On July 24, 2023, in a Report and Order, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and Notice of Inquiry (FCC 23-60), the Commission announced the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) program to promote the deployment of 100/20 Mbps or faster service to all locations served by the program. In the Report and Order, inter alia, the Commission extended the term of support by 10 years for electing carriers, set a methodology for determining support amounts for locations without 100/20 Mbps broadband service, and made all current A-CAM recipients and rate-of-return carriers eligible to receive Enhanced A-CAM support. In the NPRM, the Commission seeks comment on how to address legacy rate-of return support mechanisms while avoiding unnecessary duplication of support in light of other available funding programs, and in the NOI, the Commission seeks information on methods for modifying the high cost program to promote affordable and available broadband services.

