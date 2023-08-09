Lifeline / Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)
- On July 27, 2023, in an Order (DA 23-641), the Wireline Competition Bureau (WCB) sought comments on a petition from the Osage Nation seeking designation as an Eligible Telecommunications Carrier (ETC). Comments are due August 14, 2023 and Reply Comments are due August 28, 2023.
- On July 21, 2023, in a Public Notice (DA 23-621), the WCB announced the minimum service standards for calendar year 2024 for Lifeline-supported services, as required by the Commission's 2016 Lifeline Order. For calendar year 2024, the Lifeline minimum service standards for mobile broadband data capacity remains at 4.5 GB per month, the Lifeline minimum service standard for mobile voice service remains at 1000 minutes per month, and the Lifeline minimum service standard for fixed broadband data usage remains at 1280 GB per month.
- On July 19, 2023, USAC announced news about a Michigan man who was sentenced to 2 to 20 years related to a Lifeline and ACP scam.
- On July 7, 2023, in an Order (DA 23-589), the WCB extended the waiver pausing both the phase-out of Lifeline support for voice-only services and the increase in Lifeline minimum service standards for mobile broadband data capacity for one additional year, until December 1, 2024. The WCB previously paused the phase-out and increase for one year to consider whether longer-term changes to the program were warranted in light of the initiation of the ACP.
High Cost Fund Programs
- On July 31, 2023, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (WTB) released an Order (DA 23-648) affirming that a speed of at least 15 mph is, in general, a necessary floor for in-motion drive testing for Alaska Plan participants, but partially granting GCI Communication Corp.'s waiver petition relating to the requirement.
- On July 31, 2023, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the ECF docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the RHC program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, in the High-Cost program docket, WC Docket No. 10-90, and in the Contribution Methodology program docket, WC Docket No. 06-122, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 23-632) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
- On July 24, 2023, in a Report and Order, Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and Notice of Inquiry (FCC 23-60), the Commission announced the Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) program to promote the deployment of 100/20 Mbps or faster service to all locations served by the program. In the Report and Order, inter alia, the Commission extended the term of support by 10 years for electing carriers, set a methodology for determining support amounts for locations without 100/20 Mbps broadband service, and made all current A-CAM recipients and rate-of-return carriers eligible to receive Enhanced A-CAM support. In the NPRM, the Commission seeks comment on how to address legacy rate-of return support mechanisms while avoiding unnecessary duplication of support in light of other available funding programs, and in the NOI, the Commission seeks information on methods for modifying the high cost program to promote affordable and available broadband services.
- Comments on the NPRM are due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register and Reply Comments are due 45 days after publication in the Federal Register. Comments on the NOI are due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register and Reply Comments are due 90 days after publication in the Federal Register.
- On July 20, 2023, USAC announced that State utility commissions and Tribal governments may now access the most recent FCC Form 481 filings for carriers under their jurisdiction. State utility commissions and Tribal governments rely on Form 481 filings and broadband deployment data submitted to USAC to perform the annual certification of ETCs to participate in the High Cost program.
- On July 18, 2023, the WCB and the Office of Economics and Analytics (OEA) announced in a Public Notice (DA 23-616) that Wavelength LLC's California Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) (Auction 904) bids are in default. Long-form RDOF applicants were required to obtain ETC designations covering each of the geographic areas for which they sought to be authorized by June 7, 2021.
- On July 12, 2023, USAC released an updated Connect America Fund (CAF) Broadband Map, containing information to reflect broadband deployment through Dec. 31, 2022.
Schools and Libraries (E-Rate)/Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF)
- On July 31, 2023, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the ECF docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the RHC program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, in the High-Cost program docket, WC Docket No. 10-90, and in the Contribution Methodology program docket, WC Docket No. 06-122, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 23-632) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
- On July 26, 2023, the FCC announced, in a News Release, over $55 million in ECF funding. The funding will support approximately 115,000 students nationwide, including students in Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Utah.
- On July 21, 2023, the Commission released a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FCC 23-56) modifying the Commission's rules to allow Tribal college and university libraries to apply for and receive E-Rate support, provided they are also serving as a public library in their community, and adopting several other changes to simplify and improve the E-Rate application process for Tribal library and other applicants. In the FNPRM, the Commission seeks comments on other potential ways to streamline and simplifying the program for all participants. Comments on the NPRM are due 45 days after publication in the Federal Register and Reply Comments are due 75 days after publication in the Federal Register.
- On July 20, 2023, USAC announced a webinar relating to the filing of FCC Form 470 and the Competitive Bidding Process.
- On July 12, 2023, the FCC announced, in a News Release, over $13.9 million in ECF funding. The funding will support approximately 35,000 students nationwide, including students in California, New York, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.
Rural Health Care (RHC)
- On July 31, 2023, in the School and Libraries docket, CC Docket No. 02-6, in the ECF docket, WC Docket No. 21-93, in the RHC program docket, WC Docket No. 02-60, in the High-Cost program docket, WC Docket No. 10-90, and in the Contribution Methodology program docket, WC Docket No. 06-122, the WCB issued a Public Notice (DA 23-632) announcing the grant, dismissal, or denial of various requests (such as requests for review, requests for waivers, and petition for reconsideration) related to actions taken by USAC.
- On July 6, 2023, USAC issued its RHC Program News in a Newsletter.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.