This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

10:15 a.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on the June jobs report | South Court Auditorium

11:40 a.m. EDT - The President welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor the team and their 2020 World Series Championship; The Vice President also attends | East Room

12:30 p.m. EDT - The President has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

2:30 p.m. EDT - The President participates in a naturalization ceremony to welcome citizens to our country ahead of Independence Day; the Secretary of Homeland Security and USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud also attend | East Room

5:00 p.m. EDT - The President and The First Lady deliver remarks to National Education Association's Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly | The White House

Note: On Saturday, July 3, the President will travel to Traverse City, Michigan, as part of the Administration's "America is Back Together." The First Lady will travel to New Hampshire and Maine, and the Vice President will travel to Nevada. The President and First Lady will celebrate with essential workers and military families during a Fourth of July BBQ on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday.

Upcoming White House Visits :

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:40 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will attend when the President welcomes the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor the team and their 2020 World Series Championship | East Room

12:30 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room

3:45 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will travel to Los Angeles, California, where she will remain overnight

Note: On Friday, the Second Gentleman will visit Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah to highlight how National Parks provided a safe way for people to connect with family and friends outdoors and stay active during the pandemic.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, July 1, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 related developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the Surfside Condo Collapse | Surfside, Florida

Remarks by President Biden Before a Command Briefing from Incident Commander Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Governor Ron DeSantis, Local Leaders, and First Responders

Statement by President Joe Biden on Today's Agreement of 130 Countries to Support a Global Minimum Tax for the World's Largest Corporations

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Supreme Court's Voting Rights Decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Miami, FL

Statement by President Joseph Biden on the Women, Peace, and Security Report

Fact Sheets: White House Releases Fact Sheets to Highlight Nationwide Need and Impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Readout out National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh of Vietnam

Readout of White House Meeting with Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Statement: U.S. COVID-19 Global Response and Recovery Framework

Press Release: 2021 Annual Report to Congress on White House Staff

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Call With Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Bismillah Khan Mohammadi

Article: Leaders Committed to Transparency with African Partners

Contracts for July 1, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, July 2

July 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report Launch Ceremony

July 1: Transcript | Briefing with Senior State Department Official On the Release of the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report

July 1: Statement | U.S. Releases Section 353 List of Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors for Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador

July 1: Transcript | Special Briefing with Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zuniga On Release of the Section 353 Report (aka Corrupt Actors List)

July 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Muhriddin

July 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin Before Their Meeting

July 1: Readout | The Eighth U.S.-Tajikistan Annual Bilateral Consultations

July 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Kamilov

July 1: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov Before Their Meeting

July 1: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Chilean Foreign Minister Allamand

July 1: Readout | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland Travel to Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador

July 1: Statement | Release of the 2021 Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Report

July 1: Statement | Fifth Anniversary of the Terrorist Attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Improving Nutrition in Uzbekistan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Advisory: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Tour a New York City Mobile Vaccination Site (July 1)

Department of the Treasury

Statement from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Today's Agreement of 130 Countries to Support a Global Minimum Tax for the World's Largest Corporations

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with French Minister of Finance, the Economy, and the Recovery Bruno Le Maire

Readout: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Call with Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Remarks by Acting Under Secretary of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Andy Baukol, at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's Board of Governors Plenary Session

Treasury Statement Following IMF Article IV Consultation

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Imposes a Moratorium on Federal Executions; Orders Review of Policies and Procedures

Press Release: Department of Justice Statement on Supreme Court Decision in Brnovich

Press Release: Major International Automotive-Parts Suppliers Restructure Deal to Resolve Antitrust Concerns

Press Release: Justice Department Withdraws from Settlement with the National Association of Realtors

Press Release: Former Construction Executive Sentenced to 51 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion and Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Maryland Accountant Convicted of Preparing False Tax Returns for D.C. Residents

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Message from DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on the Observance of Independence Day

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces Most Successful Cybersecurity Hiring Initiative in DHS History

Press Release: Criminal Migrants Return to the U.S. (Texas)

Press Release: Summer Heat Poses Increased Risk for Migrant Deaths (Texas)

Press Release: Three Distressed Individuals Rescued in the Mountains (California)

Press Release: CBP Hosts Collierville Police Explorers (Tennessee)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Don't Spark a Fire This Fourth of July - Celebrate Your Holiday Safely

Press Release: FEMA Announces $700 million in Hazard Mitigation Selections

Press Release: Public Invited to Review Flood Maps in Luzerne County (Pennsylvania)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USMCA Trade Ministers to Meet in Mexico City

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Finland Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Authorizes Investigations into Key Enforcement Priorities

Press Release: FTC Issues Rule to Deter Rampant Made in USA Fraud

Press Release: FTC Votes to Update Rulemaking Procedures, Sets Stage for Stronger Deterrence of Corporate Misconduct

Press Release: FTC Rescinds 2015 Policy that Limited Its Enforcement Ability Under the FTC Act

Press Release: FTC Holds Open Commission Meeting Today

Press Release: Online Coloring Book App Recolor Settles FTC Allegations It Illegally Collected Kids' Personal Information

Press Release: FTC, Partners Kick off Military Consumer Month 2021

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Announces Ambitious New Commitments to Gender Equitable Financing

Press Release: Launching a New Global Industry Body that Convenes the Entire Spectrum of Investors to Promote Gender Lens Investing

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Announces Efforts to Promote Transparency in Product of the USA Labeling

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Tremendous Offshore Wind Opportunities in Virginia with Governor Northam, Senator Kaine

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Awards Nearly $1 Million to Help Farmers in Wisconsin

Press Release: EPA to Hold Methane Detection Technology Virtual Workshop

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $1.5M in back wages for 242 home healthcare workers in Pennsylvania, Missouri

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor orders CSX Transportation Inc. to pay worker who raised safety concerns nearly $222K in back wages, damages

Department of Education

Press Release: Department of Education Implements TEACH Grant Program Changes to Benefit Teachers and Students

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Releases More Than $3 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Children with Disabilities

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Announces Rule to Protect Consumers from Surprise Medical Bills

Press Release: Oklahoma's Medicaid Expansion will Provide Access to Coverage for 190,000 Oklahomans

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Releases Cyclospora Prevention, Response and Research Action Plan

