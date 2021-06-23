This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:30 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief (9:30 AM Local) | InterContinental Geneva, Switzerland

7:10 a.m. EDT – The President greets with His Excellency Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation 1:10 PM Local) | Villa La Grange, Geneva, Switzerland

7:25 a.m. EDT – The President takes a welcome photo with His Excellency Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation (1:25 PM Local) | Villa La Grange, Geneva, Switzerland

7:35 a.m. EDT – The President holds a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, for the U.S.-Russia Summit (1:35 PM Local) | Villa La Grange, Geneva, Switzerland

8:55 a.m. EDT – The President holds an expanded bilateral meeting with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, for the U.S.-Russia Summit (2:55 PM Local) | Villa La Grange, Geneva, Switzerland

10:40 a.m. EDT – The President continues the expanded bilateral meeting with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, for the U.S.-Russia Summit (4:40 PM Local) | Villa La Grange, Geneva, Switzerland

TBD – The President holds a Press Conference | Hôtel du Parc des Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland

TBD – THE PRESIDENT departs Geneva, Switzerland en route Washington, D.C. (Time TBD)

TBD – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews for The White House (Time TBD)

TBD – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House (Time TBD)

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EDT – the Vice President will meet with members of the Texas State Senate and Texas House of Representatives, who in May blocked passage of legislation that would have made it significantly harder for the people of Texas to vote | The Roosevelt Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The White House

Transcript: Background Press Gaggle by Senior Administration Officials En Route Geneva, Switzerland | June 15, 2021

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland | June 15, 2021

U.S.-EU Summit Statement | Brussels, Belgium

Remarks by President Biden at the U.S.-EU Summit Expanded Plenary Session

Remarks by President Biden, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen Before the U.S.-EU Summit

Fact Sheet: Rebuilding, Revitalizing, and Raising the Ambition of U.S.-EU Relations

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on Agreement with the European Union on Boeing-Airbus

Fact Sheet: U.S. – EU Understanding on a Cooperative Framework for Large Civil Aircraft

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai | June 15, 2021

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism | June 15, 2021

Fact Sheet: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism | June 15, 2021

Press Release: Action the Biden-Harris Administration Has Taken to Address the Border Challenge

Nominations: President Biden Announces His Intent to Nominate Nine More Individuals to Serve as Ambassadors (Sri Lanka, Gambia, Guinea, Israel, Mexico, Costa Rica, Paraguay, NATO, ICAO)

Nomination: President Biden Announces His Intent to Nominate Michael D. Smith for Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps

Nominations: President Biden Announces 4th Slate of Judicial Nominations

Nominations: Nominations Sent to the Senate

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on DACA Day

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: NATO Stands Together as Biden Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Alliance

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III's Meeting With Euro Quad: France, Germany and the U.K.

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With the French Minister of the Armed Forces

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism

Contracts for June 15, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel with the President in Switzerland.

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, June 16

June 16: Statement | The United States Welcomes the Organization of American States Resolution on Nicaragua

June 16: Statement | 10th Anniversary of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

June 15: Statement | Brazil Signs Artemis Accords

June 15: Advisory | U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking's Travel to Saudi Arabia (June 15-17)

June 15: Joint Statement | U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the Expansion of Access to the Central American Minors Program

June 15: Sanctions | Public Designation of Former Namibian Public Officials for Involvement in Significant Corruption

June 15: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits El Salvador

Press Release: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Launches New Challenge to Support Opportunities for Women in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Yemen

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a U.S. and UNHCR Co-Hosted Event on the Occasion of World Refugee Day

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for April | June 15, 2021

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on $1.25 Billion Award to CDFIs to Support Economic Relief in Underserved Communities Affected by COVID-19 | June 15, 2021

by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on $1.25 Billion Award to CDFIs to Support Economic Relief in Underserved Communities Affected by COVID-19 | June 15, 2021 Press Release : U.S. Treasury Awards $1.25 Billion to CDFIs to Support Economic Relief in Underserved Communities Affected by COVID-19 | June 14, 2021

: U.S. Treasury Awards $1.25 Billion to CDFIs to Support Economic Relief in Underserved Communities Affected by COVID-19 | June 14, 2021 Press Release : Treasury and IRS Announce New Online Tool to Help Families Register for Monthly Child Tax Credit | June 14, 2021

