This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

3:30 p.m. EDT – The President signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law; The President and The Vice President deliver remarks | East Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will have lunch with Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Bill Burns in the Ward Room

3:30 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room. The President and the Vice President will deliver remarks.

Looking ahead, on Monday, June 21, the Vice President will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The White House

Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Meeting with Members of the Texas State Senate and Texas House of Representatives

Statement From Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders on Vice President Kamala Harris's Meeting with Texas State Legislators on Voting Rights

Remarks by President Biden Before Air Force One Departure

Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference | Switzerland

U.S.-Russia Presidential Joint Statement on Strategic Stability

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on DACA Day

Excerpts from Remarks as Prepared for Delivery by Vice President Harris to the Brussels Forum

Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris' Meeting With Immigrant Women Who Work in the Care Economy

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Participation in the 8th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus

Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, June 16, 2021

Article: Official Details DOD Missile Defense Strategy

Article: Defense, State Agree: Diversity, Inclusion Important for Mission Success

Contracts for June 16, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, June 17

June 16: Transcript | Briefing with a Senior Administration Official

June 16: Readout | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Arab Republic of Egypt (June 13-17)

June 16: Statement | U.S.-Saudi Arabia Joint Statement Addressing the Climate Challenge

June 16: Statement | The United States Welcomes the Organization of American States Resolution on Nicaragua

June 16: Statement | 10th Anniversary of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

June 16: Advisory | Under Secretary Nuland's Travel to Brussels (June 17-18)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Launches $39 Million Guatemala Entrepreneurship and Development Innovation Initiative

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on the Impact of COVID-19 on Efforts to Prevent and Counter Terrorism and Violent Extremism

Opening Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a HFAC Hearing on Engagement with the United Nations

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Call with Argentine Economy Minister Martín Guzmán

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the Committee on Finance, U.S. Senate

Sanctions List Updates: Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies (NS-CMIC) List Updates

Department of Justice

Press Release: Justice Department Sues to Block Aon's Acquisition of Willis Towers Watson

Press Release: Russian National Convicted of Charges Relating to Kelihos Botnet

Press Release: Massachusetts Man Convicted of Placing Firebomb at Entrance of Jewish Nursing Home

Press Release: Woman Sentenced to 198 Months in Prison for Teaching and Distributing Information About Weapons of Mass Destruction

Press Release: Former Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent and Task Force Officer Convicted of Conspiracy and Conversion of Property

Press Release: Justice Department Reaches Agreement with Newton County, Arkansas, and its Board of Election Commissioners to Ensure Polling Place Accessibility for Voters with Disabilities

Press Release: Former Doctor Sentenced for Unlawfully Distributing Controlled Substances

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Customs & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Trip to Mexico

Press Release: Busy Monday Led to 5 Border Patrol Rescues (California)

Press Release: Border Patrol Hosts Annual Youth of the Year Scholarship Award Ceremony (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Rescue Abandoned Migrants (Texas)

Press Release: Two Starr County Smuggling Attempts Result in 12 Arrests (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Field Operations at Pharr International Bridge Seizes $6.5 Million in Hard Narcotics in Commercial Shipment (Texas)

Press Release: Dangerous Human Smuggling Attempt Foiled by Laredo Sector Border Patrol (Texas)

Press Release: The Unknown Danger of Wood Packing Materials: Two May Seizures, Port of New Orleans (Louisiana)

Press Release: $331,000 Worth of Fake AirPods Seized by CBP Officers in Louisville (Kentucky)

Statement from USCIS Acting Director Tracy Renaud on Today's DOJ Asylum Decisions

Press Release: USCIS Extends Transitional Parole for CNMI Long-Term Resident Status Applicants

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Joint US – UK Statement on a Cooperative Framework for Large Civil Aircraft | June 17, 2021

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on the US – UK Cooperative Framework on Large Civil Aircrafts | June 17, 2021

Fact Sheet: U.S. – UK Understanding on a Cooperative Framework for Large Civil Aircrafts | June 17, 2021

Department of Commerce

Press Release: NTIA Creates First Interactive Map to Help Public See the Digital Divide Across the Country

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers from China and Vietnam Injure U.S. Industry, Says USITC

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC and the State of Arkansas Charge Operators of "Blessing Loom" With Running an Illegal Pyramid Scheme

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Simington Talks Receiver Standards & Device Security at Hudson Inst.

Press Release: FCC Adopts Order Improving Low Power FM Radio

Press Release: FCC Explores Spectrum Options for Devices that Mark Fishing Equipment

Press Release: Deletion of Items from June 17, 2021 Open Meeting

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Issues Interpretive Rule on Authority to Resume Examinations Regarding the Military Lending Act

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Fact Sheet : Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic

: Update on USDA Activities to Contain the COVID-19 Pandemic Press Release: USDA Underscores Importance of Agricultural R&D at G20 Agricultural Chief Scientists Meeting

Press Release: USDA Publishes Federal Register Notice for Public Input on Racial Justice and Equity

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $11 Million for Farm-Focused Projects to Improve Water Quality and Environmental Education

Press Release: EPA Announces Over $877,000 to Oklahoma State Univ. for Farm-Focused Project to Improve Environmental Outcomes

Press Release: EPA Awards $2.5 Million for Iowa Farm-Focused Projects to Improve Water Quality

Department of Labor

Press Release: OSHA cites Bronx contractor after 21-year-old laborer erecting scaffolding suffers deadly fall at Brooklyn building project

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Confirms Title IX Protects Students from Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

Press Release: Secretary Cardona Holds Virtual Roundtable with Early Childhood Stakeholders to Discuss Priorities for Early Learning

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Releases Project US@ Draft Technical Specification Version 1.0 for Comment

