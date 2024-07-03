Telephone And Texting Compliance News — June 2024

We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's Regulatory Update, we report on a significant North American Numbering Council (NANC) meeting scheduled for December. The NANC, a multistakeholder group created to advise the Federal Communications Commission on the administration of numbering resources, plans to vote on several reports and recommendations. In addition to considering proposals related to imposing new obligations on interconnected VoIP providers that obtain direct access to numbers and on resellers of numbers, the council will evaluate issues related to the use of North American Numbering Plan numbers for routing and addressing Internet of Things communications.

In this month's Litigation Update, we cover TCPA-related appellate and district court decisions from the Fourth Circuit. In Bradley v. Dentalplans.com, a Maryland federal court determined that parties may not obtain prior express written consent to make certain telemarketing calls by way of a disclosure over the phone. Later in the month, in Family Health Physical Med., Ltd. Liab. Co. v. Pulse8, Ltd. Liab. Co., the Fourth Circuit issued an opinion providing further guidance as to what qualifies as a fax advertisement under the TCPA.

In This Edition

Regulatory Update

Litigation Update

