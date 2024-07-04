ARTICLE
4 July 2024

Space Business Review June 2024

ML
June Fundraising & Investment Activity...
Worldwide Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
June Fundraising & Investment Activity

June 3 – Stratospheric-platform start-up AALTO HAPS Ltd. raised $100m in equity funding through an investment by HAPS Japan Corporation.

June 6 – China-based launch services start-up Beijing Tianbing Technology Co., Ltd. raised $207m in a Series C+ funding round.

June 12 – Satellite manufacturing start-up Apex Technology, Inc. raised $95m in a Series B funding round.

June 20 – ISAR Aerospace SE, a Germany-based launch services start-up, raised $70m in a Series C+ round.

June 20 – Satellite component manufacturer CesiumAstro, Inc. raised $65m in a Series B+ funding round.

June 21 – Synthetic aperture radar satellite operator Synspective Inc. raised $44.1m in a Series C funding round.

