ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

New York's New Privacy Protections For Employees' Social Media Accounts—What Employers Should Do Now To Prepare Venable LLP "Follow me on Instagram, will you?" That may seem like a harmless question to a colleague, but starting soon, New York will ban most employer inquiries regarding an employee's personal social media account.

Mergers, Acquisitions And Cost-Optimization In The Media & Entertainment Industry Alvarez & Marsal The Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry is undergoing rapid changes in many different dimensions which are impacting all aspects of the video ecosystem...

Who Controls What We See And Post Online? U.S. Supreme Court To Decide Landmark Free Speech Case Frantz Ward Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two cases which could drastically change the nature of internet discourse.

California Releases Updated Draft CPRA Regs Governing Artificial Intelligence And Automated Decisionmaking Technology, Changes Are Extensive Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz On February 23, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) released updated draft regulations governing the use of artificial intelligence and automated decisionmaking...

Top Advertising Law Trends For 2024 Perkins Coie LLP With the first quarter of 2024 in full swing, it is a good time for brands to revisit marketing compliance strategies to minimize the risk of potential class actions...