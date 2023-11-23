United States:
FCC Open Meeting Recap: November Part 1 (Podcast)
23 November 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
In this episode of Full Spectrum, partner Tom Cohen discusses
the recently held FCC Open Meeting, including a Report and Order
and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to establish a framework
to facilitate equal access to broadband internet access service by
preventing digital discrimination of access.
