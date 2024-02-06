As an update to our earlier blog post detailing the FCC's recent order adopting new regulations pursuant to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the FCC has announced the rolling effective dates for the specific rule changes. Pending any judicial stays that may arise if the rules are challenged in court, those dates are as follows:

The amendment to the do-not-call registry rule for text messages will be effective on March 26, 2024 .

. The text blocking rule will be effective on July 24, 2024 .

. The 1:1 consent rule will be effective on January 27, 2025.

The FCC also set the dates for the comment cycle on its additional proposed rule changes, with initial comments due on February 26, 2024, and reply comments due on March 11, 2024.

