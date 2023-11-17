RECENT NEWS
General
- On October 30, 2023, the Wireline Communications Bureau (WCB) released the 2024 Telecommunications Reporting Worksheets and associated instructions in a Public Notice (DA 23-1024).
- On October 2, 2023, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the Rural Health Care (RHC) program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, in the Connected Care Pilot docket, WC Docket No. 18-213, and in the High-Cost Program docket, WC Docket 10-90, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 23-883) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC).
Lifeline / Affordable Connectivity Program
- On October 25, 2023, the White House released a statement requesting additional funds for the ACP, and on October 26, 2023, Commissioner Starks released a statement in support.
- On October 13, 2023, in a Public Notice (DA 23-955), the WCB sought comment on a petition by New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, Inc. seeking designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC). Comments are due November 13, 2023; Reply Comments are due November 27, 2023.
- The WCB previously announced in a Public Notice (DA 23-683) the dates for the ACP Transparency Data Collection, establishing a submission deadline of November 9, 2023, based on a snapshot date of August 1, 2023. Note: On November 9, 2023, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 23-1066) extending the deadline to November 30, 2023.
High Cost Fund Programs
- On October 31, 2023, the WCB announced the drive and drone testing methodology for mobile high-cost support recipients in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in a Public Notice (DA 23-1026). This methodology should be used for mobile support recipients of the Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund and the Connect USVI Fund programs to submit network data to verify that they have met their deployment obligations.
- On October 30, 2023, in a Public Notice (DA 23-1025), the FCC authorized 368 companies that elected offers of Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model (Enhanced A-CAM) support to receive model-based support to receive over $18 billion to expand rural broadband.
- On October 20, 2023, in a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) and Report and Order (FCC 23-87), the FCC sought comments on how the universal service high-cost support program can continue funding fixed and mobile broadband services in Alaska. Specifically, the NPRM initiates a rulemaking to understand all the technological and broadband availability and funding changes that have occurred in Alaska since the inception of the Alaska Plan and ACS Order in 2016, which adopted Connect America Fund Phase II obligations in Alaska. In the Report and Order, the FCC amends and streamlines existing rules and requirements governing the management and administration of the high-cost program. Comments are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register; Reply Comments are due 90 days after publication in the Federal Register.
- On October 4, 2023, the WCB announced in a Public Notice (DA 23-920) that approximately 370 carriers have accepted offers of model-based Enhanced A-CAM support.
- On October 3, 2023, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 23-926) approving the transfer of a domestic section 214 authorization from BroadLife Communications, Inc. to Yellowhammer Networks, LLC and the transfer of certain assets from BroadLife to Yellowhammer, including Rural Digital Opportunity (RDOF) support, and a separate Public Notice (DA 23-927) seeking comment on the relinquishment of BroadLife's ETC designation. Comment and reply comments were due in October.
- The FCC previously released a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) (FCC 23-74) seeking comment on implementation of the 5G Fund for Rural America (5G Fund). Comments were due by October 23, 2023; Reply Comments are due by November 21, 2023.
- The FCC, in a Report and Order, NPRM, and Notice of Inquiry (FCC 23-60), previously sought comment on how to address legacy rate-of return support mechanisms while avoiding unnecessary duplication of support in light of other available funding programs, and in the Notice of Inquiry (NOI), the FCC sought information on methods for modifying the high cost program to promote affordable and available broadband services. Comments and Reply Comments on the NPRM were due in September and October. Comments on the NOI were due by October 23, 2023, and Reply Comments are due by November 21, 2023.
Schools and Libraries (E-Rate) / Emergency Connectivity Fund
- On October 31, 2023, in a Public Notice (DA 23-1029) the WCB extended the October 30, 2023 deadline for ECF program participants with an October 30, 2023 invoice filing deadline due to a technical issue that might have prevented parties from timely filing. Entities and service providers with an October 30, 2023 invoice filing deadline were required to submit requests for reimbursements before 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 3, 2023.
- On October 27, 2023, in a Public Notice (DA 23-1019), the ECB extended the E-Rate program deadlines during the E-Rate Productivity Center (EPC) blackout period of between October 31 and November 7, 2023. This extension affects items such as FCC Form 486 deadline, USAC appeals deadline, program integrity assurance (PIA) requests, or FCC Form 472.
- On October 25, 2023, in a Public Notice (FCC 23-84), the FCC sought additional comment on the proposed eligible services list (ESL) for the schools and libraries universal service support mechanism (more commonly known as the E-Rate program) for funding year (FY) 2024, on the specific services and equipment needed to provide Wi-Fi service, or similar access point technologies, on school buses and propose several small modifications to the funding year 2024 eligible services list consistent with the Declaratory Ruling. Comments are due November 24, 2023.
- On October 25, 2023, the FCC clarified the use of Wi-Fi, or other similar access point technologies, on school buses in a Declaratory Ruling (DA 23-1001). In the Ruling, the FCC directs the WCB to fund the provision of Wi-Fi other similar access point technologies, as well as any E-Rate-eligible equipment needed to enable such services, as part of the funding year 2024 eligible services list proceeding.
- On October 18, 2023, the FCC announced in a News Release approximately $38 million in ECF funding. The funding will support approximately 140,000 students nationwide, including students in Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
- On October 11, 2023, USAC announced that the administrative window to make updates in the EPC to entity profile information is open. The window will close lose shortly before the FY2024 application filing window opens early in 2024 when applicant entity profiles will be locked.
- On October 4, 2023, the FCC announced in a News Release approximately $38 million in ECF funding. The funding will support approximately 100,000 students nationwide, including students in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington.
- On October 1, 2023, USAC announced the consolidation of the E-Rate SL Legacy systems into the E-Rate Productivity Center (EPC). All E-Rate invoicing related forms were expected to be moved into EPC by November 7, 2023 as part of this consolidation effort. See here for additional information.
Rural Health Care
- On October 30, 2023, USAC announced that applicants can draft funding requests in RHC Connect beginning November 1, 2023. Requests for the FY2024 opens on December 1, 2023, and closes on April 1, 2024.
- On October 5, 2023, USAC released its RHC Program Newsletter.
