Lifeline/ Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
- On February 29, 2024, the FCC announced in a News Release the results of a survey of ACP participants. The survey found that 68% of respondents had inconsistent connectivity or zero connectivity prior to ACP, with 80% of those respondents also saying affordability was the reason, and 77% of respondents saying that losing their ACP benefit would disrupt their service by making them change their plan or drop internet service entirely.
- On February 22, 2024, Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) announced that it will initiate automated eligibility database checks to verify the eligibility of subscribers due for recertification beginning February 28, 2024.
- On February 8, 2024, USAC announced the reverification "Group One" de-enrollment window closing date. De-enrollments for reverification "Group One" participants occurred February 9, 2024, through February 17, 2024. In addition, USAC reminded service providers that document submission for "Group Two" continues to be suspended, service providers must collect and submit documentation by June 28, 2024, for "Group Three", and no action is required for "Group Four" at this time. Additional information about the reverification process is available.
- On February 6, 2024, in a Public Notice (DA 24-103), the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) reminded providers and participants about the ACP enrollment freeze – beginning on February 8, 2024, no new ACP enrollments are permitted. Previously, on January 11, 2024, in an Order (DA 24-23), the WCB provided guidance for the ACP wind-down based on a forecast that the last fully-funded month for ACP reimbursements will be April 2024 without additional federal funding. As a reminder, during the enrollment freeze, participants that are de-enrolled from the program, such as for failure to use their ACP-supported service, will not be able to re-apply or re-enroll in the ACP. Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel notified Congressional authorizers and appropriators about the ACP enrollment freeze on February 1, 2024.
High Cost Fund Programs
- On February 28, 2024, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 24-181) announcing penalties for BARConnects, LLC and North Alabama Electric Cooperative following their notification to the FCC that they will not fulfill their commitment to offer voice and broadband service in certain census block groups (CBGs) within their Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and/or Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II auction supported service areas. The WCB noted that the RDOF and CAF Phase II auction support program rules do not provide for partial withdrawals from the programs and waived FCC rules to stop support for the affected areas rather than using post-payment support recovery methods.
- On February 15, 2024, in a Public Notice (DA 24-142), the WCB announced the deadlines for comment on using data included in the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric (Fabric) to update and verify compliance with certain High-Cost program support recipients' deployment obligations. Comments are due on March 15, 2024; Reply Comments are due April 1, 2024. Previously, on January 25, 2024, in a Public Notice (DA 24-78), the WCB provided guidance on outstanding location and broadband coverage issues in the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) program, including which Fabric location and Broadband Data Collection (BDC) availability data should be used to determine final deployment obligations and support amounts, and on other outstanding issues related to the assignment of specific locations to Enhanced A-CAM recipients' study areas.
- On February 14, 2024, USAC issued a reminder to all carriers participating in CAF programs that they have until March 1, 2024, to confirm that their filing activity for 2023 is complete in USAC's High Cost Universal Broadband (HUBB) portal.
- On February 1, 2024, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the High-Cost Program (RDOF), WC Docket No. 20-34, in the Rural Health Care (RHC) program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 24-85) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
Schools and Libraries (E-Rate) / ECF
- On February 6, 2024, the WCB issued an Order (DA 24-109) addressing waiver requests for six ECF program participants. The Order waived and extended the service delivery dates and the invoice filing deadlines for four schools and libraries (located in Nevada, Maine, New Mexico, and California), and the invoice filing deadline for two schools (located in Arizona and California).
- On February 1, 2024, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the ECF docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the High-Cost Program (RDOF), WC Docket No. 20-34, in the RHC program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 24-85) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
- USAC previously announced that February 28, 2024 is the last available day to submit and certify an FCC Form 470 while still complying with the required 28 day wait period before submitting and certifying an FCC Form 471 by March 27, 2024. March 27, 2024 is the last date of the FY2024 FCC Form 471 application filing window.
RHC
- On February 1, 2024, USAC related RHC Program News in its February Newsletter.
- On February 1, 2024, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the ECF docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the High-Cost Program (RDOF), WC Docket No. 20-34, in the RHC program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, the ECB issued a Public Notice (DA 24-85) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
- USAC previously announced the funding year (FY) 2024 Filing Window is open. Applicants can now submit FY2024 funding requests in RHC Connect using the FCC Form 462 (Funding Request Form) for the Healthcare Connect Fund (HCF) Program and the FCC Form 466 (Funding Request Form) for the Telecommunications Program. Requests for the FY2024 opened on December 1, 2023, and closes on April 1, 2024.
