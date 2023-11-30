self

THE NEW TELCO IMPERATIVE

Telco operators are at a crossroads. Over the last two decades, growth ambitions have largely failed or faded over time. To make matters worse, digital natives have reaped the rewards of their hefty investments, such as with 3G and 4G.

To prevent future value loss and migration, operators must be aware of increased competition in core connectivity markets and resulting margin pressure, along with the effect of interest rates on debt and development costs for network rollouts.

We believe embracing three pillars will lead operators to success. By transforming into a "lean, mean, green telco machine" they can drive economic value and growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.