Reminder: Federal Communications Commission – June And July Filings

I. Featured Upcoming Compliance Deadlines

II. Filing Deadlines in Select Rulemakings, Inquiries, and Other Proceedings

III. Select Ongoing Filing Requirements

I. FEATURED UPCOMING COMPLIANCE DEADLINES

The following are reminders for upcoming Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reports and compliance requirements:

A. Revisions to May 1, 2024 Form 499-Q Quarterly Telecommunications Reporting Worksheet (due June 17, 2024)

Carriers and providers of interstate and international telecommunications that seek to revise their May 1, 2024, Form 499-Q filing must do so within 45 days of the Form 499-Q filing deadline (i.e., June 17, 2024, because the forty-fifth day is a Saturday).

As a reminder, Form 499-Q filers are required to submit the form electronically through USAC's E-File system, available at https://www.usac.org/service-providers/.

B. Quarterly Section 1.767(l) Submarine Cable Licensee Reports (due July 1, 2024)

Submarine cable licensees that (i) are, or are affiliated with, carriers with market power in any of the submarine cable licensee's WTO Member destination countries; and (ii) have sought streamlined processing of a cable landing license, pursuant to section 1.767 of the Commission's rules are required to file a provisioning and maintenance report and a circuit status report within 90 days from the end of the preceding calendar quarter (i.e., July 1, 2024, because the ninetieth day is a Saturday).

C. Quarterly Sec. 63.10(c) Dominant International Carrier Reports (due July 1, 2024)

International telecommunications service providers that are classified as dominant are required to submit (i) a quarterly international traffic and revenue report and (ii) a quarterly provisioning and maintenance report. These reports are due within 90 days from the end of the preceding calendar quarter (i.e., July 1, 2024, because the ninetieth day is a Saturday).

Facilities-based international telecommunications service providers that are classified as dominant also are required to file a quarterly circuit status report. This report is due within 90 days from the end of the preceding calendar quarter (i.e., July 1, 2024, because the ninetieth day is a Saturday).

D. Form 481 ("Carrier Annual Reporting Data Collection Form") (due July 1, 2024)

Carriers required to submit the annual FCC Form 481 report (service providers participating in the Lifeline program and/or High Cost program) must do so by July 1, 2024. See the USAC website for further information and instructions for filing through the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) E-file system.

E. Manufacturer Hearing Aid Compatibility Report (Form 655) (due July 31, 2024)

Manufacturers of wireless handsets that are used in the delivery of digital commercial mobile radio service within the scope of FCC Rule 20.19 are required to file information annually regarding their compliance with the FCC's applicable hearing aid compatibility rules by July 31, 2024, (for the reporting period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024). Further information and access to the filing database is available here.

II. FILING DEADLINES IN SELECT RULEMAKINGS, INQUIRIES, AND OTHER PROCEEDINGS

Multilingual Wireless Emergency Alerts ("WEA"). On February 15, 2024, thePublic Safety and Homeland Security Bureau released a Public Notice, in Dkt. Nos. 15-91 and 15-94 (with subsequent Errata on April 1, 2024 and April 29, 2024) seeking comment on methods to facilitate the adoption of multilingual WEAs pursuant to a mandate from the FCC in its October, 2023, WEA Third Report and Order. Proposals include installation of pre-translated messages and use of form-fillable templates. Following publication in the May 13, 2024, Federal Register, comments are due on June 12, 2024, and reply comments are due on July 12, 2024.

Disaster and Network Outage Reporting. On January 25, 2024, the FCC adopted a Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ("2nd FNPRM") in PS Dkt. Nos. 21-346 and 15-80; ET Dkt. No. 04-35, to develop the record concerning the appropriate extent of reporting requirements for the Disaster Information Reporting System ("DIRS") and Network Outage Reporting ("NORS"). The proposals potentially affect a wide range of providers, including television and radio broadcasters, satellite providers, and mobile/fixed Broadband internet access service providers, as well as the First Responder Network (aka FirstNet). Additional proposals consider whether to adopt a requirement that service providers provide location information for their mobile recovery assets during a disaster recovery. The 2nd FNPRM was published in the March 29, 2024, Federal Register with an accompanying FCC Public Notice. Opening comments were due on May 13, 2024, with reply comments due on June 12, 2024, (extended from the original deadlines of April 29, 2024, and May 28, 2024).

