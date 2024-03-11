self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FCC Declares TCPA Restrictions Apply to AI-Generated Calls

On February 8, 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) released a Declaratory Ruling to clarify that telemarketing and other calls made to consumers using certain types of artificial intelligence are subject to restrictions set forth in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and therefore are unlawful unless the caller has the requisite consent from the consumer recipient.

