Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 8: Priya Venkat/A Million Miles Away

Priya Venkat's father immigrated to this country on July 4th, so a movie that depicts the pursuit of the American dream rings true for the Skylo General Counsel. She joins host Henry Gola to discuss the new biopic A Million Miles Away. Plus, Chloe Hawker lobbies for a new Department of Space on the Orbital Debrief.

