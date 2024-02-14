We are pleased to present our latest edition of Telephone and Texting Compliance News, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this month's newsletter, we discuss the FCC's Proposed Rulemaking involving consumer consent and a news release about the Commission's Notice of Inquiry on the use of AI in robocalls, which indicates Chairwoman Rosenworcel's intent to propose that calls made with AI-generated voices are "artificial" under the TCPA. We also review the Enforcement Bureau's steps toward removing voice service provider BPO Innovate from the Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD), along with compliance deadlines for new RMD filing obligations and deadlines associated with proposed robotexting rules. Finally, we provide an overview of the Do Not Disturb Act, a newly filed bill in the US House aimed at establishing additional consumer protections against robocalls.

