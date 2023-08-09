ARTICLE

On today's episode of Full Spectrum, the Kelley Drye Communications team will be discussing several of the matters raised at the FCC's August 3, 2023, Open Meeting. First, partner Chip Yorkgitis covers a Notice of Inquiry that initiates a mostly technical inquiry into how to measure non-Federal spectrum usage as a prelude to future spectrum management decisions. Second, special counsel Mike Dover covers a Sixth Report and Order which implements the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) high-cost area benefit.

