This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

The White House has yet to release the President's official schedule for Tuesday.

According to the White House, the President is expected to meet with His Majesty King Philippe, King of the Belgians, and His Excellency Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium. The President is also slated to participate in the U.S.–EU Summit in Brussels. Later, the President will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, where he is expected to meet with His Excellency Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will deliver remarks on providing access to capital to small businesses. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will also deliver remarks | South Court Auditorium

4:00 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will meet with immigrant women who work in the care economy on the ninth anniversary of the creation of the DACA program | Vice President's Ceremonial Office

6:30 p.m. EDT – the Vice President will host a bipartisan group of women senators for dinner | The Naval Observatory

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Monday, June 14, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Transcript: On-the-Record Press Call by United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai | June 15, 2021

Fact Sheet: Rebuilding, Revitalizing, and Raising the Ambition of U.S.-EU Relations | June 15, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official Previewing the U.S.-EU Summit | June 14, 2021

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism | June 15, 2021

Fact Sheet: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism | June 15, 2021

Remarks by President Biden in Press Conference in Brussels, Belgium | June 14, 2021

Remarks by President Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg During Greeting | June 14, 2021

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland | June 14, 2021

Readout of President Biden's Meeting with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, President Egils Levits of Latvia, and President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania | June 14, 2021

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official On President Biden's Engagements at NATO Summit | June 14, 2021

Proclamation on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

DOD Statement on Philippines' Suspension of Visiting Forces Agreement Termination

Contracts for June 14, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel with the President in Brussels, Belgium. He will next travel with the President to Geneva, Switzerland.

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, June 15

June 14: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson's Travel to Democratic Republic of Congo (June 14-18)

June 14: Notice of Meeting | U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy (re: "Innovative Public Diplomacy Responses to China's Influence Strategies.")

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Visits Honduras

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Mali

Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Interview with Mike Allen of Axios on HBO

Advisory: Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield to Co-Host World Refugee Day Event with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Grandi & Former Refugees (June 15)

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Renee Jones to Join SEC as Director of Corporation Finance; John Coates Named SEC General Counsel

Press Release: SEC Awards Approximately $3 Million to Two Whistleblowers

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance nears $280 million

Press Release: Nearly $1 Million Approved to Acquire Flood-Prone Properties in Harnett and Pender Counties (North Carolina)

Press Release: FEMA Provides Additional Hazard Mitigation Funds to Help Homeowners Rebuild After Disasters

Press Release: FEMA Rental Assistance May Help Renters and Homeowners Who Need a Place to Stay (Louisiana)

Press Release : Get the Shot and Join America's National Month of Action (Region 5)

Press Release: Where to Go When FEMA Can't Help? Just dial "2-1-1" (Alabama)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag

Readout of Ambassador Tai's Meeting with European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Interior and Commerce Departments Restore Lands to the Native Hawaiian Community

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Schedules Review of Business Opportunity Rule

Press Release: FTC Files Amended Complaint Seeking Civil Penalties Against Small Business Financing Providers

Press Release: Promoter of $23,000 COVID-19 "Treatment" Plan Barred from Making Bogus Health Claims

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: G7 Development Finance Institutions and Multilateral Partners to Invest Over $80 Billion into African Businesses Over the Next Five Years

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm, Industry Leaders Discuss Public-Private Sector Efforts to Develop Domestic Battery Supply Chains

Press Release: DOE Announces Winners of Annual Collegiate Wind Competition

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Touts American Jobs Plan, Nevada's Clean Energy Leadership

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior and Commerce Departments Restore Lands to the Native Hawaiian Community

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Enforcement of Clean Air Act Results in Settlement with Atlantic County Utilities Authority

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor honors Montana safety professionals group for continued commitment to workplace safety, health

Press Release: OSHA initiative seeks to protect manufacturing workers in Midwest facilities from hazardous noise levels

Department of Education

Press Release: Department of Education Updates Series of Student Aid Quarterly Data Reports

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Posts State Plans for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support Students and the Safe and Sustained Reopening of Schools

Statement by Secretary Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of Sandra Bruce

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS Awards $125 Million in Workforce Grants for Community-Based Efforts to Bolster COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities

Press Release: Four in Ten New Consumers Spend $10 or Less Per Month for HealthCare.Gov Coverage Following Implementation of American Rescue Plan Tax Credits

