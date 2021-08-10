This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:00 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Biden Residence, Wilmington, DE
Upcoming White House Visit:
- August 30: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The White House had yet to release the Vice President's schedule for Monday.
Looking ahead: The Vice President will travel to Singapore and Vietnam this month (dates yet-to-be-announced) to strengthen relationships and expand economic cooperation with two critical Indo-Pacific partners of the United States.
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, August 6-8, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the July Jobs Report
- Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a Virtual Meeting with Team USA Members Who Competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965
- Statement by President Joe Biden Extending the Pause on Student Loan Repayment
- Nominations: President Biden Announces 10 Key Nominations (State, DOD, HHS, Treasury, etc.)
- Letter to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Export Control Regulations
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Export Control Regulations
- Bills Signed into Law: H.R. 208, H.R. 264, H.R. 772, H.R. 1002 (U.S. Postal Office Designations)
- Readout of White House Meetings with Landlords and Tenant Advocates
- Readout of the Second Meeting of the White House Council on Native American Affairs
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, August 6, 2021
- Proclamation on National Health Center Week, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Recent Confirmation of Carlos Del Toro as the 78th Secretary of the Navy
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III on National Purple Heart Day
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin “Benny” Gantz
- Press Release: Defense Department Announces Service Cross Reviews For African American and Native American War Veterans
- Publication: Service Cross Reviews for African American and Native American War Veterans
- Article: Fort Lee Supports Afghan Relocation
- Press Release: Navy to Christen Littoral Combat Ship Nantucket
- Contracts for August 6, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, August 9
- August 7: Statement | The Lack of Prospects for Free and Fair Election in Nicaragua
- August 7: Statement | 23rd Commemoration of the August 7th U.S. Embassy Bombings
- August 7: Statement | Côte d'Ivoire National Day
- August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- August 6: Statement | Marking U.S. Engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Its 54th Anniversary
- August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi
- August 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra
- August 6: Statement | The United States Welcomes the Appointment of Hans Grundberg as the New UN Special Envoy for Yemen
- August 6: Statement | Hizballah Rocket Attacks into Israel
- August 6: Statement | G7 Foreign Ministers' Statement on the MV Mercer Street Attack
- August 6: Statement | Designations of ISIS-Mozambique, JNIM, and al-Shabaab Leaders
- August 6: Statement | The United States Restricts Visas of 50 Additional Nicaraguan Individuals Affiliated With Ortega-Murillo Regime
- August 6: Statement | Republic of Singapore National Day
- August 6: Statement | Jamaica's Independence Day
- August 6: Statement | Bolivia's Independence Day
- August 6: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Domestic Renewal as a Foreign Policy Priority (Aug. 9)
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Ethiopia
- Press Release: USAID Reaffirms its Commitment to Strengthening Uzbekistan's Education System
- Press Release: USAID Awards $500,000 to Local Organizations in Africa and Europe to Address Gender-Based Violence
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show"
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Uto Takashi
- Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Arrests in the Alleged Plot Targeting Burma's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kyaw
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Afghanistan
Department of the Treasury
- SDN List Update: Counter Terrorism Designations
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Awards $3.5 Million to Whistleblowers in Two Enforcement Actions
- Press Release: SEC Charges Decentralized Finance Lender and Top Executives for Raising $30 Million Through Fraudulent Offerings
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: County Medical Center and County Agree to Pay $11.4 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations Relating to Medically Unnecessary Inpatient Admissions
- Press Release: Justice Department Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Property Manager and Owners of California Apartment Buildings
- Press Release: Michigan Biodiesel Exporter Sentenced to Prison for Tax Fraud
- Press Release: Puerto Rico Men Charged with Hate Crimes for Shooting Transgender Woman with a Paintball Gun
- Press Release: Real Estate Investor Pleads Guilty to Rigging Bids at Foreclosure Auctions
- Press Release: Federal Court Orders California Company and Owner to Stop Distribution of Unapproved, Misbranded and Adulterated 'Poly-MVA' Products
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Press Release: CISA Releases New Cyber Training Guide
- Press Release: Meth Hidden in Toolboxes Seized at Checkpoint (California)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $750K in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Continues to Rescue Individuals from Grain Hopper Railcars (Texas)
- Press Release: Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $749K Worth of Narcotics in Two Seizures (Texas)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania
- Press Release: More Than $58.5 Million in Federal Assistance Already Approved for Southeast Michiganders
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Joint Statement of the United States and Uruguay — Trade and Investment Council
Department of Commerce
- Blog: FirstNet – Helping Firefighters Face Historic Wildfire Season Amid Pandemic
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: Carr Meets First Responders, Public Safety Officials Fighting CA Fire
- Press Release: FCC Seeks to Modernize Telecommunications Relay Service Compensation
- Press Release: FCC Launches New Mobile Broadband Map
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
- Press Release: CFPB Issues Interpretive Rule on Certain Mortgage and Disclosure Timing Requirements for the 2021 Juneteenth Federal Holiday
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: EXIM Approves $500 Million in Financing to Support U.S.-Manufactured Commercial Aircraft Exports to WestJet
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Visits Michigan to Tout Build Back Better Agenda's Investments in Manufacturing, Clean Cars
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Advances Three Solar Projects in California, Continuing Efforts to Develop a Robust Clean Energy Economy
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
- Press Release: EPA Wraps Up Public Engagement on the Lead and Copper Rule
- Press Release: EPA to Overhaul Pollution Standards for Passenger Vehicles and Heavy-Duty Trucks, Paving Way for Zero-Emission Future
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg gives remarks in Peachtree Corners, GA, on the Biden Administration's climate commitments and the historic bipartisan infrastructure deal
- Press Release: Secretary Buttigieg speaks in Doraville, GA, about how the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will promote safety and equity for communities across America
Department of Labor
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Walsh on the July Jobs Report
- Press Release: Court enters consent order that Canton, Massachusetts, companies pay $310K in back wages, damages to 19 employees denied overtime
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of HHS Secretary Becerra's Bilateral Meeting with Guatemalan Minister of Health
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | August 6, 2021
- Press Release: FDA Approves New Treatment for Pompe Disease
