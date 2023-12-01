On November 29, 2023, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released a Notice of Opportunity for Public Input on the forthcoming implementation plan for the agency's National Spectrum Strategy (Strategy). The Strategy outlines the Biden-Harris Administration's national objectives for spectrum policy. The implementation plan, which must be published by March 12, 2024, will include further details about responsible parties and timelines for the specific objectives outlined in the Strategy. NTIA is seeking input on implementing the Strategy "with a focus on the next 1-3 years." Written comments are due January 2, 2024. Additionally, NTIA welcomes requests for meetings with NTIA staff regarding the plan as soon as practicable.

Read more about the Strategy in Wiley's November 13 summary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.