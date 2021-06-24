This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:45 p.m. EDT – The President meets with lead financial regulators for an update on the state of the country's financial system and institutions | Oval Office

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EDT – the Vice President travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

12:35 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will deliver remarks marking Child Tax Credit Awareness Day and highlighting the importance of the Child Tax Credit, its expansion in the American Rescue Plan, and how parents can ensure they get the credit. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will also deliver remarks | Brookline Memorial Recreation Center

2:30 p.m. EDT – the Vice President and Secretary Walsh will hold a roundtable as part of the Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment | IBEW Local Union 5

5:30 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will depart Pennsylvania en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Note: There was no daily update on Friday, June 18, as the US Government was closed on Friday in observance of the Juneteenth Federal Holiday.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, June 18-20, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Statement by White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki on the Visit of President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (June 25, 2021)

Statement by White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki on the Visit of President Reuven Rivlin of Israel (June 28, 2021)

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on World Refugee Day | June 20, 2021

Statement by the President and the First Lady on the Passing of their Beloved German Shepherd, Champ | June 19, 2021

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Ukraine Security Assistance | June 18, 2021

Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program | June 18, 2021

by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program | June 18, 2021 Fact Sheet : 300 Million Shots in 150 Days: The President's COVID-19 Strategy is Delivering for Americans

: 300 Million Shots in 150 Days: The President's COVID-19 Strategy is Delivering for Americans Nominations: President Biden Announces Five Key Nominations (USDA, Interior, Justice, HHS)

Proclamation on Father's Day, 2021

Proclamation on Juneteenth Day of Observance, 2021

Upcoming White House Visits:

June 25: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation

June 28: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Press Release: 10th United States – Mexico Defense Bilateral Working Group Discuss Bilateral Defense Cooperation

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Juneteenth

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, June 21

June 20: Statement | Commemorating World Refugee Day 2021

June 19: Statement | International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

June 18: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

June 18: Readout | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking Returns from Travel to Saudi Arabia

June 18: Advisory | Secretary Blinken Joins the Atlantic Council's Front Page Pride Edition Virtual Conversation (June 21)

June 18: Advisory | Secretary Blinken's Travel to Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican (June 22-29)

June 18; Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker's Travel to Italy, Albania, and North Macedonia (June 20-July 3)

June 18: Statement | Appointment of António Guterres as UN Secretary-General for a Second Term

June 18: Statement | In Commemoration of Juneteenth

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: World Refugee Day

Press Release: USAID Announces New Initiatives in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

Press Release: Juneteenth National Independence Day

Press Release: USAID Sends Additional Flight of Emergency COVID-19 Aid to Nepal and Pakistan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Briefing on Myanmar

Remarks at?a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Libya

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on World Refugee Day

Remarks at the Joint Thematic Event on Least Developed Countries

Remarks at a UN General Assembly Meeting on the Appointment of Secretary-General António Guterres

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Reappointment of Secretary-General António Guterres

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in Celebration of Juneteenth

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on?the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

Department of the Treasury

General Licenses: Issuance of Syria General License 21, Venezuela General License 39, and Iran General License N, "Authorizing Certain Activities to Respond to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic" and Associated Frequently Asked Questions | June 17, 2021

Department of Commerce

Blog: Juneteenth | My Story and Black America's Ongoing Pursuit toward Progress

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Intent to Nominate Representative Xochitl Torres Small to Serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $569 Million WIFIA Loan for Flood, Climate Resilience in the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area

