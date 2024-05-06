Key Wireless Deadlines

FCC Solicits Comment on a Proposed New Framework for Licensing Space Stations Engaged in In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing: In this Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) requests comment on proposed changes to part 25 of the Commission's rules to create a new licensing framework for space stations engaged in in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM). The NPRM proposes a new "ISAM space station" definition and a new § 25.126 to aggregate ISAM space station license application requirements. Furthermore, the NPRM seeks comment on other potential rule changes to support ISAM industry development. Moreover, the NPRM proposes to preserve the same orbital debris mitigation requirements for both ISAM operators and other space station operators, and additionally, proposes to review ISAM operators' frequency use requests on a case-by-case basis. Reply comments are due May 29, 2024.

FCC Seeks Comment on Action It Can Take to Ensure Safe and Affordable Connectivity for Domestic Violence Survivors: In this Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the Commission welcomes comment on additional action it can take to help survivors of domestic violence access safe and affordable connectivity, particularly with respect to connected car services. Additionally, the FCC seeks comment on the types and frequency of use of connected cars in the current marketplace. Furthermore, the Commission invites comment on whether changes to the Safe Connections Act (SCA) implementing rules are necessary. Lastly, the Commission requests comment on proactive steps that connected car providers can take to protect domestic violence survivors. Comments are due May 23, 2024, and reply comments are due on June 24, 2024.

FCC Open Meeting: The next FCC Open Meeting is scheduled for May 23. Meeting details and agenda will be made available here.

Wiley Panel on FCC Enforcement: Wiley will host a panel titled "Opportunities to Reform FCC Enforcement" on May 2 at 4 p.m. EDT. The in-person event will feature a panel of former FCC General Counsels, opening remarks from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, and a rooftop reception to follow. Meeting and registration details can be found here.

Subcommittee Hearing on the Future of Broadband Affordability: U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, (D-NM), Chair of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, will convene a subcommittee hearing titled "The Future of Broadband Affordability" on May 2 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. This hearing will examine the state of broadband affordability programs, the impact of a potential lapse or end of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), and ways to address existing shortfalls in broadband affordability programs. Meeting details can be found here.

Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Executive Session: U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, will convene a full committee Executive Session on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. EDT to consider several pieces of legislation and several presidential nominations. More information can be found here.

SIP Forum Presents AI Summit 2024: The SIP Forum will host the AI Summit 2024 on May 6-8. The virtual conference will focus on the "Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Telecommunications Industry and its Impact as Friend and Foe." Agenda and registration details can be found here.

Interagency Review Process of Satellites Prior to Launch: The FCC will convene a public event titled "Don't Get Grounded: Understanding the Interagency Review of Satellites Prior to Launch" on May 9. The event will feature speakers from across the U.S. government to discuss the respective roles of those agencies during this process, describe challenges for both government and industry, and identify ways to alleviate burdens throughout the process so satellite operators can prepare for successful and timely reviews. Registration details can be found here.

Disability Advisory Committee Meeting: The Disability Advisory Committee will meet on May 16 at 10 a.m. EDT. The Meeting will include an FCC Disability Rights Office Update, Dialogue on Digital Accessibility, Updates on Key Consumer Issues, and Updates from DAC Working Groups. Meeting details and agenda can be found here.

FCC Requests Comment on Cybersecurity Labeling Program for Wireless Consumer Internet of Things Products: In this FNPRM, the Commission seeks comment on proposed rules regarding national security declarations, such as manufacturer disclosures, for the Internet of Things (IoT) labeling program. According to the FCC, these declarations would enable consumers to make safer purchasing decisions, bolster consumer confidence, and encourage manufacturers to develop IoT products while considering security-by-design principles. Reply comments are due May 24, 2024.

CISA seeks comment on Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022: In this NPRM, CISA seeks comment on the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA) incident reporting requirements for critical infrastructure companies. Comments are due June 3, 2024.

NIST seeks comment on IoT Product Development Cybersecurity Handbook: In this initial public draft, NIST describes considerations for developing and deploying secure IoT products across multiple sectors and use cases, and extends discussion to "product components beyond the IoT device." Comments on the draft are due May 17, 2024. More information can be found here.

NIST seeks comment on Draft Cybersecurity Requirements for Consumer-Grade Router Profile: In this initial public draft, NIST describes the consumer-grade router profile and associated requirements from router standards. Comments are due May 17, 2024. More information can be found here.

NIST National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee Meeting: The NIST's National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) will meet on May 2 at 10 a.m. EDT. The purpose of the in-person and virtual event is for the Committee to report working group findings, identify actionable recommendations, and receive public briefings from outside subject matter experts. Meeting and registration details can be found here.

NIST IoT Advisory Board Open Meeting: The NIST's IoT Advisory Board will host open virtual meetings on May 14-15. The agenda is expected to focus on finalizing the IoT Advisory Board's report for the IoT Federal Working Group and the recommendations and findings in that report. Meeting details can be found here.

FCBA Cybersecurity CLE: The Federal Communications Bar Association will host its Third Annual Cybersecurity CLE – Developments in Cybersecurity Protection and Information Sharing on May 9 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. EDT. The event will cover the FCC's New Consumer IoT Security Trust Mark Program and CISA's Proposed Cyber Incident Reporting Rules. Agenda and registration details can be found here.

Kathleen A. Kirby, co-chair of Wiley's Telecom, Media & Technology Practice, has been selected by The Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFOA) to receive a 2024 Leadership Award.

Wiley partners moderated two Fireside Chats with FCC Commissioners at the FCBA Annual Seminar. Diane Holland interviewed Commissioner Anna Gomez, and Kathleen A. Kirby interviewed Commissioner Nathan Simington.

Duane C. Pozza was a panelist at the FCBA Annual Seminar, speaking on AI: Changing the Media and Content Landscape.

Megan L. Brown launched a podcast, Start Here: Cyber Fundamentals for Public Policy Makers, in partnership with American University's Khan Cyber and Economic Security Institute and global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. This comprehensive series explores the fundamentals of cybersecurity public policy to help cybersecurity professionals, government officials, and students stay up to date on the latest regulatory and legislative issues.

Wiley created an artificial intelligence (AI) hub, All Things AI, to showcase thought leadership and insights on AI legal and regulatory matters.

Wiley created a Sanctions and Export Controls Resource Center, which hosts our latest insights related to sanctions, export controls, digital currency, cybersecurity and privacy, and other issues surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Check out our Consumer Protection Download Newsletter, the latest edition is available here.

