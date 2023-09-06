ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

Online Chat Features And California's Two-Party Consent Rule For Recording Conversations Hudson Cook If you've been on the Web lately (and who hasn't?), you've probably seen a site with a chat feature. Consumers in several lawsuits have attempted to use those chat features...

Florida Court Agrees Cellular And "Residential" Telephones Are Different Under TCPA, But What It Doesn't Decide May Be More Interesting Steptoe & Johnson In Morris, the plaintiff alleged the defendant violated the two statutes by placing unsolicited prerecorded message telemarketing calls to her cell phone.

#AD: FTC Guidance On Companies' Use Of Influencers Fox Rothschild LLP Social media has taken over, with social media users nearly doubling from 2.3 billion in 2016, to 4.2 billion in 2021.[1] Social media platforms provide direct access to consumers, with the ability...

Senators Request Updated Guidance From FCC On TCPA Consent Klein Moynihan Turco LLP On August 7, 2023, twelve United States senators penned a letter to the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC" or the "Commission")...

FTC Issues Informal Guidance On Promoting Digital Products In The Age Of Generative AI Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The Federal Trade Commission has been thinking quite a bit about artificial intelligence lately. For example, the FTC, along with several other federal agencies, issued a joint statement on AI...