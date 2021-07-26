This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:25 p.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

2:45 p.m. - The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Hebron, Kentucky

4:10 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in Hebron, Kentucky

5:40 p.m. EDT - The President discusses how his Build Back Better agenda will create good-paying union jobs | IBEW / NECA Electrical Training Center, Cincinnati, OH

8:00 p.m. EDT - The President participates in a town hall hosted by CNN | Mount St. Joseph University, Cincinnati, OH

10:00 p.m. EDT - The President departs Hebron, Kentucky, en route Joint Base Andrews

11:15 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews

11:35 p.m. EDT - The President returns to the White House

Upcoming White House Visit:

July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with poll workers and other election officials to hear directly from them about their experiences helping voters cast their ballot and have their ballots counted | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden Before Cabinet Meeting to Mark Six Months in Office

Remarks by President Biden Honoring the Super Bowl LV Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Opposition Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus

Readout of the First Meeting of the White House Working Group on Puerto Rico

Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Japan to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 20, 2021

Nomination: President Biden Announces Jonathan Kanter for Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust

Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon

Message to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali

Message to the Congress on the Continuation on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Contracts for July 20, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 21

July 21: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to the People's Republic of China and Oman (July 25-27)

Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to the People's Republic of China and Oman (July 25-27) July 21: Statement | Belgium National Day

Statement | Belgium National Day July 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Jordanian King Abdullah II before their Meeting

July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II

July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with DRC President Tshisekedi

July 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo

July 20: Sanctions | Designations of Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and Former First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila for Involvement in Significant Corruption

July 20: Statement | Transfer of Parts of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot Control (Cyprus)

July 20: Statement | Announcement of a Unity Government in Haiti

July 20: Statement | Congratulations to Peru's President-Elect Pedro Castillo

July 20: Statement | On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Press Release: USAID Announces $30 Million For Research and Innovation Centers in Central America and Africa

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Data | Amount of June Emergency Rental Assistance Resources to Households More Than All Previous Months Combined | July 21, 2021

Readout of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan | July 20, 2021

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Roundtable Discussion with Bipartisan Former Sanctions Senior Leaders | July 20, 2021

General Licenses: Issuance of Venezuela-related General License 5G and Updated Frequently Asked Question

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Former Advisor to Presidential Candidate Among Three Defendants Charged with Acting as Agents of a Foreign Government

Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Removal and Retention of Classified Material

Press Release: Mississippi Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to More than $180-Million Health Care Fraud Scheme

Press Release: Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Endangered and Invasive Fish

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement with Los Angeles Towing Company for Illegally Selling a Car Owned by a U.S. Marine

Press Release: Former Bureau of Prisons Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing an Inmate and Witness Tampering

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan

Press Release: DHS Announces New Cybersecurity Requirements for Critical Pipeline Owners and Operators

Press Release: CISA and Partners Hold Annual Election Security Exercise

Press Release: Smuggler Abandons Vehicle Along with Migrants in RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Large Groups of Migrants Encountered on Consecutive Days (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Seizes 15 Live African Snails (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $530K in Cocaine at Pharr and Anzalduas International Bridges (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists Prevent Smuggled Animal Products from Entering United States (North Dakota)

Press Release: Minnesota Residents Receiving Calls from CBP Impersonators (Minnesota)

Press Release: USCIS Expands Credit Card Payment Pilot Program to Form I-140 When Requesting Premium Processing

Press Release: Applicants for Change of Status to F-1 Student No Longer Need to Submit Subsequent Applications to 'Bridge the Gap'

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Registration Deadline for Kentucky Storm Survivors Just Days Away

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: United States Announces Intention to Join WTO Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation, Support Conclusion of Negotiations by MC12

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Standard Steel Welded Wire Mesh from Mexico Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Releases Agenda for PrivacyCon 2021

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Survey Partnerships for Wireless Emergency Alert Test

Press Release: FCC Requests Traceback Information for Suspected Unlawful Robocalls

Press Release: Simington Speaks at Native Nations Communications Task Force

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Announces $127 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $10M funding opportunity to support efforts to enhance resolution of labor disputes in Mexico

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Houston Denny's franchisee failed to pay minimum wage, overtime; made illegal deductions for uniforms

Press Release: Bergen County roofing contractor violates agreement to protect its workers, faces more than $600K in penalties

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 20, 2021

