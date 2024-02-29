ARTICLE

On this episode of Full Spectrum, partner Chip Yorkgitis, special counsel Mike Dover, and senior associate Jenny Wainwright provide an overview of four items adopted by the FCC at its most recent open meeting on February 15, 2024. First, Mike discusses a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking aimed at expanding accessibility of the emergency alert system (EAS) by facilitating dissemination of alerts in languages other than English (0:01:30). Second, Chip summarizes a Report and Order adopting rule changes that permit operations by Wireless Multichannel Audio Systems (WMAS), a new wireless microphone technology, in broadcast television and other Part 74 low-power auxiliary station frequency bands, as well as on an unlicensed basis (0:12:38). Third, Jenny outlines a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to change robocall and robotext rules, specifically related to revocation of consent, pursuant to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) (0:26:10). Finally, Chip discusses a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for licensing space stations engaged in in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) activities (0:37:43).