: Treasury and IRS Announce New Online Tool to Help Families Register for Monthly Child Tax Credit | June 14, 2021 Press Release: Treasury Announces Key Staff Appointments | June 14, 2021

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC, NASAA, and FINRA Offer Free Resource to Securities Firms to Assist in Detection, Prevention and Reporting of Financial Exploitation of Seniors

Press Release: SEC Charges Issuer With Cybersecurity Disclosure Controls Failures

Press Release: Six Charged in Silicon Valley Insider Trading Ring

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Remarks: Domestic Terrorism Policy Address

Statement of Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Press Release: Justice Department Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day; Files Cases Against Marketing Company and Executives Who Knowingly Facilitated Elder Fraud

Press Release: Former Energy Broker Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading and Kickback Scheme

Press Release: United States Files Suit Against California Skilled Nursing Chain and its Owner for Allegedly Paying Illegal Kickbacks to Physicians

Press Release: Former Construction Executive Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion and Bribery Scheme

Press Release: Justice Department Settles with Texas-Based Industrial Contractor to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claim

Press Release: School Owner Sentenced for Defrauding Department of Veterans Affairs Program Dedicated to Rehabilitating Disabled Military Veterans

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Joint Statement: U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of State on the Expansion of Access to the Central American Minors Program

Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism

Blog: On DACA's Anniversary, A Renewed Opportunity

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations P-3 Crews and Partners Seize Almost 6 Tons of Narcotics in 8 Days in Eastern Pacific (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: K-9 Alert Leads to Nearly 60lbs of Cocaine (California)

Press Release: Lives in Jeopardy during Rescue Event (Texas)

Press Release: Authorities Arrest More Than 100 Migrants at Stash House in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Child Rapist Arrested at the Border in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Stops Human Smuggling Attempt, Recover Stolen Vehicle (Texas)

Press Release: AMO Seizes Cocaine Haul Worth $17.6M Concealed inside Vessel Near Vieques (Puerto Rico )

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : Don't Delay, Apply for FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Today

: Don't Delay, Apply for FEMA's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program Today Press Release: FEMA Announces 2021-2022 Youth Preparedness Council

Press Release: FEMA Awards Orange County $1.36 Million for Hurricane Irma Costs (Florida)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Announces Joint U.S.-E.U. Cooperative Framework for Large Civil Aircraft

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with the European Parliament Committee on International Trade

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Leslie Kiernan Sworn In As General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Commerce

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Potassium Phosphate Salts from China

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Lina Khan Sworn in as Chair of the FTC

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Beta Test for Users of the Reassigned Numbers Database

Press Release: Commissioner Carr Applauds Scalise, Eshoo Bill on Huawei Loophole

Press Release: FCC Announces Webinar for Emergency Connectivity Fund Program

Press Release: Emergency Connectivity Fund Application Window Opens June 29

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Launches Grant Program to Help Expand Regional Economies and Create High-Wage Jobs in Distressed Rural Communities

Press Release: USDA Announces Additional Aid to Ag Producers and Businesses in Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Welcomes New Biden-Harris Appointees

Press Release: DOE Announces $12 Million For Direct Air Capture Technology

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA, Newark to Discuss Lead in Drinking Water

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Transportation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation Announces Today that Eligible Businesses Can Now Apply for the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program

Press Release: U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection Initiates Enforcement Proceeding Seeking Approximately $25 million Against Air Canada for Extreme Delays in Providing Required Refunds

Department of Labor

Press Release: Federal inspection finds San Marcos tortilla manufacturer repeatedly exposing workers to amputation dangers

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces funding availability of $1.5M in grants to better inform women about labor rights, benefits

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers more than $1M for 362 gas pipeline workers in five states after federal court affirms investigation's findings

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor reminds North Dakota construction contractors that protecting workers from falls is a matter of life, death

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Rhode Island medical practice, owner for exposing employees to coronavirus in North Providence, West Greenwich

Department of Education

Statement by Miguel Cardona Secretary of Education on the U.S. Department of Education Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request | June 16, 2021

Press Release: Department of Education Announces Approval of New Categories of Borrower Defense Claims Totaling $500 Million in Loan Relief to 18,000 Borrowers

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | June 15, 2021

: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | June 15, 2021 Press Release: FDA Approves StrataGraft for the Treatment of Adults with Thermal Burns

