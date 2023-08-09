On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications team will be discussing several of the matters raised at the FCC's August 3, 2023, Open Meeting. First, partner Chip Yorkgitis covers a Notice of Inquiry that initiates a mostly technical inquiry into how to measure non-Federal spectrum usage as a prelude to future spectrum management decisions. Second, special counsel Mike Dover covers a Sixth Report and Order which implements the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) high-cost area benefit.
