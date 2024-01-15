ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

FCC Updates And Expands Its Data Breach Notification Rules Perkins Coie LLP In a politically divided 3-2 vote, the FCC updated its data breach notification rules, which had been in effect since before the release of the first iPhone.

RIP Metaverse, Hello AI: An Entertainment Lawyer's Predictions For 2024 Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger Sky Moore, Partner in the firm's Entertainment and Corporate, Finance & Securities Groups, authored, "RIP Metaverse, Hello AI: An Entertainment Lawyer's Predictions for 2024" in The Hollywood Reporter.

Ad Law News And Views - December 21 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP The Ad Law team has had quite a year! We have enjoyed meeting new clients, sharing our blogposts and podcasts, and connecting with you all through conferences...

Sports And Trade Secrets: Are Analytics A Secret In The NBA? McGuireWoods LLP As the NBA season heats up, so does some interesting trade secret litigation among NBA teams. On Aug. 21, 2023, New York Knicks LLC sued a former Knicks employee...

Top Advertising Law Developments In 2023 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP If you follow our blog, you already know that there have been a number of significant developments in the world of advertising law over the past 12 months.