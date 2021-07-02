ARTICLE

"So far, we are seeing much closer links to the U.S. on sanctions and other national security issues... The message seems to be that there could be even closer links than before"

James Koukios speaks with Gareth Rees QC and Hayley Ichilcik about what to expect in UK enforcement under the Biden administration.

Topics discussed include insights on:

The impact of Brexit on UK regulation and the enforcement relationship between the U.S. and the UK

Important changes in the UK, including the National Security Investment Act and the Foreign Influence Regulation Scheme

Alignment and coordination between the U.S. and UK on sanctions, money laundering, national security, and enforcement actions

The rising importance of ESG in the world of corporate compliance and enforcement

What companies should be prepared for post-pandemic

