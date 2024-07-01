Wireless Roundup (July 2024)

Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Invites Supplemental Comment Regarding the Use of Geofencing Technology to Allow for Higher Power Limits for Certain Devices: In this Public Notice, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) seeks supplemental comment on whether to permit higher power limits in the 5.850-5.925 GHz band. Specifically, the FCC requests comment on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) recommendations that the FCC modify its part 95 rules to adopt power limit rules for cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) on-board units (OBUs) that that include provisions for use of optional geofencing techniques. Ultimately, the Commission invites comment on the issues raised by NTIA, including allowing for higher power limits in devices operating in certain areas while ensuring that their power is sufficiently limited in areas near federal radiolocation service sites. Comments are due on July 5, 2024.

FCC Welcomes Comment on Mechanisms to Implement Multilingual Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA): In this Public Notice, the FCC seeks comment on its proposal to require commercial mobile service providers participating in WEA to support pre-translated messages in English, the 13 most commonly spoken languages in the United States, and American Sign Language. Under this proposal, pre-translated WEA messages would be pre-installed and stored on the mobile device and would correspond to the default language of the mobile device. The Commission also requests comment on whether it is feasible to incorporate event-specific information into fillable alert templates. Additionally, the FCC solicits comment on considerations for American Sign Language, support for additional languages, and future updates. Reply comments are due on July 12, 2024.

NTIA Solicits Comment on Development of 6G Wireless Communications Technology: In this Notice, NTIA seeks comment on the current state of sixth generation (6G) wireless communications technology and insight into necessary steps the Executive branch should take to foster 6G development and deployment. In particular, NTIA welcomes comment from the public on potential 6G priorities, use cases, and research and development – including from private-sector stakeholders such as wireless broadband internet service providers. Because NTIA is implementing the 2023 National Spectrum Strategy (NSS) in a separate proceeding, the agency requests that comments do not focus on spectrum issues surrounding 6G. Comments are due on August 21, 2024.

Upcoming Meetings and Events

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for July 18. Meeting details and agenda are available here.

The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for July 18. Meeting details and agenda are available here. World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee Meetings: The FCC's World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee has scheduled its meetings for Informal Working Groups (IWG) 1, 2, 3, and 4. Meeting details can be found below:

The FCC's World Radiocommunication Conference Advisory Committee has scheduled its meetings for Informal Working Groups (IWG) 1, 2, 3, and 4. Meeting details can be found below: IWG 1: Maritime, Aeronautical and Radar Services will meet on July 17, 24, and 31. More information can be found here, here, and here, respectively. IWG 2: Mobile and Fixed Services will meet on July 17, 24, and 31. More information can be found here, here, and here, respectively. IWG 3: Fixed-Satellite Service and Regulatory Matters will meet on July 19 and 25. More information can be found here and here, respectively. IWG 4: Mobile Satellite and Space Science Services will meet on July 19 and 25. More information can be found here and here, respectively.

Direct Video Calling Forum: The FCC will hold a Direct Video Calling Forum on July 30. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at FCC headquarters. Additional details will be made available here.

Cyber Corner

FCC Seeks Comment on Border Gateway Protocol NPRM: The FCC has adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeking comment on a variety of proposed obligations for broadband Internet access service providers aimed at improving "the security and integrity of the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)," an Internet protocol used to route information among independently managed networks. The NPRM was published in the Federal Register on June 17, 2024. Comments are due on July 17, 2024, and reply comments are due on August 1, 2024.

The FCC has adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) seeking comment on a variety of proposed obligations for broadband Internet access service providers aimed at improving "the security and integrity of the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)," an Internet protocol used to route information among independently managed networks. The NPRM was published in the Federal Register on June 17, 2024. Comments are due on July 17, 2024, and reply comments are due on August 1, 2024. NIST National AI Advisory Committee Meetings: NIST's National AI Advisory Committee will meet virtually on July 9, 10, 11, and 22. More details can be found here.

NIST's National AI Advisory Committee will meet virtually on July 9, 10, 11, and 22. More details can be found here. Webinar on NIST SP 1800-36 Final Draft Updates: NIST's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will hold a webinar on trusted Internet of Things (IoT) onboarding on July 10. The webinar will cover updates to the final draft of NIST Special Publication 1800-36, Trusted IoT Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management. The public comment period for the draft publication is open until July 30. More details can be found here.

