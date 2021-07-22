self

Fragomen's Diego Archer brings you the Mobility Minute this week. Diego discusses DHS and its announcement of the new Temporary Protective Status designation for Haiti. Eligible Haitian nationals who are currently living in the United States as of May 21, 2021, will be able to file for Temporary Protective Status and the related work authorization under the new 18-month designation for Haiti.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.