New Emergency Alert System ("EAS") Code. On March 14, 2024, the FCC adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in Dkt. Nos. 15-91 and 15-94, seeking comment on a proposal to establish a new EAS code for missing and endangered persons ("MEP"), intended to trigger "Ashanti Alerts" to assist in the location of adults. Following publication in the April 18, 2024, Federal Register, comments were due on May 20, 2024, and reply comments are due on June 17, 2024.

FM Broadcast Station Use of Program Originating Boosters. On March 27, 2024, the FCC adopted a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in MB Dkt. No. 20-401, seeking comment on (i) proposed rule revisions to "enable full power FM and low power FM (LPFM) broadcast stations to originate programming using FM booster stations"; (ii) implementation of safeguards in connection with granting broadcasters flexibility to use program originating boosters; and (iii) related rule changes. Following publication in the April 16, 2024, Federal Register, comments were due on May 16, 2024, with reply comments due on June 17, 2024.

Disaster and Network Outage Reporting. On May 10, 2024, a Petition for Clarification and/or Reconsideration of the Second Report and Order in PS Dkt. Nos. 21-346 and 15-80 and ET Dkt. No. 04-35 (see listing above) was filed by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions ("ATIS"), requesting that the FCC clarify the application of its waiver of NORS filings and reconsider aspects of the requirements for the final DIRS report. Following publication in the June 7, 2024, Federal Register, oppositions to the Petition are due on June 24, 2024, and replies to oppositions are due on July 2, 2024.

Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence. On April 8, 2024, the FCC released a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in Dkt. No. WC 22-238, seeking comments on possible actions that the agency might take to facilitate access by survivors of domestic violence to "safe and affordable connectivity," with particular focus on the risks presented by connected car services and their potential use for stalking and harassment. Following publication in the April 23, 2024, Federal Register, comments were due on May 23, 2024, with reply comments due on June 24, 2024.

Geomagnetic Storm Effects. On May 24, 2024, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau issued a Public Notice, seeking comment from communications service providers and the public regarding "any observed impacts to communications' " attributable to the severe geomagnetic storm that occurred between May 7 and 11, 2024. The Bureau is particularly interested in any evidence of the storm effects, including electromagnetic spectrum analyses, imagery and/or chronological logs, as well as detailed description of the impacts (e.g., types of equipment affected, frequencies affected, duration of impact). The proceeding is exempted from the FCC's ex parte rules in order to "facilitat[e] the full discussion of potentially sensitive matters." Comments, which should be submitted in PS Dkt. No. 24-161, are due on June 24, 2024.

Orbital Debris Mitigation. On May 2, 2024, the Space Bureau released a Public Notice in IB Dkt Nos. 18-313 and 22-271, seeking to refresh the record concerning the FCC's proposals, in a 2020 Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, to amend its orbital debris mitigation rules. Noting the passage of time and advances in standards and practices, the Bureau requests comment on "the specific proposals, underlying analysis, and questions contained in the FNPRM, as well as the existing record" in the proceeding. Following publication in the May 28, 2024, Federal Register, comments are due on June 27, 2024, with replies due on July 12, 2024.

Georouting Solutions for Calls and Texts to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. On April 25, 2024, the FCC adopted a Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in WC Dkt. No. 18-336, seeking comment on a proposed requirement for wireless carriers to implement one or more georouting solutions for calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline as well as various issues related to the implementation of georouting solutions for wireless and non-wireless calls and text messages to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Following publication in the May 29, 2024, Federal Register, comments are due on June 28, 2024, and reply comments are due on July 29, 2024. Paperwork Reduction Act comments on the proposed information collection requirements are due on July 29, 2024.

