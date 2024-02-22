self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Calling and Texting Regulations Tightening- FCC Adopts 1-1 TCPA Consent and Do-Not-Text Rules

At its last open meeting of 2023, the FCC voted to adopt new rules "to protect consumers from unwanted and illegal text messages and calls." Among the changes are a new "one-to-one" consent requirement for autodialed telemarketing texts and phone calls, clarification on the applicability of the Do-Not-Call Registry to text messages, and a limited text blocking mandate. These changes are discussed in more detail below, along with an overview of additional proposals on which the FCC is seeking public comment.

