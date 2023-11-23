ARTICLE

self Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 9: Danielle Pineres/First Man

Somewhere in between a small step and a giant leap, Planet VP of Regulatory and Compliance Danielle Pineres joins Henry Gola to discuss the 2018 Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. Meanwhile, Jillian Quigley talks about space law news, nerd recruitment, and running a Turkey Trot on the Orbital Debrief.