Updates to the 70/80/90 GHz Bands Rules. On January 24, 2024, the FCC adopted a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ("FNPRM") inWT Docket 20-133 (with a subsequent Erratum on April 10, 2024). The Report and Order adopted new and revised rules for the 71-76 GHz, 81-86 GHz, 92-94 GHz, and 94.1-95 GHz bands (the 70/80/90 GHz bands) to "facilitate the use of these frequencies for access to broadband services on aircraft and ships . . . facilitate the provision of backhaul service in the 70 GHz and 80 GHz bands . . promote more efficient use of this spectrum and improve the accuracy of the link registration database." Building upon this, the FNPRM seeks comment "(1) whether to permit ship-to-aerostat transmissions as part of the maritime service otherwise authorized in the Report and Order; and (2) whether to include [Fixed Satellite Service] earth stations in the existing third-party database registration regime modified in the Report and Order." Following publication in the April 29, 2024, Federal Register, comments were due on May 29, 2024, with replies due on June 28, 2024.

Location-Based Routing for Wireless 911 Calls - Paperwork Reduction Act Comments. On January 25, 2024, the FCC adopted a Report and Order in PS Dkt. No. 18-64, mandating that CMRS providers implement location-based routing (LBR) for wireless 911 voice calls and real-time text (RTT) communications to 911 nationwide.

Following publication in the May 2, 2024, Federal Register, Paperwork Reduction Act comments on the information collection requirements associated with this mandate are due on July 1, 2024.

Supplemental Coverage from Space ("SCS"). On March 14, 2024, the FCC adopted a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) in GN Dkt. No. 23-65 and IB Dkt. No. 22-271, addressing issues concerning supplemental coverage from space (SCS). The FNPRM seeks comment on methods to improve 911 service for SCS connections, particularly (i) how to move the industry towards a "truly ubiquitous automatic location-based routing of all 911 calls to accelerate connections between first responders and those who need help, regardless of their location" as well as (ii) how to improve the coordination process between Federal and non-Federal stakeholders in the SCS context; and (iii) additional rule changes or policies that are needed to avoid harmful interference to radio astronomy and related services following the SCS licensing process adopted in the Report and Order. Following publication in the April 30, 2024, Federal Register, comments were due on May 30, 2024, and reply comments are due on July 1, 2024.

Cable/DBS Truth in Billing and Advertising - Paperwork Reduction Act Comments. On March 14, 2024, the FCC adopted a Report and Order, in MB Dkt. No. 23-203, including enactment of a new Rule 76.310 ("Truth in billing and advertising"), to require that cable operators and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) providers specify "all-in pricing" for their video services. Following publication in the May 3, 2024, Federal Register, Paperwork Reduction Act comments on the related information collection are due on July 2, 2024.

76-77 GHz Band Waiver Modification Request. On June 3, 2024, the Wireless Telecommunication Bureau issued a Public Notice in WT Dkt. No. 17-358, seeking comment on the request of IDS GeoRadar for expansion of the scope of its current waiver of the Radiolocation Service frequency table in section 90.103(b). Pursuant to its current waiver, IDS GeoRadar operates its Hyper Definition Radar (HYDRA) system in the 76-77 GHz band for use in underground mines, open pit mines, and tunnels. The Company now seeks expansion of the waiver to permit use of the HYDRA system (and a new system) for structural health monitoring and quarry, cut slope, and natural landslide monitoring, committing to compliance with certain technical requirements and operational conditions should the request be granted. Comments on the waiver modification request are due on July 3, 2024, and replies are due on July 18, 2024.

Communications Marketplace Report. On April 22, 2024, the FCC's Office of Economics and Analytics ("OEA") issued a Public Notice in GN Dkt. No 24-119, requesting comment on the state of competition in the communications marketplace. The input will inform OEA's next submission of the Congressionally-mandated biennial Communications Marketplace Report. Comments were due June 6, 2024, and replies are due July 8, 2024.

