraft Exports to WestJet

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visits Michigan to Tout Build Back Better Agenda's Investments in Manufacturing, Clean Cars

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Advances Three Solar Projects in California, Continuing Efforts to Develop a Robust Clean Energy Economy

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Wraps Up Public Engagement on the Lead and Copper Rule

Press Release: EPA to Overhaul Pollution Standards for Passenger Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Trucks, Paving Way for Zero-Emission Future

Department of Transportation

Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg gives remarks in Peachtree Corners, GA, on the Biden Administration's climate commitments and the historic bipartisan infrastructure deal

Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg speaks in Doraville, GA, about how the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will promote safety and equity for communities across America

Department of Labor

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the July Jobs Report

Press Release: Court enters consent order that Canton, Massachusetts, companies pay $310K in back wages, damages to 19 employees denied overtime

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with Guatemalan Minister of Health

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | August 6, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | August 6, 2021 Press Release: FDA Approves New Treatment for Pompe Disease

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.