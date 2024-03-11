ARTICLE

The inaugural episode of T Minus 1! This biweekly, one minute(ish) vlog will provide updates on space and satellite regulation from Washington, DC. In this episode, I discuss the Space Bureau's Leap Day Open House and an interesting tidbit on a soon-to-be published NPRM seeking comment on additional space sustainability regulation.

