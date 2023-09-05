The FCC released a Public Notice on August 28, 2023, announcing that the deadline for payment of regulatory fees by licensees and other regulatees is September 20, 2023. The FCC collects annual regulatory fees from most federal licensees and other regulated entities to offset costs associated with the FCC's enforcement, public service, policy, and rulemaking activities. Fees vary by type of licensee or operating entity. Information regarding the fee schedule for providers of interstate and international telecommunications and telecommunications services, radio frequency spectrum licensees, broadcast licensees, satellite and earth station licensees, submarine cable operators, among others, and the payment process is provided in the Public Notice. The 2023 Fee Schedule is set out in Appendix C to the Regulatory Fees Order.

All regulatory fees are to be paid electronically through CORES.

The FCC will not issue bills for the regulatory fees and it is the payer's responsibility to pay the fees owed (regardless of the amount posted in the CORES system).

Failure to meet the regulatory fee payment deadline will result in the assessment of late payment penalties, set by statute at 25%. The FCC does not ordinarily waive late payment penalties.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions about the FCC regulatory fee payment process.