NIST's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) will hold a webinar on trusted Internet of Things (IoT) onboarding on July 10. The webinar will cover updates to the final draft of NIST Special Publication 1800-36, Trusted IoT Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management. The public comment period for the draft publication is open until July 30. More details can be found here. 2024 Artificial Intelligence for Materials Science (AIMS) Workshop: NIST is sponsoring the fifth Artificial Intelligence for Materials Science (AIMS) Workshop on July 17 and 18. The workshop will address: (i) datasets and tools for employing AI for materials; (ii) integrating experiments with AI techniques; (iii) graph neural networks for materials; (iv) comparison of AI techniques for materials; (v) challenges of applying AI to materials; (vi) uncertainty quantification and building trust in AI predictions; (vii) generative modeling; (viii) using AI to develop classical force-fields; and (ix) natural language processing/large language models. Additional information and registration details can be found here.

NIST is sponsoring the fifth Artificial Intelligence for Materials Science (AIMS) Workshop on July 17 and 18. The workshop will address: (i) datasets and tools for employing AI for materials; (ii) integrating experiments with AI techniques; (iii) graph neural networks for materials; (iv) comparison of AI techniques for materials; (v) challenges of applying AI to materials; (vi) uncertainty quantification and building trust in AI predictions; (vii) generative modeling; (viii) using AI to develop classical force-fields; and (ix) natural language processing/large language models. Additional information and registration details can be found here. NIST ISPAB Meeting: NIST's Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board (ISPAB) will meet virtually on July 17 and 18. ISPAB advises NIST, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on information security and privacy issues pertaining to federal government information systems, including through review of proposed standards and guidelines developed by NIST. The agenda and registration details will be made available here.

NIST's Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board (ISPAB) will meet virtually on July 17 and 18. ISPAB advises NIST, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on information security and privacy issues pertaining to federal government information systems, including through review of proposed standards and guidelines developed by NIST. The agenda and registration details will be made available here. Treasury Releases NPRM on Technology Investment in China: In this NPRM, the U.S. Department of the Treasury welcomes comments on the implementation of the Executive Order restricting investment in Chinese semiconductors, microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and artificial intelligence. Comments are due on August 4, 2024.

Did You Know?

Wiley's Telecom, Media & Technology practice was ranked by The Legal 500 US for its 2024 edition. Additionally, Jennifer D. Hindin and Kathleen A. Kirby were named "Leading Lawyers" for Telecoms and Broadcast; and Scott D. Delacourt, Kathryne C. Dickerson, Claire J. Evans, Henry Gola, Diane Holland, Christopher S. Huther, Gregory L. Masters, Ari Meltzer, Eve Klindera Reed, Jessica N. Rosenthal, Kevin G. Rupy, Jerita L. DeBraux Salley, Joan Stewart, and Crystal Tully were recognized as "Recommended" for Telecoms and Broadcast.

In the 2024 edition of Chambers USA, Wiley was ranked Band 1 in Media & Entertainment: Regulatory, with attorneys Kathleen A. Kirby, Ari Meltzer, and Eve Klindera Reed ranked; and Band 1 in Telecom, Broadcast & Satellite with attorneys Sara M. Baxenberg, Scott D. Delacourt, Amb. David A. Gross, Jennifer D. Hindin, Kathleen A. Kirby, and Joshua S. Turner ranked.

Ari Meltzer, David E. Weslow, and Stephanie Rigizadeh authored an article, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Opens Door to Future ISP Defenses in Vacating $1 Billion Copyright Judgment Against Cox Communications, published in the The Computer & Internet Lawyer.

Megan L. Brown launched a podcast, Start Here: Cyber Fundamentals for Public Policy Makers, in partnership with American University's Khan Cyber and Economic Security Institute and global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. This comprehensive series explores the fundamentals of cybersecurity public policy to help cybersecurity professionals, government officials, and students stay up to date on the latest regulatory and legislative issues.

Wiley created an artificial intelligence (AI) hub, All Things AI, to showcase thought leadership and insights on AI legal and regulatory matters.

Wiley created a Sanctions and Export Controls Resource Center, which hosts our latest insights related to sanctions, export controls, digital currency, cybersecurity and privacy, and other issues surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Check out our Consumer Protection Download Newsletter; the latest edition is available here.

Recent Wiley Client Alerts, Blog Posts, and Podcasts

Cyber Update: SEC Issues New Guidance on Cybersecurity Incident Disclosure

FCC Grants Rare Waiver of Its Prohibition on Ownership of Top-Four TV Stations

Podcast: Dogecoin's Day in Court

FCC Reinstates Radio Duplication Rule for Commercial FM Stations

FCC Releases Proposed Changes to Rules for Low Power Television Stations

Podcast: AI Risks for Government Contractors: Navigating Disputes and Litigation

FCC Amends and Clarifies Foreign Sponsorship ID Rules

Calls for Cybersecurity Regulatory Harmonization Ramp Up in Congress, White House

Podcast: A Tale of Two Crypto Cases

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.