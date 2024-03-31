self

Kelley Drye Full Spectrum · FCC Open Meeting Recap: March

On this episode of Full Spectrum the Kelley Drye Communications team will be providing summaries of several of the items adopted by the FCC at its most recent open meeting on March 14th. Chip Yorkgitis, partner, will be discussing a number of rules the Commission adopted to create a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless consumer Internet of Things (IOT) products (0:01:47). Next, Mike Dover, special counsel, will discuss new requirements for cable and satellite TV providers to provide "all-in" pricing information for their video programming services (0:18:29). Third, Jenny Wainwright, senior associate, will be talking about the FCC's findings following its most recent inquiry into whether advanced telecommunications capability (essentially broadband) is being deployed across the country in a reasonable and timely fashion (0:29:30). Finally, Chip will wrap up by going over some rules and proposals by the FCC aimed at enhancing network coverage for consumer handsets through better coordination between satellite and terrestrial networks (0:35:10).

