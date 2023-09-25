Next week in Las Vegas, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) will bring together policymakers, industry experts, and stakeholders across the wireless ecosystem to discuss critical issues impacting the industry. Hosted by trade organizations GSM Association (GSMA) and CTIA – The Wireless Association (CTIA), MWC is known for facilitating meaningful policy discussions, allowing industry and policymakers to break news on developments, and showcasing the latest and greatest in wireless technology. Fortunately, when it comes to wireless technology policy and MWC, what happens in Vegas rarely stays in Vegas.

Several Wiley attorneys are participating in MWC this year. Here are just a few of the things we're looking forward to as the show approaches:

Hearing from Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioners Starks and Carr, as well as several legal advisors to these and other FCC Commissioners , about the agency's priorities as related to spectrum policy, IoT, and more. This is a particularly pivotal moment to hear from FCC officials, as the Senate recently confirmed Anna Gomez as a Commissioner, which means that the FCC will soon have a full five-member Commission (and a 3-2 Democratic majority) for the first time during the Biden Administration. The FCC has been taking a more aggressive approach to regulation in several areas, and we look forward to hearing the perspectives of top FCC officials on the role of the agency and their policy goals.

Learning about developments and priorities in other parts of the federal government, including the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the White House, and the Department of Defense, and how they will affect spectrum policy and wireless innovation. In particular, it will be interesting to hear the latest from NTIA's Senior Spectrum Advisor and Director of National Spectrum Strategy, Scott Blake Harris, who spoke last year about the need for better government coordination on spectrum matters. Access to spectrum has become a particularly urgent issue since Congress allowed the FCC's spectrum auction authority to lapse earlier this year. Of particular interest in this area, our former Wiley colleague Umair Javed—long-time legal advisor and Chief Counsel to FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel who recently joined CTIA to focus on spectrum issues—will convene a panel of industry and government speakers on economic and security considerations for spectrum policy. And given the presence of the other government speakers slated to speak, we expect a focus on national security and supply chain issues as well as other hot topics for this Administration. There are several network security sessions and panels on 5G, IoT, AI and more. At a time of major regulatory activity and calls for interagency coordination, we hope to hear what the government is doing to collaborate across agencies in these areas.

Gaining the perspective of major industry players about the latest innovations that will power the future of wireless communications. Wireless carriers, equipment manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders will be in attendance, showcasing their technology in the exhibit halls and in keynotes, as well as offering their viewpoints on critical policy issues on panels covering everything from spectrum policy to broadband deployment, security, bridging the digital divide, and more. MWC provides an excellent opportunity to connect with our industry clients and meet new professionals who are passionate about moving the wireless industry forward.

Hearing from our colleague Kevin Rupy and other practitioners about the policy challenges facing the messaging ecosystem. The regulation of messaging is evolving as policymakers identify new challenges and propose solutions to protect consumers. Wiley partner Kevin Rupy will be participating on a panel on Tuesday, September 26, at the ConnectMobile forum, hosted by CTIA as a part of MWC. Kevin and other attorneys will review the legal challenges facing the messaging ecosystem and discuss potential paths forward.

The conference will be held from September 25-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. We hope to see you there!

