On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications teams will discuss a number of developments from the September FCC Open Meeting. First, Tom Cohen will briefly discuss the impact of a full Commission on the heels of an election cycle. Chip Yorkgitis (3:20) will follow up to discuss two Report and Orders related to satellite and space launches. Hank Kelly (21:02) will discuss the changes the Commission made to address direct access to numbers by interconnected VoIP providers. Finally, Mike Dover (31:18) will discuss the Notice of Proposed Rule Making establishing a 5G fund for rural America.
