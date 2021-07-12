This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
10:15 a.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the June jobs report | South Court Auditorium
11:40 a.m. EDT - The President welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor the team and their 2020 World Series Championship; The Vice President also attends | East Room
12:30 p.m. EDT - The President has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room
2:30 p.m. EDT - The President participates in a naturalization ceremony to welcome citizens to our country ahead of Independence Day; the Secretary of Homeland Security and USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud also attend | East Room
5:00 p.m. EDT - The President and The First Lady deliver remarks to National Education Association's Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly | The White House
Note: On Saturday, July 3, the President will travel to Traverse City, Michigan, as part of the Administration's "America is Back Together." The First Lady will travel to New Hampshire and Maine, and the Vice President will travel to Nevada. The President and First Lady will celebrate with essential workers and military families during a Fourth of July BBQ on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday.
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:40 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will attend when the President welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor the team and their 2020 World Series Championship | East Room
12:30 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room
3:45 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will travel to Los Angeles, California, where she will remain overnight
Note: On Friday, the Second Gentleman will visit Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah to highlight how National Parks provided a safe way for people to connect with family and friends outdoors and stay active during the pandemic.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, July 1, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 related developments.
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on the Surfside Condo Collapse | Surfside, Florida
- Remarks by President Biden Before a Command Briefing from Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, Local Leaders, and First Responders
- Statement by President Joe Biden on Today's Agreement of 130 Countries to Support a Global Minimum Tax for the World's Largest Corporations
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Supreme Court's Voting Rights Decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Miami, FL
- Statement by President Joseph Biden on the Women, Peace, and Security Report
- Fact Sheets: White House Releases Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need and Impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework
- Readout out National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh of Vietnam
- Readout of White House Meeting with Congressional Hispanic Caucus
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Statement: U.S. COVID-19 Global Response and Recovery Framework
- Press Release: 2021 Annual Report to Congress on White House Staff
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Bismillah Khan Mohammadi
- Article: Leaders Committed to Transparency with African Partners
- Contracts for July 1, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Friday, July 2
- July 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report Launch Ceremony
- July 1: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Official On the Release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report
- July 1: Statement | U.S. Releases Section 353 List of Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors for Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador
- July 1: Transcript | Special Briefing with Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zuniga On Release of the Section 353 Report (aka Corrupt Actors List)
- July 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Muhriddin
- July 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin Before Their Meeting
- July 1: Readout | The Eighth U.S.-Tajikistan Annual Bilateral Consultations
- July 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov
- July 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov Before Their Meeting
- July 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Chilean Foreign Minister Allamand
- July 1: Readout | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland Travel to Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador
- July 1: Statement | Release of the 2021 Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Report
- July 1: Statement | Fifth Anniversary of the Terrorist Attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Improving Nutrition in Uzbekistan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Tour a New York City Mobile Vaccination Site (July 1)
Department of the Treasury
- Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Today's Agreement of 130 Countries to Support a Global Minimum Tax for the World's Largest Corporations
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire
- Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
- Remarks by Acting Under Secretary of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Andy Baukol, at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Board of Governors Plenary Session
- Treasury Statement Following IMF Article IV Consultation
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Imposes a Moratorium on Federal Executions; Orders Review of Policies and Procedures
- Press Release: Department of Justice Statement on Supreme Court Decision in Brnovich
- Press Release: Major International Automotive-Parts Suppliers Restructure Deal to Resolve Antitrust Concerns
- Press Release: Justice Department Withdraws from Settlement with the National Association of Realtors
- Press Release: Former Construction Executive Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion and Bribery Scheme
- Press Release: Maryland Accountant Convicted of Preparing False Tax Returns for D.C. Residents
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Message from DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Observance of Independence Day
- Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces Most Successful Cybersecurity Hiring Initiative in DHS History
- Press Release: Criminal Migrants Return to the U.S. (Texas)
- Press Release: Summer Heat Poses Increased Risk for Migrant Deaths (Texas)
- Press Release: Three Distressed Individuals Rescued in the Mountains (California)
- Press Release: CBP Hosts Collierville Police Explorers (Tennessee)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Don't Spark a Fire This Fourth of July - Celebrate Your Holiday Safely
- Press Release: FEMA Announces $700 million in Hazard Mitigation Selections
- Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Luzerne County (Pennsylvania)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USMCA Trade Ministers to Meet in Mexico City
- Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Finland Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Authorizes Investigations into Key Enforcement Priorities
- Press Release: FTC Issues Rule to Deter Rampant Made in USA Fraud
- Press Release: FTC Votes to Update Rulemaking Procedures, Sets Stage for Stronger Deterrence of Corporate Misconduct
- Press Release: FTC Rescinds 2015 Policy that Limited Its Enforcement Ability Under the FTC Act
- Press Release: FTC Holds Open Commission Meeting Today
- Press Release: Online Coloring Book App Recolor Settles FTC Allegations It Illegally Collected Kids' Personal Information
- Press Release: FTC, Partners Kick off Military Consumer Month 2021
US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
- Press Release: DFC Announces Ambitious New Commitments to Gender Equitable Financing
- Press Release: Launching a New Global Industry Body that Convenes the Entire Spectrum of Investors to Promote Gender Lens Investing
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA Announces Efforts to Promote Transparency in Product of the USA Labeling
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Tremendous Offshore Wind Opportunities in Virginia with Governor Northam, Senator Kaine
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Awards Nearly $1 Million to Help Farmers in Wisconsin
- Press Release: EPA to Hold Methane Detection Technology Virtual Workshop
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $1.5M in back wages for 242 home healthcare workers in Pennsylvania, Missouri
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders CSX Transportation Inc. to pay worker who raised safety concerns nearly $222K in back wages, damages
Department of Education
- Press Release: Department of Education Implements TEACH Grant Program Changes to Benefit Teachers and Students
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases More Than $3 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Children with Disabilities
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS Announces Rule to Protect Consumers from Surprise Medical Bills
- Press Release: Oklahoma's Medicaid Expansion will Provide Access to Coverage for 190,000 Oklahomans
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Releases Cyclospora Prevention, Response and Research Action Plan
Originally published 2 July 2021.
