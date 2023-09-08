self

Wiley Connected · Hosted Payload Episode 7: Wiley All-Stars / Starship Troopers

Is Starship Troopers an effective satire, so bad it's good, or just bad? An all-star team of Wiley satellite attorneys – Jennifer Hindin, Kate Dickerson, and Madi Lottenbach – join me to discuss the 1997 box office bomb. Plus, Jillian Quigley provides all the satellite and space news you can use on the Orbital Debrief.

