United States:
Hosted Payload Episode 9: Danielle Pineres/First Man (Podcast)
23 November 2023
Wiley Rein
Somewhere in between a small step and a giant leap, Planet VP of
Regulatory and Compliance Danielle Pineres joins Henry
Gola to discuss the 2018 Neil Armstrong
biopic First Man. Meanwhile, Jillian Quigley talks about space law news,
nerd recruitment, and running a Turkey Trot on the Orbital
Debrief.
