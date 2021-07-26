This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
2:25 p.m. EDT - The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
2:45 p.m. - The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Hebron, Kentucky
4:10 p.m. EDT - The President arrives in Hebron, Kentucky
5:40 p.m. EDT - The President discusses how his Build Back Better agenda will create good-paying union jobs | IBEW / NECA Electrical Training Center, Cincinnati, OH
8:00 p.m. EDT - The President participates in a town hall hosted by CNN | Mount St. Joseph University, Cincinnati, OH
10:00 p.m. EDT - The President departs Hebron, Kentucky, en route Joint Base Andrews
11:15 p.m. EDT - The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews
11:35 p.m. EDT - The President returns to the White House
Upcoming White House Visit:
- July 26: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi
VPOTUS' Schedule*
2:45 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with poll workers and other election officials to hear directly from them about their experiences helping voters cast their ballot and have their ballots counted | Vice President's Ceremonial Office
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.
Recap of Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden Before Cabinet Meeting to Mark Six Months in Office
- Remarks by President Biden Honoring the Super Bowl LV Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with Opposition Leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus
- Readout of the First Meeting of the White House Working Group on Puerto Rico
- Presidential Delegation: President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Japan to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, July 20, 2021
- Nomination: President Biden Announces Jonathan Kanter for Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust
- Nominations and Withdrawals Sent to the Senate
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon
- Message to Congress on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Lebanon
- Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali
- Message to the Congress on the Continuation on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Mali
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan
- Contracts for July 20, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, July 21
- July 21: Advisory | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Travel to the People's Republic of China and Oman (July 25-27)
- July 21: Statement | Belgium National Day
- July 20: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Jordanian King Abdullah II before their Meeting
- July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II
- July 20: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with DRC President Tshisekedi
- July 20: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo
- July 20: Sanctions | Designations of Former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and Former First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla Avila for Involvement in Significant Corruption
- July 20: Statement | Transfer of Parts of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot Control (Cyprus)
- July 20: Statement | Announcement of a Unity Government in Haiti
- July 20: Statement | Congratulations to Peru's President-Elect Pedro Castillo
- July 20: Statement | On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: Celebrating Eid al-Adha
- Press Release: USAID Announces $30 Million For Research and Innovation Centers in Central America and Africa
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Data | Amount of June Emergency Rental Assistance Resources to Households More Than All Previous Months Combined | July 21, 2021
- Readout of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan | July 20, 2021
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Roundtable Discussion with Bipartisan Former Sanctions Senior Leaders | July 20, 2021
- General Licenses: Issuance of Venezuela-related General License 5G and Updated Frequently Asked Question
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Former Advisor to Presidential Candidate Among Three Defendants Charged with Acting as Agents of a Foreign Government
- Press Release: Woman Pleads Guilty to Unauthorized Removal and Retention of Classified Material
- Press Release: Mississippi Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to More than $180-Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Endangered and Invasive Fish
- Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Settlement with Los Angeles Towing Company for Illegally Selling a Car Owned by a U.S. Marine
- Press Release: Former Bureau of Prisons Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing an Inmate and Witness Tampering
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan
- Press Release: DHS Announces New Cybersecurity Requirements for Critical Pipeline Owners and Operators
- Press Release: CISA and Partners Hold Annual Election Security Exercise
- Press Release: Smuggler Abandons Vehicle Along with Migrants in RGV (Texas)
- Press Release: Large Groups of Migrants Encountered on Consecutive Days (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Seizes 15 Live African Snails (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize over $530K in Cocaine at Pharr and Anzalduas International Bridges (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Agriculture Specialists Prevent Smuggled Animal Products from Entering United States (North Dakota)
- Press Release: Minnesota Residents Receiving Calls from CBP Impersonators (Minnesota)
- Press Release: USCIS Expands Credit Card Payment Pilot Program to Form I-140 When Requesting Premium Processing
- Press Release: Applicants for Change of Status to F-1 Student No Longer Need to Submit Subsequent Applications to 'Bridge the Gap'
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Registration Deadline for Kentucky Storm Survivors Just Days Away
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: United States Announces Intention to Join WTO Initiative on Services Domestic Regulation, Support Conclusion of Negotiations by MC12
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Meeting with Spain's Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: Standard Steel Welded Wire Mesh from Mexico Injures U.S. Industry, Says USITC
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Releases Agenda for PrivacyCon 2021
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Survey Partnerships for Wireless Emergency Alert Test
- Press Release: FCC Requests Traceback Information for Suspected Unlawful Robocalls
- Press Release: Simington Speaks at Native Nations Communications Task Force
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Press Release: DOE Announces $127 Million for Small Business Research and Development Grants
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces $10M funding opportunity to support efforts to enhance resolution of labor disputes in Mexico
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Houston Denny's franchisee failed to pay minimum wage, overtime; made illegal deductions for uniforms
- Press Release: Bergen County roofing contractor violates agreement to protect its workers, faces more than $600K in penalties
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | July 20, 2021
