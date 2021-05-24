John Smith spoke to the Financial Times about the Pentagon delaying its report on companies linked to the Chinese military and whether the Biden administration will decide to keep the Trump-era blacklist of sensitive groups.

"I am sure the Biden team would love to chuck the whole thing," John said. "They likely cannot because they can't be seen as being soft on China, nor do they want to be soft on China."