Independent Programmer Access to Carriage. On April 17, 2024, the FCC adopted a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in MB Dkt. No. 24-115, seeking comment on "the current state of the marketplace for diverse and independent programming and on the obstacles faced by independent programmers seeking carriage on multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and online platforms." and on its proposal to mitigate current obstacles by prohibiting most favored nation ("MFN") provisions, and unreasonable alternative distribution method ("ADM") provisions in program carriage agreements between independent programmers and MVPDs. The FCC also requests comments on current program bundling practices. Following publication in the May 7, 2024, Federal Register, comments were due on June 6, 2024, and reply comments are due on July 8, 2024.

Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) Information Collection Revision. On January 25, 2024, the FCC adopted a Second Report and Order in PS Dkt. Nos. 21-346 and 15-80 and ET Dkt. No. 04-35 (see listings above), requiring certain infrastructure status reporting by cable communications, wireless, wireline and interconnected VoIP providers, during and immediately following emergencies, to establish a "new cadence for DIRS reporting." Following publication in the May 24, 2024, Federal Register, Paperwork Reduction Act comments on the revised information collection are due on July 23, 2024.

III. SELECT ONGOING FILING REQUIREMENTS

Pro Forma Assignments and Transfers

Assignments of Authorization and Transfers of Control can be filed either as pro forma applications or non-pro forma applications.

A pro forma assignment or transfer is one in which the form of ownership changes but actual control of the license remains with the same entity or person. Most pro forma assignments and transfers may be approved under streamlined Forbearance procedures in the case of most telecommunications carriers (e.g., Section 214 authorization holders, wireless licensees (excluding those with installment payment or designated entity issues) and earth station licensees). Unlike non-pro forma assignments and transfers of control, where there is a substantial change in direct or indirect ownership or control, i.e., a de jure or de facto change introducing a new party or person with a controlling interest, requests regarding pro forma changes where the ultimate control and ownership remains the same do not require prior FCC approval provided that the parties notify the FCC of the change within 30 days. Note that private licenses are not subject to forbearance such that FCC advance approval generally is required for pro forma transfers and assignments of private licenses.

Change in FCC Form 499 Filer Information

Filers must update their registration information, including a DC Agent for Service of Process in accordance with these instructions to the FCC Form 499-A. Filers must file updated information within one week of the contact information change. Filers wishing to update Preparer information, headquarters address, billing contact information, or DC Agent for Service of Process, can submit either an FCC Form 499-A or an FCC Form 499-Q or, for billing-related matters only, email USAC's billing department. Filers wishing to update any other information must submit a revised FCC Form 499-A. For more information, see https://www.usac.org/service-providers/contributing-to-the-usf/making-revisions/.

Filers that cease providing telecommunications must deactivate their Filer ID with USAC by submitting a letter with termination date and information on their successor entity to USAC. Filers must also update their CORES ID information with the Commission

Filers must file within 30 days of the date that the company ceases to provide telecommunications service or telecommunications.

FCC: https://apps.fcc.gov/cores/userLogin.do

USAC: www.usac.org/service-providers/contributing-to-the-usf/manage-your-499-id

Change in Robocall Mitigation Plans

A voice service provider that has not fully implemented the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework for all calls must submit a robocall mitigation plan pursuant to 47 CFR § 64.6305(b). Any provider that makes a change in any of the following information must submit a revised robocall mitigation plan within 10 business days of the change. See 47 CFR § 64.6305(b)(5).

Its certification as to the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN in its network;

The extension(s) that apply to its implementation of the STIR/SHAKEN framework;

The specific reasonable steps the voice service provider has taken to avoid originating illegal robocall traffic as part of its robocall mitigation program;

Its commitment to respond to all traceback requests and law enforcement requests for information on illegal robocalling; and

The provider's business name, d/b/a name(s), former name(s), its legal address and contact information for one person within the company responsible for addressing robocall mitigation-related issues.

The link for submitting a revised robocall mitigation plan is available here.

