This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:25 p.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

2:45 p.m. - The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Hebron, Kentucky

4:10 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in Hebron, Kentucky

5:40 p.m. EDT - The President discusses how his Build Back Better agenda will create good-paying union jobs | IBEW / NECA Electrical Training Center, Cincinnati, OH

8:00 p.m. EDT - The President participates in a town hall hosted by CNN | Mount St. Joseph University, Cincinnati, OH

10:00 p.m. EDT - The President departs Hebron, Kentucky, en route Joint Base Andrews

11:15 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews

11:35 p.m. EDT - The President returns to the White House

Upcoming White House Visit:

  • July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with poll workers and other election officials to hear directly from them about their experiences helping voters cast their ballot and have their ballots counted | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The White House

  • Remarks by President Biden Before Cabinet Meeting to Mark Six Months in Office
  • Remarks by President Biden Honoring the Super Bowl LV Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
  • Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Opposition Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus
  • Readout of the First Meeting of the White House Working Group on Puerto Rico
  • Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Japan to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games
  • Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 20, 2021
  • Nomination: President Biden Announces Jonathan Kanter for Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust
  • Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon
  • Message to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon
  • Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali
  • Message to the Congress on the Continuation on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali

Department of Defense (DOD)

  • Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan
  • Contracts for July 20, 2021

Department of State

  • Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 21
  • July 21: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to the People's Republic of China and Oman (July 25-27)
  • July 21: Statement | Belgium National Day
  • July 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Jordanian King Abdullah II before their Meeting
  • July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II
  • July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with DRC President Tshisekedi
  • July 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo
  • July 20: Sanctions | Designations of Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and Former First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila for Involvement in Significant Corruption
  • July 20: Statement | Transfer of Parts of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot Control (Cyprus)
  • July 20: Statement | Announcement of a Unity Government in Haiti
  • July 20: Statement | Congratulations to Peru's President-Elect Pedro Castillo
  • July 20: Statement | On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

  • Press Release: Celebrating Eid al-Adha
  • Press Release: USAID Announces $30 Million For Research and Innovation Centers in Central America and Africa

Department of the Treasury

  • Press Release: Treasury Data | Amount of June Emergency Rental Assistance Resources to Households More Than All Previous Months Combined | July 21, 2021
  • Readout of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan | July 20, 2021
  • Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Roundtable Discussion with Bipartisan Former Sanctions Senior Leaders | July 20, 2021
  • General Licenses: Issuance of Venezuela-related General License 5G and Updated Frequently Asked Question

Department of Justice

  • Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
  • Press Release: Former Advisor to Presidential Candidate Among Three Defendants Charged with Acting as Agents of a Foreign Government
  • Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Removal and Retention of Classified Material
  • Press Release: Mississippi Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to More than $180-Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
  • Press Release: Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Endangered and Invasive Fish
  • Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement with Los Angeles Towing Company for Illegally Selling a Car Owned by a U.S. Marine
  • Press Release: Former Bureau of Prisons Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing an Inmate and Witness Tampering

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

  • Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan
  • Press Release: DHS Announces New Cybersecurity Requirements for Critical Pipeline Owners and Operators
  • Press Release: CISA and Partners Hold Annual Election Security Exercise
  • Press Release: Smuggler Abandons Vehicle Along with Migrants in RGV (Texas)
  • Press Release: Large Groups of Migrants Encountered on Consecutive Days (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Seizes 15 Live African Snails (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $530K in Cocaine at Pharr and Anzalduas International Bridges (Texas)
  • Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists Prevent Smuggled Animal Products from Entering United States (North Dakota)
  • Press Release: Minnesota Residents Receiving Calls from CBP Impersonators (Minnesota)
  • Press Release: USCIS Expands Credit Card Payment Pilot Program to Form I-140 When Requesting Premium Processing
  • Press Release: Applicants for Change of Status to F-1 Student No Longer Need to Submit Subsequent Applications to 'Bridge the Gap'

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

  • Press Release: FEMA Registration Deadline for Kentucky Storm Survivors Just Days Away

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

  • Press Release: United States Announces Intention to Join WTO Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation, Support Conclusion of Negotiations by MC12
  • Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

  • Press Release: Standard Steel Welded Wire Mesh from Mexico Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

  • Press Release: FCC Announces Survey Partnerships for Wireless Emergency Alert Test
  • Press Release: FCC Requests Traceback Information for Suspected Unlawful Robocalls
  • Press Release: Simington Speaks at Native Nations Communications Task Force

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

  • Press Release: USDA Announces Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

Department of Energy (DOE)

  • Press Release: DOE Announces $127 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants

Department of Labor

  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $10M funding opportunity to support efforts to enhance resolution of labor disputes in Mexico
  • Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Houston Denny's franchisee failed to pay minimum wage, overtime; made illegal deductions for uniforms
  • Press Release: Bergen County roofing contractor violates agreement to protect its workers, faces more than $600K in penalties

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

