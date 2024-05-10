Recent News
Lifeline / Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
- On April 30, 2024, the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) released its April Lifeline Newsletter.
- On April 9, 2024, the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) released a Public Notice (DA 24-342) announcing the maximum partial reimbursement amounts for ACP benefits passed through to ACP households for the partial reimbursement month of May 2024. For non-tribal ACP households, the maximum reimbursable ACP benefit is $14. On April 2, 2024, Chairwoman Rosenworcel provided an update on the end of the ACP due to the lack of additional funding in a Letter to congressional leaders. April 2024 is the last fully-funded month of the ACP.
- USAC previously announced the reverification "Group One" de-enrollment window closing date. De-enrollments for reverification "Group One" participants occurred February 9, 2024, through February 17, 2024. In addition, USAC reminded service providers that document submission for "Group Two" continues to be suspended, service providers must collect and submit documentation by June 28, 2024, for "Group Three", and no action is required for "Group Four" at this time. Additional information about the reverification process is available.
High Cost Fund Programs
- On April 15, 2024, the WCB announced in a Public Notice (DA 24-357) that Cebridge Telecom LA, LLC (SAC 279064) and Cable One VoIP LLC d/b/a Sparklight (SAC 279065) withdrew from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) support program in all the census block groups (CBG) covered by their authorized winning bids in Louisiana, and that RiverStreet Communications of North Carolina, Inc. (SAC 239033) notified the FCC that it will not fulfill its commitment to offer voice and broadband service within its CAF Phase II auction supported service area in North Carolina. These CBGs are now eligible for other funding programs.
- On April 12, 2024, USAC announced that the FCC Form 481 filing system is open. The FCC Form 481 collects financial and operations information used to validate carrier support, and must be certified by July 1, 2024. USAC also announced a May 23, 2024 webinar about the FCC Form 481 filing system.
Schools and Libraries (E-Rate) / Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF)
- On April 23, 2024, USAC announced in-person training events on E-Rate Program updates in Dallas, Texas on September 17, 2024, Washington, DC on October 7, 2024, and in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 29, 2024.
- On April 1, 2024, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, and in the Rural Health Care (RHC) program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 24-296) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
RHC
- On April 26, 2024, in an Approval Letter (DA 24-403), the WCB notified USAC of its approval of the RHC Program Funding Year 2024 Funding Request Review Procedures, subject to further modifications and/or instruction from the FCC.
- On April 18, 2024, in an Order (DA 24-366), the WCB granted two requests for waivers of the deadline to submit requests for funding under the RHC Program, and denied two requests for waivers of the deadline to submit requests for funding under the RHC Program. The granted waiver petitioners submitted late funding requests and the denied waiver petitioners did not submit late requests and solely sought a waiver of the request deadlines.
- On April 4, 2024, USAC released RHC Program News in its April Newsletter.
- On April 1, 2024, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, and in the RHC program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 24-296) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
