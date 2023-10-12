United States:
Hosted Payload Episode 8: Priya Venkat / A Million Miles Away (Podcast)
12 October 2023
Wiley Rein
Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 8: Priya Venkat/A Million
Miles Away
Priya Venkat's father immigrated to this country on July
4th, so a movie that depicts the pursuit of the American dream
rings true for the Skylo General Counsel. She joins host Henry Gola
to discuss the new biopic A Million Miles Away. Plus,
Chloe Hawker lobbies for a new Department of Space on the Orbital
Debrief.
