ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

It's the 13th episode of Hosted Payload, and the writing's on the wall. Superstitious or not, Rachel Jewett from Via Satellite and theOn Orbitpodcast and host Henry Gola lean into the theme and discuss the 1995 movie Apollo 13. Meanwhile, Chloe Hawker helps us believe in satellite and space law updates we don't understand on the Orbital Debrief.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.