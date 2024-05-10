ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

How Did A White Man Convince A Jury To Award Him Over $10M For Race And Gender Discrimination? Pierson Ferdinand In 2013, a healthcare provider hired a white man—let's call him plaintiff—as its Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. And he crushed it, receiving strong performance reviews...

Hiring A Name, Image, And Likeness Agent McLane Middleton, Professional Association I am a student-athlete and I want to hire an agent to negotiate NIL contracts for me. Is there anything I should be aware of when hiring an NIL agent?

SEC, Federal Regulators Target Employees' Use Of Text Messages, Off-Channel Communications Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other financial regulators are targeting regulated entities over their employees' use of personal messaging apps and other off-channel...

Carefully Examine Those TCPA Complaints! Klein Moynihan Turco LLP Last month, in Woodard v. Health Insurance Alliance ("HIA"), a judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Illinois issued a useful decision for defendants...

Hotel Income And Sales Of Hotels Have Been Down Since COVID, But Counties Continue To Place High Real Property Values On Many Of These Properties Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease During the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels nationwide experienced an 85% drop in gross operating profit and a 103% decline in net operating income (Boston University Hospitality Review, "...