ARTICLE
3 July 2024

Telephone And Texting Compliance News — June 2024

M
Mintz

Contributor

Mintz logo
Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.
Explore
We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Russell H. Fox
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Photo of Joshua Briones
Photo of Esteban Morales
Photo of Nadia Zivkov
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory Update, we report on a significant North American Numbering Council (NANC) meeting scheduled for December. The NANC, a multistakeholder group created to advise the Federal Communications Commission on the administration of numbering resources, plans to vote on several reports and recommendations. In addition to considering proposals related to imposing new obligations on interconnected VoIP providers that obtain direct access to numbers and on resellers of numbers, the council will evaluate issues related to the use of North American Numbering Plan numbers for routing and addressing Internet of Things communications.

In this month's Litigation Update, we cover TCPA-related appellate and district court decisions from the Fourth Circuit. In Bradley v. Dentalplans.com, a Maryland federal court determined that parties may not obtain prior express written consent to make certain telemarketing calls by way of a disclosure over the phone. Later in the month, in Family Health Physical Med., Ltd. Liab. Co. v. Pulse8, Ltd. Liab. Co., the Fourth Circuit issued an opinion providing further guidance as to what qualifies as a fax advertisement under the TCPA.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Russell H. Fox
Russell H. Fox
Photo of Jonathan P. Garvin
Jonathan P. Garvin
Photo of Joshua Briones
Joshua Briones
Photo of Esteban Morales
Esteban Morales
Photo of Nadia Zivkov
Nadia Zivkov
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More