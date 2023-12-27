Good, bad, or dangerous? On a very special Episode 10 of Hosted Payload, Jeanine Poltronieri from the FCC's Space Bureau joins host Henry Gola to weigh in on Season 1 of the alternative history space drama For All Mankind. Plus, Chloe Hawker brings satellite and space news with a side of holiday cheer to the Orbital Debrief.

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 10: Jeanine Poltronieri/For All Mankind (Season 1)

