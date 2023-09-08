United States:
Hosted Payload Episode 7: Wiley All-Stars / Starship Troopers (Podcast)
08 September 2023
Wiley Rein
Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 7:
Wiley All-Stars / Starship Troopers
Is Starship Troopers an effective satire, so bad it's good,
or just bad? An all-star team of Wiley satellite attorneys –
Jennifer Hindin, Kate Dickerson, and Madi Lottenbach – join
me to discuss the 1997 box office bomb. Plus, Jillian Quigley
provides all the satellite and space news you can use on the
Orbital Debrief.
